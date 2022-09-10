  1. Home
  Article 370 can't be restored; parties are misleading voters: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir rally

Article 370 can't be restored; parties are misleading voters: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir rally

News Network
September 11, 2022

Srinagar, Sept 11: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, Sunday said Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was revoked in August 2019, can't be restored.

Amid a show of strength in Baramulla, Azad, who addressed his first political rally in Kashmir after quitting Congress said, “I will not allow parties to exploit and mislead people in the name of Article 370. It cannot come back as 370 restoration needs a two-thirds majority in the Parliament.”

The veteran leader, who announced that he will launch his new party within the next 10 days, rued that political exploitation killed one lakh people in Kashmir and orphaned five lakh children since 1990.

“I will not seek votes on falsehood and exploitation. I will speak only what's achievable even if it hurts me elections,” Azad said in an apparent reference to the National Conference and the PDP.

While seeking support of people for restoration of statehood, protection of jobs and land for local residents, 73-year-old Azad said, “My party will be development-oriented. Its agenda will be to give employment opportunities to the people.”

Azad, also a former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed”. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” the party’s entire consultative mechanism.

Speaking at a public meeting at Dak Bungalow in Baramulla, Azad said his new party will be ‘Azad’ (free), like his name, in its ideology and thinking.

“Some of my colleagues said we should name the party as Azad. But, I said never. That may happen after my death, but not till then,” he added.

On September 4, Azad during a meeting in Jammu said that he had not decided upon the name and the flag of the party, saying that one of his focus areas will be restoration of full statehood.

“I have not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I will give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand,” he had said.

Azad is also scheduled to hold similar rallies in neighboring Kupwara district and south Kashmir in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, ahead of the rally, eight councilors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari to join the veteran leader’s new party. 

News Network
August 30,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A massive turnout expected for the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Goldfinch city grounds at Kuluru in the city on September 2.

Preparations are on for the erection of a pandal at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur on August 30 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2, 2022.
 

Addressing presspersons, Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada BJP unit said about one lakh party workers will attend the official programme. In addition, the district administration has plans to invite about 70,000 beneficiaries of various Union government welfare schemes to the programme. Thus, there is likely to be a congregation of about two lakh people at the venue, he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges under the limits of City Police commissionerate on September 2 citing potential traffic chaos due to Ganesh immersion processions on that day. 

As per the present tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport at 1 p.m. Later, he will use a helicopter to reach New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur. The Prime Minister will later arrive at the programme venue (Goldfinch city grounds) by road by 1.15 p.m. The official programme will go on till 3 p.m.

Mr. Moodbidri said the party has asked its workers to be at the venue by 11.30 a.m, and added that the party has booked 1,461 buses and 200 tempo travellers to enable them to reach the venue from different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

It has completed booth-level meetings in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada to invite the party workers to the programme. Mr. Moodbidri said about 80 % of the preparations for the programme have been completed.

News Network
September 7,2022

New Delhi, Sept 7: The income tax department on Wednesday conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions, official sources said.

At least 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and some other states are being searched, they said.

The tax teams are being assisted by police.

An I-T team was seen at an office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area, as part of this operation.

A coordinated action has been launched by the department against certain RUPPs, their promoters and linked entities to probe the source of their income and expenditure, the sources said.

Some other instances of political funding through alleged illegal means are also being investigated as part of the action, they said.

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on a recent recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) which recently struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 entities, categorised as RUPP by it, for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

It had said some of these parties were indulging in "serious" financial impropriety.

According to the poll panel, it acted after chief electoral officers (CEOs) of states reported that these RUPP either were "non-existent" on verification or the letters issued by authorities to verify their addresses and communication details had been returned as undelivered by the department of posts.

Subsequently, the EC decided to withdraw various benefits accorded to these parties under the Symbols Order (1968), including the allocation of a common election symbol.

In a statement issued in June, the poll panel had said any RUPP aggrieved by the decision can approach the CEO concerned within 30 days along with all evidence of existence, year-wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report and updated list of office-bearers.

Sources in the poll panel had said there were specific details of various such parties, available publicly, that have flouted laws and rules on disclosure of funds and donations.

The EC had later also sent a reference to the Department of Revenue, under the Union finance ministry, for necessary legal and criminal action against three such parties involved in serious financial impropriety.

The Department of Revenue subsequently sent this report to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body of the tax department.

Various I-T department probe wings are undertaking the action on Wednesday.

According to official data, there are nearly 2,800 registered unrecognised political parties in India.

The poll panel had been pushing the government to allow it to de-register political parties.

On multiple occasions, it has written to the Law Ministry to amend the election law to give it the power to de-register so that it can deter the parties that indulge in financial and other irregularities.

Citing a May 25 order of the Election Commission, sources said various such parties across India have been availing tax relief without properly sharing their audit and contribution reports.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been spearheading the cleanup drive against such political entities.

During his earlier posting as the financial services secretary, Kumar had taken the decision to ask banks to flag shell companies deregistered by the Registrar of Companies and take appropriate action. 

News Network
September 2,2022

swamijirapist.jpg

Chitradurga, Sept 2: The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of bhakts (devotees, followers and supporters) gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. 

The bhakts were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

Soon after his arrest last night, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

He was later shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. 

