  ATS mock drill sparks row after 'terrorists' raise slogans related to a particular community

ATS mock drill sparks row after 'terrorists' raise slogans related to a particular community

News Network
January 22, 2023

Chandrapur, Jan 22: A police mock drill in a temple in Chandrapur in Maharashtra landed in controversy after the personnel posing as terrorists were allegedly shouting slogans connected to a particular community.

A group of lawyers has submitted a memorandum to the district police authorities on the issue, while Superintendent of Police Ravindrasingh Pardeshi on Sunday said all efforts would be taken to ensure such an error is not repeated.

The mock drill, which was conducted on January 11 at the renowned Mahakali Temple here, enacted a scene in which a group of terrorists took over a place of worship and held devotees hostage before being apprehended by security forces. 

"Videos of the drill showing the personnel who played the part of terrorists in the mock drill shouting particular slogans. This portrays one community in a negative light and makes one believe all terrorists are from this community," said Farat Baig, part of lawyers' group here.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the office of the district SP against such sloganeering and portrayal. This act of the police amounts to defaming a community. Obviously, the script of the mock drill must have been overseen by the SP and other senior officials," Baig said.

When contacted, SP Ravindrasingh Pardeshi said his department will "take necessary steps to ensure such an error is not repeated". The mock drill was carried out by personnel from the local police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad, the specialised combat unit C-60, among others, officials said.

News Network
January 16,2023

One of five Indians who died in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara Sunday was a 35-year-old liquor store owner from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, who had gone to pray at the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.
 
Sonu Jaiswal - whom police believe shot a Facebook Live video moments before the crash - was going to offer thanks for the birth of his son.

"Sonu, along with his three friends, had gone to Nepal on January 10. His main purpose was to pay obeisance... as his wish to have a son - now six months old - has been fulfilled. But fate had something else in store for him," Vijay Jaiswal, a relative and head of his village, told news agency PTI.

Sonu Jaiswal already had two daughters and he had taken a vow to visit the Pashupatinath Temple if he had a son, Vijay Jaiswal said.

The three friends were Abhishek Kushwaha, 25; Vishal Sharma, 22; and Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27. Villagers said Rajbhar operated a public service centre, Kushwaha worked with computers and Sharma at a motorbike showroom.

All four were to return Tuesday after paragliding in Pokhara.

The fifth Indian was 26-year-old Sanjay Jaiswal from Bihar's Sitamarhi. He had gone to visit his sister’s house in Nepal’s Pokhara as she had recently given birth to a daughter. It was his first trip to Nepal. 

The Facebook Live video believed to have been shot by Sonu Jaiswal is a 97-second clip in which a man can be seen filming the plane's attempt to land.

Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has set up a panel to investigate the accident - reported as the country's worst aviation disaster in 30 years.

A report is expected in 45 days.

There were 72 people on board the twin-engine ATR operated by Yeti Airlines when it crashed while landing at Pokhara's newly-opened airport, officials said.

News Network
January 19,2023

New Delhi, Jan 19: The country's top wrestlers on Thursday vowed to intensify their protest, saying the government has given them an assurance but no "satisfactory response" and they will lodge multiple FIRs against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh if the Wrestling Federation of India is not disbanded immediately.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a prominent leader of BJP and Member of the Parliament from Kaiserganj constituency.  

The wrestlers, who have accused the WFI President of sexual exploitation and intimidation, continued their dharna for the second day as more grapplers joined them in what they called was a fight to give "a new life to Indian wrestling."

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat came to the protest site with a "message" from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met as the athletes took turn to share their bad experiences.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pleaded for more support while young Anshu Malik narrated how WFI President's presence in the players' hotel in Bulgaria during the world junior championship last year made the women wrestlers uncomfortable.

It may be noted that 21-year-old Anshu had not competed in that championship as she was injured.

A team of wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu, Sakshi Malik, and her husband Satyawrat Kadiyan, was then called for a meeting with the government as they discussed their issues with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal.

During the one-hour meeting, the wrestlers were asked to end their protest and assured that their grievances will be addressed.

However, the wresters wanted a concrete and immediate action and decided to continue their protest unless WFI President is removed and the national federation is disbanded along with all the state wrestling associations in the country.

Later addressing the media, Vinesh did not disclose what transpired at the meeting but said, "Unfortunately we did not get a satisfactory response."

"Yesterday, we had 1-2 victims amongst us but now we have 5-6 wrestlers, who were harassed (sexually). We can't name them now, after all they are daughters and sisters of somebody. But if we are forced to disclose their identity, it will be a black day," said Vinesh, the two-time World Championship medallist.

"It's not just about his (Brij Bhushan) resignation. We will send him to jail. We did not want to take the legal route, because we had hoped for resolution but if a proper solution is not provided, we will lodge FIRs against the President.

"We are World Championship and Olympic medallists, don't suspect us, we are telling the truth, believe us."

WFI Emergency General Council in Ayodhya

It has been learnt that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has called for an Emergency General Council in Ayodhya on Sunday to discuss the issue.

"Yes, a meeting has been called and future course of action will be discussed. I can't say if WFI President will resign or not. It needs to be discussed," said a WFI official.

It may be noted that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's third term as WFI President is ending soon and he is ineligible to contest again. He was elected WFI President for the third time in February 2019.

According to the National Sports Code, a person may serve as President, and thereby on the Board, of the NOC/NSF for up to three terms or 12 years with or without break, after the completion of which tenure as President, the person shall not be entitled to return as an office bearer or Board member of the NSF.

Trust us, we are not lying

Bajrang said,"The entire wrestling hub (fraternity) is here. We have proofs, we are not lying. We want wrestling to live, start a new life."

The 28-year-old Vinesh claimed that she has got calls of appreciation from Kerala and Maharashtra woman wrestlers for taking up the cause.

"At least 5-6 girls will lodge FIRs tomorrow and it will be a black day if it happens in a country like India where 'Durga' and 'Lakshmi' are worshipped. Then I would say that no woman is safe in this country and no daughter should be born to anyone."

Asked to give details of the meeting they had with the government representative, Vinesh said,"They did not give any time-frame, just gave assurances."

"Everything is at stake now. We have not even taken police protection and (are) sitting here. But where is the WFI President; his office (is) locked. Where are those eyes that used to scare us."

When reminded that London Olympics medallist Yogeshwar Dutt has backed WFI President along with Asian Championship medallist Divya Karan, Vinesh said, Yogeshwar is definitely sitting in the lap of the WFI and that Kakran herself spoke against the President in the past. We have proofs."

"All the videos (in support of WFI President) are being made where he has that "aatank ka adda' (hub of terror), people should come and make videos here at Jantar Mantar while sitting in front of the public.

"We want the government to take control of WFI and we will not compete in any competition under the current President."

Sakshi Malik said all state wrestling associations should be disbanded in the country because the WFI President has all his men in these sports bodies.

Brinda Karat asked to leave protest

Earlier in the day, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who arrived at the protest site in support of the wrestlers and wanted to speak, was asked to leave by the grapplers, saying they don't want anyone to give their campaign a political colour.

"We request you, madam, please don't make this political," Bajrang said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the wrestlers can approach it with their complaints.

News Network
January 13,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of misusing Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to woo voters.

"The BJP has organised National Youth Festival in Hubballi out of public money but for its electoral gains. The party mobilised people for the inaugural of youth festival by distributing money," he said. He was speaking to reporters near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Pointing out that the government is organizing such mega conventions when it was reeling under a debt burden, Kumaraswamy claimed that the people will reject the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He also accused Congress of 'hijacking' JD(S) programmes. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival, scheduled between January 12 and 16 at  Hubballi-Dharwad region, on Thursday. 

