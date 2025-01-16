Backed by UAE investors, Air Kerala set to launch operations from June 2025

Dubai: Air Kerala, India’s newest airline supported by UAE investors, has selected Kochi International Airport as its primary operational hub. The airline announced this decision early Thursday, revealing plans for its inaugural domestic flight from Kochi in June this year, followed by a UAE launch in 2027.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Kochi recently in the presence of several members of the Kerala government, including Industries, Law, and Coir Minister P. Rajeve.

P. Rajeve expressed, "Air Kerala’s establishment marks a proud moment for the state, promising to enhance connectivity, generate employment, and boost tourism."

Chairman Afi Ahmed, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, highlighted, "Choosing COK as our base underscores our confidence in Kerala's potential to emerge as a key aviation hub. We are eager to contribute to and connect the state's growth with the world."

Aircraft Acquisition:

CEO Harish Kutty announced that the initial phase will utilize five leased aircraft, each with a 76-seat capacity. An agreement has been finalized with an Irish lessor for these planes. Over the next two years, the airline plans to acquire an additional 20 new aircraft.

Air Kerala aims to expand its services internationally, connecting major cities and reaching smaller towns across South India.

Economic Impact and Growth:

According to Ahmed, as Kerala’s first airline, Air Kerala is poised to significantly impact the state's economy. "The airline’s operations will create 750 direct and indirect job opportunities in its first year," he stated.

The airline also anticipates a boost to Kerala's tourism sector. Ahmed noted, "With affordable fares and accessible routes, Air Kerala aims to attract global tourists eager to explore Kerala."

Harish Kutty emphasized the airline's commitment to operating as a true ultra-low-cost carrier, making air travel affordable for all. "We aim to convert bus and train passengers into air travelers with our competitive fares and superior service," he affirmed.