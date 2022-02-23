  1. Home
  2. Ballot tampering video from in Uttarakhand surfaces; Cong demands poll panel’s action

Ballot tampering video from in Uttarakhand surfaces; Cong demands poll panel’s action

News Network
February 23, 2022

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat posted a video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army centre ticking and signing several postal ballot papers.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre is ticking and signing several ballot papers. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?"

When asked about the tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to disclose the source of the video but claimed that it is from Uttarakhand. The party has not made a formal complaint to the Election Commission in this regard yet but it can take suo motu cognisance of it, he said.

The Congress leaders termed it as a "mockery of democracy" and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the video and act against the guilty. The state Congress has retweeted Rawat's tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several postal ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and act against the guilty, Singh said.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP termed it the Congress' frustration, saying the party is doing it as it can see its defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party which was talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The Army should be kept away from politics and the Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2022

katee.jpg

In what can be termed as height of shamelessness, the official Twitter handles of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and its president Nalin Kumar Kateel had tweeted the personal details of Muslim students who have moved the High Court in the hijab case. However, after drawing flack, they both deleted the tweets.

Names and addresses of the six students were revealed by the handles, apparently violating the privacy of minors.

The BJP tweet read, "(sic) Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means."

Kateel, in a Kannada tweet, noted that four of the petitioners with respect to the Hijab row were minors. "What does it mean when these minors link hijab row to elections in five states. Doesn't it mean that these students are dolls dancing on someone else's tunes?" he wrote.

Among those criticising the tweet was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who urged the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take up the issue.

This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," she said.

Several other Twitter users also contended that sharing address of minors, as mentioned in a court petition, amounted to doxxing. However, few others maintained that the details were available in the petition filed in the High Court for everybody to access.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 23,2022

Congress general secretary Harish Rawat posted a video on social media that purportedly shows one person at an Army centre ticking and signing several postal ballot papers.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Sharing a short video for everyone's information. It shows how one man at an army centre is ticking and signing several ballot papers. Will the Election Commission take cognisance of this?"

When asked about the tweet, Rawat's spokesman Surendra Kumar refused to disclose the source of the video but claimed that it is from Uttarakhand. The party has not made a formal complaint to the Election Commission in this regard yet but it can take suo motu cognisance of it, he said.

The Congress leaders termed it as a "mockery of democracy" and urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the video and act against the guilty. The state Congress has retweeted Rawat's tweet.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Pritam Singh said, "In this video that makes a mockery of democracy, a man at an army centre is seen ticking and signing several postal ballot papers in favour of the party of his choice."

The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and act against the guilty, Singh said.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP termed it the Congress' frustration, saying the party is doing it as it can see its defeat in the recently held Assembly polls.

"The Congress is resorting to such tactics as it is aware that it has failed to mislead people. In the face of its imminent defeat, the party which was talking earlier about manipulation of EVMs is now talking about ballot papers. It shows the party's frustration," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

The Army should be kept away from politics and the Congress should avoid levelling such allegations without testing their authenticity, Chauhan said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Karnataka government on Tuesday asserted that it was committed to implementing the High Court's interim order on the Hijab row.

This was in response to the issue raised by Congress MLA and its deputy leader in the legislative assembly, U T Khader, during the zero hour, expressing concern over ''confusion and interpretation'' of the court order, during its implementation on ground.

''The Education Minister will give reply to the issue raised by Khader, but I want to assure that the government is committed to implement the court order,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on behalf of the government.

Raising the issue, Khader citing Hijab controversy said the situation at educational institutions these days is ''painful'', and as the matter is before the court, he would not like to go into detail.

He said, ''but what makes me raise the issue, is after the court order (interim order), we have seen media reports that in some schools in Shivamogga district students were not allowed to write the class 10 preparatory exam (for wearing Hijab).'' Noting that there is confusion among people about the court order and what is being implemented on ground, the MLA citing the interim order said, ''when the court order is regarding the colleges, it is being implemented at schools, even at the primary school level, so a confusion has been created.'' He also said that, while the order is regarding students' dress code, it is being wrongly interpreted and even teachers and staff are not being permitted to wear headscarfs, creating a confusion. 

''The duty of the government is to provide education, and not to create hindrance in providing education. The Court order has to clearly be implemented at the ground level and it is the responsibility of the government to create a conducive environment for students to get education by clearing the confusion,'' he said, adding that, regarding the issues between constitutional rights, discipline and rules- the court will decide.

As some Congress legislators wanted to speak on the issue, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not allow them, stating that it cannot be permitted, as the issue was raised during the zero hour. As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government had declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9, and it was subsequently extended up to February 16.

However, the Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.