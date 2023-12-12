Bhajanlal Sharma is new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai has been selected as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the MLA meet at Raipur, according to multiple media reports.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister.

He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

Vishnu Deo Sai was in competition against the likes of former CM Raman Singh, current state BJP chief Arun Sao, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh and former Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam for the top post in Chhattisgarh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority, dethroning the grand old Congress from power in the recently concluded Assembly Polls 2023. In the 90-seat Assembly, the BJP bagged 54 seats.

About Vishnu Deo Sai

Sai has served as the BJP Chhattisgarh state president from 2020 till 2022, when Arun Sao took over the reigns from him. He was also the Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines and Labour & Employment from 2014 to 2019. Vishnu Deo Sai was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was an MLA till 1998.

A year later, Sai was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1999 and was an MP till 2004. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Vishnu Deo Sai has been on many Lok Sabha committees such as Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, Commitee on Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution, Ministry of Agriculture's Consultative Committee, Committee on Information Technology, Committee on Water Resources and Committee on Commerce.