  2. Bhajanlal Sharma is new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Bhajanlal Sharma is new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

News Network
December 12, 2023

The BJP on Tuesday, December 12, named Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan, over a week after registering a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, overthrowing the ruling Congress led by Ashok Gehlot.

The announcement came following the BJP legislature party meeting at the party office in Jaipur, in the presence of the party’s three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

Former chief minister Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections. 

News Network
December 10,2023

BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai has been selected as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh in the MLA meet at Raipur, according to multiple media reports.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister. 

He is highly regarded among tribal voters.

Vishnu Deo Sai was in competition against the likes of former CM Raman Singh, current state BJP chief Arun Sao, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh and former Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam for the top post in Chhattisgarh. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Chhattisgarh with a thumping majority, dethroning the grand old Congress from power in the recently concluded Assembly Polls 2023. In the 90-seat Assembly, the BJP bagged 54 seats. 

About Vishnu Deo Sai

Sai has served as the BJP Chhattisgarh state president from 2020 till 2022, when Arun Sao took over the reigns from him. He was also the Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines and Labour & Employment from 2014 to 2019. Vishnu Deo Sai was elected to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1990 and was an MLA till 1998. 

A year later, Sai was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1999 and was an MP till 2004. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009 and 2014. 

Vishnu Deo Sai has been on many Lok Sabha committees such as Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, Commitee on Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution, Ministry of Agriculture's Consultative Committee, Committee on Information Technology, Committee on Water Resources and Committee on Commerce.

News Network
November 28,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 28: A woman lost her life after a fire mishap led to an explosion at a flat in an apartment building at Attavar area in Mangaluru on Tuesday, November 28. 

The deceased is identified as Shaheena Nusba (58), wife of Abdullah Kola.

It is learnt that the fire erupted at around 4 a.m. due to an electrical short circuit which led to the explosion of an aquarium. 

Nine people including five children were present in the home at the time of the mishap. Shaheena who was a cardiac patient, breathed her last when the smoke engulfed the house. 

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. All are said to safe and out of danger.

News Network
December 2,2023

UNICEF has sounded a strong warning about the toll being exacted on children in the Gaza Strip, which has come under a renewed and genocidal Israeli war.

"We cannot see more children with the wounds of war, with the burns, with the shrapnel littering their bodies, with the broken bones," James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations children's agency, said on Friday.

"Inaction by those with influence is allowing the killing of children. This is a war on children," he added.

The regime launched the war against Gaza on October 7 following an operation staged by the territory's resistance movements.

The war killed more than 15,500 people, most of them women and children, across the coastal sliver until last week when an Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated truce took effect. Israel restarted the military campaign earlier on Friday, following the truce, killing nearly 200 more people.

Thousands more are missing and feared buried under rubble.

Speaking earlier this month, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the besieged Palestinian territory was turning into "a graveyard for children."

"The health system here is overwhelmed," Elder said.

"I cannot overstate how the capacity has been reduced of hospitals in the last seven weeks," he added.

"Clearly words, clearly pleas from the world do not make a difference on those who have the power to stop the killing, the maiming of children."

The remarks came amid untrammeled military and political support for the war on the part of the United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally.

The US has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.

Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the UN Security Council resolutions that would call on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

