  2. Bharat Bandh | 1st nation-wide protest after state polls kicks off - here are some highlights

News Network
March 28, 2022

A two-day nationwide strike - called by a joint forum of central trade unions - is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. Bharat Bandh, says the Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations, aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been defined as "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national" in a statement.

Highlights

1. This is the first major protest that India is set to witness after assembly elections in five states. The BJP was able to retain four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP said it won the four states because of its pro-people and pro-development agenda.

2. About 20 crore protesters are expected to join the Bharat Bandh call. "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies," All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI

3. An advisory was issued to all the state government and electricity authorities by the ministry of power on Sunday to ensure 24*7 power supply. "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," it read. Regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

4. The All India Bank Employees' Association on Sunday said the bank union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. The country's largest lender SBI and other banks have said that their services may get impacted.

5. Speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme are some other issues that have been raised by the AIBEA. Employees of public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks are expected to join the strike, the association said.

6. In West Bengal, government offices have been told to remain open. "It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates (March 28-March 29)," a state governmentn notification read.

7. The Mamata Banerjee government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. "The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people," Anand Sahu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions Bengal chief, told PTI. He said the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets.

8. Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also backed the protest call.

9. The Bharat Bandh is also one of the biggest protests since farmers' agitation was called off last year. The farmers are set to hold the next wave of demonstrations in April.

10. Railways employees and staff in the defence sector are also expected to hold mass mobilisations.

News Network
March 27,2022

New Delhi, Mar 27: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the fifth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. 

On all the previous four occasions, prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3.70 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.75 in six days.

News Network
March 16,2022

ACB.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 16: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday has been conducting raids across Karnataka against 18 government officials working in different establishments with respect to disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The searches are being conducted in around 75 places by a team of 400 ACB sleuths, including 100 officers and 300 staff in the residences of the officials and their offices. Based on the complaints by the public about the irregularities in various government establishments, the ACB officials conducted preliminary inquiry and registered a case of DA.

The details of the officials on whom the ACB conducting the searches are:

Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru; 

Rakesh Kumar, Town Planning, BD; 

Ramesh Kankatte, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Social Forestry Wing, Karnataka Forest Department, Yadgir district;

 Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer (EE), Kaujalagi Division, Gokak in Belagavi; 

Basava kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; 

Gapinath Sa N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; 

B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru;  

Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami in Bagalkot; 

Manjunath, Assistant commissioner, Ramanagar; 

Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; 

Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; 

Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Sub division; 

Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station. Mysuru; 

Gavirangappa, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), PWD, Chikkamagaluru; 

Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam limited, Devadurga in Raichur;

Daya Sunder Raju, AEE, KPTCL, Dakshina Kannada.

So far, the officials have found a large quantity of gold jewellery, property documents and Sandalwood. The searches are continuing. 
 

News Network
March 16,2022

Lucknow: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has expressed ‘regret and disappointment’ on the Karnataka High Court order upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The cleric told reporters that the board will be holding an online meeting soon to discuss the way forward on the issue apart from tabling the matter in an offline meeting to be held at the end of March.

AIMPLB has previously expressed intent to move SC in the matter.

Rahmani called Tuesday’s order a ‘discriminatory one towards Muslims’, making comparisons with certain governments altering aviation laws to appease a community and governments allowing some groups and communities to use their religious symbols.

He also refuted the claim that hijab is not essential to Islam and said banning it is intrusion in constitutional rights of Muslim citizens.

“Islam and Shariat have made certain things farz (duty) and wajib (obligatory) on Muslims and it is laazim (pre-requisite) that they be followed. Hijab is one such obligation which is a pre-requisite. If certain Muslims in their ignorance and laziness do not perform namaz or roza, they cannot be eliminated from Islam but they do commit a sin. Similarly, if certain Muslims don’t follow the hijab, it does not make the act non-essential to Islam,” he explained.

He further said: “It is the constitutional right of every individual to wear what he deems fit. There are religions which use religious symbols and certain governments go all out to bear expenses and alerting aviation laws for their display.”

In that context, the order is discriminatory. “Schools have the right to decide upon a uniform but it has come to our notice that the case that went in court was not related to schools but was for colleges, where the coercion of uniforms cannot be made,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has also said that it ‘disagreed’ with the decision of the Karnataka High Court regarding the hijab ban in educational institutions.

It urged Muslim societies and NGOs to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, the vice-chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband, said: “Not just Muslims but all religions have freedom in India. In a democratic setup, no government or government-recognised organisation should make any law that is against the spirit of the Constitution. No such code of conduct should be enforced that is against any religion.”

