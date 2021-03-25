Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, main roads in Punjab, Haryana

  1. Home
March 26, 2021

Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre's new agri laws.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.

The farmers have gathered at several highways and roads in the two states including in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts.

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass.

Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said.

While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said.

The farmers also blocked the Ambala-Rajpura Highway on the Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu barrier, and the Ambala-Hisar Highway near Ambala City.

Blockades on various state highways were also reported in Naraingarh and Mullana in Haryana, police said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.

"All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," SKM had said in a statement.

Farmer leaders have said road and rail transport will be blocked and claimed that markets will also remain closed.        

They also claimed that trade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, and transport and other associations too have extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), apex religious body of the Sikhs, has also supported the nationwide protest.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur had said on Thursday that its offices would be kept closed on Friday in support of the Bharat Bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.

The statement issued by the SKM claimed that various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organisations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported its call for a nationwide protest.

Apart from repealing of three farm laws, the demands of protesting unions include cancellation of all police cases against farmers, withdrawal of electricity and pollution bills, and reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and government, but the deadlock has continued as both sides have stuck to their stand.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

March 11,2021

The world's largest democracy is actually an 'electoral autocracy', according to a report.

According to a report by Sweden-based institute Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem), India is now among top 10 countries globally along with Brazil and Turkey where democracy has declined. 

In an electoral autocratic regime, "ruling governments first attack the media and civil society and polarise societies by disrespecting opponents and spreading false information," the report said.

Currently, countries moving toward autocratisation outnumber countries where democracy is advancing, it added.

V-Dem's report said that India's Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) "declined from 0.57 in 2010 to 0.34 in 2020, following the government led by Prime Minister Modi placing restrictions on multiple facets of democracy such as civil society and free speech."

According to the report, a "striking pattern" has emerged within (former) democracies. "After the attack on media and civil societies, there is disrespect for political opponents to feed polarisation while using the machinery of the government to spread disinformation. Finally, there is an attack on core democratic foundations: elections and formal institutions", it said.

In India, it is only after the election of the Bhartiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2014 that reportedly led to India's 23-percentage point drop on the 0 to 1 LDI scale. 

It is under the regime of this government, the report finds, that the "diminishing of freedom of expression, the media, and civil society have gone the furthest" with censorship becoming a routine affair.

According to V-Dem's report, India is at the same level of autocraticity as Pakistan and is worse than Nepal and Bangladesh. The Modi-led government repeatedly used "laws on sedition, defamation and counterterrorism to silence critics," it added.

As for elections, "the overall freedom and fairness of elections also was hard hit, with the last elections held under Prime Minister Modi’s reign in 2019, precipitating a downgrading to an electoral autocracy," the report said.

The report also claims that the current government has stifled dissent in academia and opposition under the garb of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the government is repressing civil society organisations by controling which ones enter or exit the nation by using the Forign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA). On the other hand, it also alleges that civil society organisations that align themselves with Hindutva movement and ideology have gained more freedom.

Last week, a US 2021 Freedom House report downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free." It cited India's "crackdown" on critics and its "ham-fisted" Covid-19 lockdown leading to "dangerous and unplanned displacement" of millions of migrant workers as the reasons for the slip in the country's status. The Indian government, however, strongly critiqued the report's claim, calling it 'misleading, incorrect and misplaced.'

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 20 Mar 2021

INDIA "ELECTORAL AUTOCRACY"
I am an Uttar Pradesh Non-Resident Indian ["UP NRI"] residing in Canada since 1975, I have studied, travelled and worked around the world for over 50 years. My comment is based on my learning and experience, present India is absolutely lawless, corruption, bribery and influence-peddling have irreparably damaged the country. I witnessed illiterates, uncivilised gangsters are chosen as IAS, IPS and PCS their sole purpose to join the public service to loot the innocent public and they inflict atrocities, crimes against humanity whoever they target. The Indian Leaders mostly believe in "Might is Right", Leaders dance around IAS, IPS and PCS like dancers and worship IAS, IPS and PCS as their Gods. The majority of Leaders put a large red spot on their head and fold their hands to fool the public. The Indian Leaders at every level lack leadership having no vision for the future. India has an honest world-class High Courts and the Supreme Court justice with genuine wisdom to protect the people of India, tragically the majority of the litigants are irreparably damaged by the Subordinate Court Justices who have no legal skill and no legal mind. Tragically I became the victim, IAS, IPS and PCS who inflicted atrocities on me and my family of Canada. I Prayed Modi, Yogi and several others for the protection of my life and property, all of which turned a blind eye to my genuine prayers. The Liberal Democracy of India is a facade to hoodwinked people. A big red spot on the head and folding hands is a false facade to cheat the public. In my opinion, the future of India is uncertain.
With gratitude
Ramesh Mishra
Canada

March 13,2021

After it emerged that three international travellers, carrying the South African (SA) variant of the coronavirus travelled from airport to their hometowns in Karnataka, allowing wider social contact all the way, authorities are considering stricter protocols. 

While one patient travelled in a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru to Shivamogga on February 21, leaving a trail of primary contacts who are yet to be traced, on Friday, officials said a brother-sister duo who returned from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 17 and went to Ballari by train from Bengaluru, were both found to have the SA variant of the coronavirus. 

They were admitted to a trauma centre in Ballari and then put in home quarantine. The district officials said their parents have tested negative and are the only primary contacts known so far.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati said  the siblings had tested negative at the airport were positive in Ballari. 

Dr H L Janardhan, District Health Officer, Ballari, said, “They are engineering students who were home quarantined. They had tested negative in Bengaluru. After coming here, one of the siblings developed some symptoms and a repeat test showed a positive result for both of them. They came by train.”

“We will be tracing their contacts. They will be in home isolation for the next 14 days. If no new positives come up in their area, we can discharge them,” he added.

Now, there are three SA variant cases in the state, all Dubai returnees.

Sources said that passengers from Dubai are likely to be retained at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports till their covid results are out. 

March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Azim Premji University said on Thursday a study conducted by it has revealed the presence of many sub-standard, dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) functioning as 'commercial shops'.

Of the 17,503 TEIs in the country, more than 90 per cent are privately-owned, stand-alone institutions, offering single programmes localised in certain geographies, it found.

The University released its first 'Issues in Education' volume on 'Teachers and Teacher Education'.

It said 26 out of 29 private TEIs studied do not have the required number of teacher educators and adopt deliberate corrupt practices to hide this issue.

Most private TEIs in the study deliberately neglect basic curricular requirements that are committed by them to get the approval to run the programmes, it revealed.

Almost all allowed students with shortage of attendance to appear for examinations, the study found.

Most TEIs do not have basic instructional facilities: curriculum laboratories were not available in more than 50 per cent; more than 30 per cent did not have libraries, computer labs or seminar halls, it was stated.

"The dysfunctional Teacher Education system is at the core of India's problems in school education."

"Till we address this comprehensively, all efforts at improving the quality of our schooling is like treating the skin, while an aggressive cancer corrodes the body everywhere inside," Anurag Behar, Vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University, said.

