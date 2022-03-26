  1. Home
  2. Bharat Bandh on Mar 28, 29: what is open, what is closed?

News Network
March 27, 2022

New Delhi, Mar 26: A joint forum of central trade unions have given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. However, day-to-day activities are unlikely to be hit.

The March 22 statement by the forum said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Haryana and Chandigarh, respectively).

The central trade unions that are members of this joint forum are Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided not to participate in the strike.

Hotels to Be Open

As of now, hotel associations have not spoken about their stand on the issue. It looks like restaurants will function like normal in most parts of the country.

Will Bus and Train Services be Hit?

The forum has said that transport workers have extended the support. However, the online booking of tickets for buses and trains are on. So, transportation service is unlikely to be affected. Any development in this regard will be updated here.

Banks Closed

Opposing the Centre's move to privatise public sector bans and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, the bank unions have extended their support to the bandh. The strike notices have been given by unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, insurance among others, it also stated.

Bengal Government Order

The West Bengal government asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as its official policy, said that no casual leave will be granted to employees except in emergency situations such as illness or death in the family.

Several trade unions, including those of the Left Front and the Congress but barring the ones belonging to the BJP and the TMC, have called for a two-day nationwide strike against the Centre's economic policies.

In a notification issued from state secretariat Nabanna, Principal Secretary Manoj Pant said that any employee remaining absent for two days or either of the days without permission shall be asked for an explanation.

"In view of call given by different trade unions and others for a 48-hour nationwide strike on 28th and 29th March, 2022, it has been decided that all state government offices shall remain open and all the employees shall report for duty on those days.

"It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates," the notification said.

It said that the absence of employees on the two days shall be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible unless covered by grounds of hospitalisation, bereavement in family, several illness, or staffers on maternity, child care, medical or earned leave before March 25.

"All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authorities concerned will issue Show-Cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on March 28, 2022 and March 29, 2022 or on any of these 2 (two) dates, asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him/her for such unauthorised absence.

The unions in railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots, a joint forum of central trade unions.

The meeting took note of the fact that emboldened by the results of the recently-held state elections, the BJP Government at centre has intensified the attacks on the working people, reducing the interest rate on EPF accumulations to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, sudden hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG etc., taking steps to implement their program of monetization (PSU land bundles) but are held back only because of the worsening condition of inflation and crashing share markets.

Unions have also sent out strike notices in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, and insurance, added the statement. It further said that unions in the railway and defense sectors are planning to mobilise mass support for a strike at hundreds of locations.
Unions at state levels were asked to join the strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, an example of which is the four labour codes.

Kerala HC Restrains 5 Unions in BPCL, Kochi, from Participating in Strike

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday restrained five trade unions in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in the nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 called by a joint forum of trade unions.

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 am on March 28 to 7 am on March 30.

In his plea, BPCL Chief General Manager in-charge (HR) Kurian P Alappatt had said that under the provisions of Section 22 of the Industrial disputes Act, 1947, strikes and lock-outs in respect of a public utility service are prohibited during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The security measures have been tightened in the coastal city of Manglauru over the hijab judgement. The High Court of Karnataka is going to pronounce the judgement over the controversy on March 15. 

Around 1,200 additional police personnel have been deployed under the limits of Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, according city police chief N. Shashi Kumar.

As a precautionary measure, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.

The DC said that external examinations will be held as per the schedule. Internal exams in all the schools and colleges will be postponed. Prohibitory order too has been issued across the district as a precautionary measure.

News Network
March 27,2022

US President Joe Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be deposed. He made a direct appeal to the Russian people during a speech in Warsaw, where he had met for talks with high-ranking Ukrainian officials on Saturday.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden declared at the end of an emotionally overwrought speech in the Polish capital’s Royal Castle. While he has previously denounced Putin as a “war criminal” and a “dictator,” and lobbed at him all manner of other geopolitical insults, this was his first recorded demand that the president be removed from office.

Biden also spoke directly to “the Russian people,” insisting that despite weeks of punishing sanctions and forcing hundreds of American and European-based companies to pull out of the country, “you, the Russian people, are not our enemy.”

He then attempted to liken Ukrainians fighting “Russian aggression” to the Soviet Union defending itself from Nazi Germany in World War II.

Biden spoke more sternly to Russian leaders, warning them not to “even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory,” due to the “sacred obligation” the alliance has under Article 5, its mutual defense treaty.

News Network
March 21,2022

BJP workers, who want to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues scheduled to be held at the Ikana Stadium on Friday, will have to perform 'puja' at temples before attending the same and put party flags atop their vehicles while travelling to the venue.

The bizarre rules have been viewed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP’s attempt to formally keep non-Hindus, especially Muslims and Christians at bay. 

In a party communique to its district units, the saffron party has also asked the local leadership to reach out to the writers, professionals, doctors, engineers, seers and religious leaders and extend them invites to attend the ceremony.

The communique said that two workers each from the 403 assembly constituencies in the state would be allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony in which top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are likely to be present.

''The workers should perform puja at local temples between 8-10 am before proceeding to attend the oath taking ceremony,'' said the communique. ''The vehicles in which the workers are travelling must have BJP flags atop them,'' it added.

Panchayat chiefs and mayors of various corporations would also be attending the function.

According to sources in the party, a large number of seers and religious leaders have also been invited to attend the ceremony. ''Seers and religious leaders from different parts of the country will be present at the ceremony to bless the new government,'' said a senior BJP leader.

A meeting of the newly elected BJP legislators would be held on Thursday in which Yogi Adityanath would be formally elected leader of the group. Shah and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das would be present as observers at the BJP legislature party meeting.

Besides Adityanath, around 40 ministers of the Cabinet and state rank were also likely to be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Friday, sources said.

BJP had won 273 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state with its alliance partners Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party.  

