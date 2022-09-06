  1. Home
  2. Bharat Biotech's nasal covid vaccine gets DCGI approval for restricted emergency use

News Network
September 6, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 6: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

"Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

He said this step will further strengthen "our collective fight" against the pandemic.

India has harnessed its science, research and development (R&D), and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said.

"With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19," Mandaviya also said.

The Hyderabad-based firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers and there is no side effect or adverse reaction reported so far, company sources had said.

News Network
August 27,2022

New Delhi, Aug 27: A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, party MP Manish Tewari said that a crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and the Congress that existed since 1885 and that the former Union leader’s resignation could have been avoided if the party top leadership had heeded calls for introspection after multiple assembly poll losses.

Tewari said that over 20 party leaders wrote to the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and said that the situation could have been avoided if the consensus of a meeting held in December 2020 had been executed.

“A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 20th December 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn’t have arrived,” Tewari told ANI.

He further stressed that the Congress leaders had already cited that the situation should be taken seriously.

“Two years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party’s situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently,” he added.

Adding that he is a party member he said,” We do not need any certificate from anyone. I’ve given 42 years to this party. I’ve said this before, We are not tenants of this institution (Congress), we’re a member”. Now if you try to push us out, then that is another matter, and it will be seen.”

Azad had yesterday submitted his resignation in a five-page letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Tewari said, “Don’t want to go into merits of Mr Azad’s letter, he’d be in the best position to explain…But strange when people who don’t have the capacity to fight a ward poll, were “chaprasis” of Congress leaders give “gyaan” about the party it’s laughable.”

In his letter of resignation to the Congress interim president, Azad had resigned from all the party posts, including its primary membership. Azad cited the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi, whom he blamed for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the party.

In his hard-hitting letter Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by “Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organizational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road,” Azad wrote.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Since the 2019 elections, the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a ‘huff’ and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have to continue to hold even today for the past three years.”

Azad said that it was “worse still the ‘remote control model’ that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress.”

He continued the attack on Rahul Gandhi but praised Sonia Gandhi for playing a “sterling” role as Congress President in both the UPA governments.

Azad’s resignation comes ahead of the 2024 elections and after indications that elections to the post of Congress chief would be postponed yet again.

On Friday, as many as five leaders of the Congress also resigned from their positions in support of the resignation of the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Among those who have resigned from party posts are GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram. Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister RS Chib also quit the Congress on Friday. 

Agencies
September 5,2022

Mumbai, Sept 5: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe, a police officer said, adding over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.

This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said. An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have been sent to state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem, the officer said.

Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident. They are being shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat on Sunday late night, the officer added. 

News Network
August 25,2022

convicts.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Gujarat government's response on a plea challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The bench also posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Three Public Interest Litigations - by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner - have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on Independence Day.

The incident turned into a huge political controversy with the special court judge who convicted the men also raising questions about the Gujarat government's decision.

"Did they ask the judge under whom the case was heard? I can tell you that I heard nothing regarding this... In such cases, the state government needs to take advice from the central government as well. Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say," Justice UD Salvi, who retired as a judge of the Bombay High Court, said in an interview.

"I don't know if they went through the procedure or not," he had added.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The convicts were welcomed by groups linked to the ruling BJP - with sweets, hugs and garlands. A BJP MLA was quoted as saying that the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

Days after the convicts' release, Bilkis Bano said it has "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb". The family has been too distraught to decide on any legal step.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter. 

