Bharat Mata had to hang her head in shame during Modi govt’s 8 yrs: Subramanian Swamy

Former union minister and BJP’s former nominated Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy today took a brutal dig at Narendra Modi government after it disowned its leaders for abusing Prophet Muhammad.
Taking to twitter, Swamy said: “During Modi govt's 8 years, Bharat Mata had to hang her head in shame because we crawled before the Chinese on Ladakh, knelt before the Russians, meowed before the Americans in QUAD. But we did shastangam dandawat before the tiny Qatar. That was depravity of our foreign policy.”
Qatar had summoned the Indian ambassador in the country to register its official protest over the insulting remarks made by two BJP BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, against the Prophet.
In response, the Indian embassy in Qatar had issued a clarification reiterating India’s commitment to ensure religious pluralism. The statement by the Indian embassy in Qatar had described the two BJP spokespersons as ‘fringe elements.’
Mocking the statement of the Indian ambassador, Swamy also tweeted, “That Nupur is a fringe element while as party Spokesperson!!!”
He added, “With Jaishankar as EAM what do you expect? Who sent our Ambassador in Qatar the text to read from?”
The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and Jindal from the primary membership of the party.
