Bhupendra Patel, soft-spoken face of BJP in Gujarat, is CM for 2nd straight term

News Network
December 12, 2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 12: Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party's soft-spoken face in Gujarat, has retained the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Patel was sworn in as CM in Gandhinagar on Monday at a ceremony attended by PM Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of states ruled by the party.

A dedicated party worker, who made his way up in the state politics from the municipality level, Patel was a surprise choice for the top post when the BJP decided to effect a regime change, replacing the entire ministry a year before the elections. When the BJP decided to replace Vijay Rupani and bring in a Patel community face as the chief minister, Patel emerged as the winner, leaving others, including the then deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, behind.

Prior to becoming the CM in September 2021, Bhupendra Patel was not a known face outside Ahmedabad and even within the party circles. The surprise choice of the party has in the last one year taken some tough decisions to establish himself as the leader in Gujarat. The Patidars are a dominant caste in Gujarat with a sizeable control over the electoral votes and dominate the state politics with a stronghold over education, realty and cooperative sectors.

In 2017, due to the Patidar quota agitation, the BJP was reduced to 99 seats, its lowest tally since 1995. It was important for the party to win back this section of voters. Patel's elevation and his subsequent projection as chief ministerial face - he is the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to be the chief minister - is key to BJP's plans to woo the Kadva Patidar community, which some political observers feel, has drifted away from the party.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, previously held by former chief minister and now Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. He won the seat by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. In the results declared Thursday, Bhupendra Patel retained the Ghatlodia seat, which is a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Amit Shah.

Fondly called as 'Dada' by many, he is considered to be close to Anandiben Patel. In the past, Patel had served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) between 2015 and 2017. Before that, he was also the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in Gujarat, between 2010 and 2015.

People close to him know Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, as a smiling face, who is well-connected to the grass roots. Before contesting the Assembly election, he was active in local politics and became a member of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad district, serving as its president twice.

Patel is also a trustee of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, an organisation dedicated to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community. Patel is married to Hetalben, a housewife. He has travelled the world and has his residence in Ahmedabad's Shilaj locality. He likes to indulge in spiritual activities, as well as games like cricket and badminton. 

News Network
December 12,2022

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday, December 11, night. 

The deceased include three passengers travelling in the SUV. They have been identified as Srinivas Murthy (74), Jayanti (60) and Prabhakar (75), and two passengers from other car. 

It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.

Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.

Bindiganavile police have registered a case. 

News Network
December 6,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 6: With exit polls favouring the BJP retaining power in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the "pro-incumbency mandate" is likely in this poll-bound southern state.

He asserted that the saffron party will "cent percent" form the government in Karnataka once again, after the 2023 polls.

"People today support good governance and developmental works. It is very clear that there is no support for false and politically motivated allegations. In both states (Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) our party will be victorious. The whole country is supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this is not the first time there will be a pro-incumbency mandate in Gujarat, as BJP will be winning there for the seventh time. "This clearly shows that the people have strong faith in the BJP's governance, its leaders, and Narendra Modi's leadership," he added.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

Elections for the Himachal Pradesh assembly took place on November 12, while polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Asked whether this pro incumbency mandate will repeat in Karnataka too, the Chief Minister said, "Of course, in Karnataka too there will be a good outcome, and as I have been saying- cent percent there will be a BJP government here once again in 2023."

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about 5 months.

The BJP in Karnataka has set a target of winning minimum 150 seats in 224-member assembly to regain power.

The Congress which is hoping to come to power in the state, has set a similar target, while former PM H D Deve Gowda's JD(S) is targeting 123 seats.

News Network
November 30,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declaring the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates as ‘unlawful associations’.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order on the petition filed by one PFT activist Nasir Pasha, through his wife. Nasir is at present in judicial custody.

The notification was issued under section 3 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and banned the organisation for five years.

The petitioner had contended that in terms of proviso to sub-section 3 of section (3) of UAPA, it is obligatory on the part of the competent authority to record separate and distinct reasons for bringing into force the ban with immediate effect. It was argued that the order impugned is a composite order and no separate reason or an order is passed in tune with sub-section 3 of Section 3.

The Centre took this action after raids on the offices of PFI and the residences of its members across the country. It came in the wake of allegations that the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) besides PFI have close links with many terrorist organisations.

The government order had said that some of PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

Senior advocate Jayakumar Patil, who argued for PFI, had submitted that declaring it as illegal was an anti-constitutional move. He said that the order did not specify reasons for declaring it as an illegal organisation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Central government, said that the PFI was carrying out anti-national acts and it had joined hands with terrorist organisations carrying out violent activities in the country and abetting such acts. The court was told that members of the organisation were creating an atmosphere of fear in the nation. 

