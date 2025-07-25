  1. Home
Bihar: 26-yr-old woman faints during recruitment drive; gang-raped in moving ambulance

Agencies
July 26, 2025

Patna, July 26: A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar's Gaya district was allegedly gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test. 

The alleged assault occurred on July 24, during an ongoing Home Guard recruitment exercise at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya. According to police, the woman fainted while undertaking a physical endurance test, part of the standard procedure for recruitment.

Event organisers arranged for her immediate evacuation to a hospital via an ambulance stationed at the site. The woman alleges she was raped by multiple individuals inside the ambulance while she was unconscious.

Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. 

An SIT and a forensic team were deployed to probe the matter. Within hours of the FIR, the SIT arrested two suspects identified as Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician on board. The two men are currently in police custody and are being interrogated. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the vicinity has provided confirmation of the vehicle's route and timeline.

According to the police complaint, the woman stated that she lost consciousness during the physical test and was only partially aware of the events during the transport. She later informed police and hospital authorities that three to four men inside the ambulance raped her.

The incident has prompted a response from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Mr Paswan criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar and questioned the functioning of the state police.

News Network
July 15,2025

israelsyria.jpg

Damascus, July 15: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against a number of installations once belonging to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the southwestern province of Suweida.

Local media outlets reported that two aerial raids struck sites near the town of al-Mazraa late on Monday.

Informed sources said sounds of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Kanaker town.

Material damage was reported, but no information was yet available about possible casualties.

The Israeli military later asserted in a statement that it hit several tanks in the area between al Mazraa and Sami’ as they moved towards Suweida in southern Syria.

It claimed that the strikes were aimed at “preventing their arrival to the area.”

“The Israeli army will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it,” it said.

Early on Monday, HTS forces initiated an offensive in Suweida following fatal confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions, resulting in the deaths of dozens of individuals and injuries to hundreds of others.

At least 99 people have been killed and around 200 others wounded over the past two days in the Suweida province, as clashes escalate between local Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and HTS forces, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, the fatalities include 60 from the Druze community – among them two women and two children – 18 from Bedouin tribes, 14 from HTS fighters, and seven unidentified individuals wearing military uniforms.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and repeated violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

News Network
July 16,2025

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

