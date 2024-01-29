Bihar’s U-turn specialist gets new team amid BJP’s calculated move to appease OBCs while retaining upper caste base

  1. Home
January 29, 2024

New Delhi, Jan 29: Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar took oath for the ninth time as Bihar Chief Minister yesterday, marking a seismic shift in alliances. The once 'Mahagathbandhan' architect severed ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, forming a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan witnessed the initiation of a revamped team, with key players including Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and others, setting the stage for a political renaissance in Bihar.

At the heart of this transition is Samrat Choudhary, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and BJP state President. Mr Choudhary has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics, adorned with a turban that he once vowed to discard only after his party comes to power in the state. The 54-year-old assumed the state BJP chief role in March last year and has a political journey that weaves through multiple parties, including the RJD and the JDU.

Mr Choudhary, an OBC leader from the Koeri community, has previously held positions as Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Health, and Minister of Metrology and Horticulture. 

On the other hand, Vijay Kumar Sinha, 64, belongs to the influential, upper caste Bhumihar community.

Born to a school teacher in Lakhisarai district, Mr Sinha's political journey began with his involvement in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during his civil engineering days at a polytechnic in Barauni. 

Mr Sinha's initiation into electoral politics took place in 2010 when he made his debut in the Bihar Assembly. Seven years later, he was appointed as the Minister of Labour Resources.

In 2020, he became Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. His tenure as the Speaker was marked by instances such as Nitish Kumar's outburst on the floor of the House and a tense episode where he was held hostage inside his chamber by members of the RJD in 2021.

The deputy chief ministerial duo of Mr Choudhary and Mr Sinha highlights a calculated move by the BJP to balance caste considerations. This strategic pairing aims to appease OBCs while retaining the support of the core upper caste base. 

The broader cabinet comprises leaders like Prem Kumar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shravan Kumar, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh.

JDU's Shravan Kumar belongs to the Kurmi community, the same as Nitish Kumar. According to the recent Bihar caste survey, Kurmis constitute 2.8 per cent of the total population.

News Network
January 24,2024

Guwahati: The Assam police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others hours after Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked his director general of police to register a case against the former Congress chief for adopting “Naxalite tactics” to instigate party workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

At around 9.30 pm, the Assam CM in a post on ‘X’ said an FIR was lodged for violence, provocation and assault on the police under sections of IPC and Prevention of Public of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

The CM’s order came after Congress workers clashed with the police who stopped Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from taking its route via Guwahati city under “instructions from New Delhi”. The Congress on Tuesday said some of its leaders and workers were injured by the police.

Sarma later told reporters that Rahul would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections.

“With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…” the CM Xed. 

Before this, Rahul said that he was also not allowed to visit the campus of the University of Science Technology and Management.

“The university invited me to meet you all but a call came from New Delhi following which it was cancelled,” he told a large crowd of students who gathered along the road as the yatra started moving towards Guwahati.

“It is not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. But what is important is that you are not allowed to listen to anybody that you want to.”

Rahul also claimed that the Assam CM called up the university authorities not to allow him to visit the campus.

“This is taking place in every university, college and school in India. You are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and leadership of this country.”

As the yatra marched towards Assam, they found their route via Guwahati city blocked by police. This led to a scuffle between the police and Congress workers during which Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the party’s Assam unit, and a few others were injured.

The police had earlier denied permission to the yatra to enter Guwahati city citing possible congestion following instructions from the CM.

The police had asked the Congress to take the highway route to Kamrup district, where Rahul was scheduled to address a gathering. The yatra later took the highway route. 

Rahul told reporters at Hajo in Kamrup district, “The CM is trying to intimidate me by doing all these. It was not the CM who was doing all these, it was being orchestrated in Delhi. If the CM says something which is not liked by his masters in New Delhi, anybody can imagine his condition given the cases pending against him. He is one of the most corrupt CMs.” 

He said BJP got rattled by the “grand success” of the yatra last year. “So they are trying to stop it early here. But people are supporting us. They want to share their problems, huge unemployment, price rise and massive corruption,” Rahul said. “Whatever the CM is doing is, in fact, helping the yatra get more publicity.” 

To a query whether other partners of I.N.D.I.A. bloc would join the yatra in Bengal and other states, Rahul said he and Congress president Mallikrjun Kharge invited all of them. “It is a fight of ideology between RSS and Narendra Modi on one side and I.N.D.IA. on the other. Today, I.N.D.I.A. has 60 per cent votes on its side.”

News Network
January 28,2024

nitish.jpg

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, resigned as Bihar Chief Minister after holding a party meet in Patna, paving the way for his return to the BJP-led NDA fold. 

Kumar resigned after chairing a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence. He also reportedly addressed the party workers at the meet.

Following the meeting, he visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

He is now likely to stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, according to reports.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 16,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 16: A six-year-old mute boy, who went to a banana farm in Tadepalli with his father, accidentally fell into a well there and died on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Relin.

Beltangady, Jan 16: A seven-year-old boy, who was playing with a group of children, accidentally fell into a well and lost his life at Panakaje in Sonandur village of Beltangady taluk in Dakshinka Kannada district last evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Anan, son of Mohammed Hanif. He was a Class 2 student at a local school 

It is said that the boy was enjoying his holiday from school by playing with neighbouring kids near a well that lacked a protective wall. The unfortunate incident occurred when Anan slipped in front of other children. 

Even though Anan was pulled out of the well rushed to Beltangady government hospital, he had already breathed his lost. Jurisdictional Punjalkatte police have registered a case in connection to the incident. 

