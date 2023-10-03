  1. Home
  2. BJP, AIMIM express concern over ‘anomalies and missing details’ in Bihar caste survey

News Network
October 4, 2023

bihar.jpg

Patna, Oct 4: Opposition political parties in Bihar on Tuesday flagged concern over “anomalies and missing details” in the much talked about caste survey report at an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here.

Constituents of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) hailed Kumar on the completion of the mammoth exercise by his government, while the opposition BJP insisted that sections of the society which may have disagreements with the findings should be given an opportunity for a hearing.

The meeting was attended by representatives of nine political parties, which have members in the assembly.

The Bihar government on Monday released the data of the caste-based survey. As per the caste survey report, among the total population size of 13,07,25,310, Bihar has 63 per cent of people in the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category.

The survey data has found that Scheduled Caste (SC) constitute over 19 per cent of the state’s population, while 1 per cent of people are falling under Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, “It appears that the exercise was conducted in a hurry as the report is full of anomalies. Besides, there is no mention of the economic condition of castes.” The state government must explain whether the exercise was caste caste-based survey or a caste-based census, said the BJP leader who attended the meeting.

“What will happen to those who were left behind by the enumerators? The government must invite opinions and suggestions from the public before final compilation of all data,” Sinha said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM claimed that the report is incomplete and a lot needs to be done to make it error-free.

“Muslim population in the Seemanchal region of the state has not been counted properly. Besides, we demand that the government formulate policies for the betterment of economically and socially weaker sections of the society and especially for the Muslim population,” Iman said.

Finance Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, however, described the meeting as successful.

“Representatives of all parties appreciated the effort of the state government in bringing out the caste survey report. Officials concerned are now compiling other details of the report, especially the economic condition of all castes, which will be out soon,” Choudhary told PTI.

Officials gave a presentation on the processes involved in the collection of data at the meeting. This was followed by a discussion on the aspects of the caste survey report, he said.

Representatives of the JD(U), RJD, BJP, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), CPI, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) attended the meeting. 
 

News Network
October 2,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The development comes as the state of Rajasthan is gearing up for the looming assembly polls. 

Prime Minister dedicated the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur Gas Pipeline to promote a gas-based economy. 

"The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4500 crores. Prime Minister will also dedicate the LPG Plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in a net reduction in the running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million Km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum. He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer Bottling Plant, IOCL," added the release.

Prime Minister dedicated a 4-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1480 crores.

This project will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts. Further, the foundation stone for constructing and widening the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from two lanes to four lanes in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid. This project will help provide relief from the problem of traffic jams.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving the doubling of the Chittorgarh - Neemuch Railway line and the Kota – Chittorgarh Electrified Railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan.

PM Modi also dedicated tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Nathdwara is the major centre of faith for millions of followers of the Pushtimarg propagated by Saint Vallabhacharya. A modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' has been developed at Nathdwara, where tourists can experience various facets of the life of Shrinathji. Further, he also dedicated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota to the nation.

After visiting Rajasthan, the Prime Minister in the afternoon will go to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year in five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

News Network
September 30,2023

janata.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 30: Karnataka Police have registered FIRs against BJP MP Muniswamy and Congress MLA from Bangarpet Narayanaswamy in connection with a public spat they had at the Janata Darshan programme held on September 25.

Balaji, BJP Yuva Morcha District President, had filed a complaint against Narayanaswamy, while the Congress MLA had lodged a complaint against Muniswamy.

The police said on Saturday that they are preparing to interrogate them.

On September 27, Muniswamy, representing the Kolar Lok Sabha seat, had submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in connection with the incident.

The complaint was made against the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and SP M. Narayana.

Muniswamy alleged that he was attacked and insulted at the Janata Darshan, held in Kolar on September 25.

He complained that Byrathi Suresh, Narayanaswamy and Narayana behaved unconstitutionally against him.

A delegation of 30 members, including BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Keshava Prasad, met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the complaint.

“The above-said persons have dealt with a representative of people unconstitutionally and action must be taken against them. The constitution gives the same authority to the opposition party along with the ruling party. I demanded a probe regarding the establishment of a layout. Kolar MLA Narayanaswamy and Minister Byrathi Suresh got me pushed out. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them,” he said.

“I am also moving a privilege motion againstthe Kolar SP for pushing me out. I will also complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla."

The Janata Darshan meeting was organised by the Congress government to directly meet the people and address their grievances.

As soon as Muniswamy stated how the meeting could be held when a land grabber was sitting on the platform and what solutions people could get, Narayanaswamy swooped on him.

Both used vulgar words against each other.

Muniswamy later claimed that Narayanaswamy was allowed to go scot free but he was pushed out of the venue by the SP.

He claimed that he was meted out with treatment as he was a Dalit MP.

Media Release
September 22,2023

IFB.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 22: The Parliament passed the Women's Reservation Bill which mandates a 33 per cent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and state assemblies.

Speaking on the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, “It is the determination and dynamic leadership of PM Modi that the Women's Reservation Bill, stalled for over three decades, was passed in the Parliament."

The Rajya Sabha (Council of States) unanimously passed the Women's Reservation Bill, garnering support from 214 members, and none opposed it. The members expressed their approval through enthusiastic desk-thumping. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended their greetings. A day earlier, the Lok Sabha (House of the People) also passed the Bill, with a significant majority of 454 members voting in favour of the legislation, while two members opposed it.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “The bill has been passed in both House. This is a historic moment the women in our country. We demanded the bill to be implemented immediately and include OBC reservations as well."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sushil Modi hailed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and called it a historic moment.

“All the members have experienced the history of every moment that how society is changing. The face of the Parliament is changing. We are proud that we are a part of this historic moment and to get the opportunity to pass this bill which will change the image of the country and the Parliament."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women MPs after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. "It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation." tweeted PM Modi.

BJP MP Diya Kumari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Women are celebrating today. We are very happy with the passage of this Bill. PM Modi has finally made this dream come true. This piece of legislation was the need of the hour and he (PM Modi) realised it. He spearheaded efforts to have the Bill tabled and passed in all of two days."

Congress MP Joshimani, too, expressed her delight over the Bill's passage, saying, “We are happy that this important piece of legislation is finally close to seeing the light of day."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajani Patil said that the bill should be implemented immediately in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and include OBC reservations as well. We should not wait for delimitation or census."

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, “The importance of this bill would have increased if it was implemented in this (2024 Lok Sabha) elections. We have no idea when the bill will be implemented...after census or delimitation? There were demands from the OBC community which the govt did not approve. We demand the bill to be implemented immediately."

The Rajya Sabha had previously passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 while the Congress-led UPA government was in power. However, the bill was not considered by the Lok Sabha (House of the People) and consequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

Speaking on the Bill, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the bill is passed but we have put the two major amendments. "The first is to include OBC reservation, which the govt denied and the second is to implement the bill immediately. Our demand was to do it for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was also denied by the govt. This is a little disappointing."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the Women, “Today the real foundation of women empowerment has been established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today is a historic day for the country..."

Artist Malini Awasthi said that for many decades, there was a demand that women should also get full representation. “They should get their rights. We always say that they are half the population, every political party used to talk about it, but this time Modi govt took the initiative and all the opposition parties also supported it. This is a sign of India's healthy democracy and will send a huge message to the world..."

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, "You know that our population has increased so once the census is done delimitation will happen and boundaries of each constituency will be redrawn and then the 33% reservation will be implemented."

