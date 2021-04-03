  1. Home
  2. BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee

BJP engineering communal strife in Bengal to win polls: Mamata Banerjee

News Network
April 3, 2021

Kolkata, Apr 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of engineering communal strife in the state to win the assembly elections.

The TMC chief, while addressing an election rally in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, also called upon Muslims not to "fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes."

Her jibe was apparently aimed at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Abbas Siddiqui's ISF. Both Owaisi and Siddiqui had earlier denied the TMC's insinuations. The ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and Congress.

The TMC supremo also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP's attempts to "instigate communal clashes" and called upon them to chase away outsiders sent to foment trouble in their respective localities.

Affirming her Hindu identity, in an apparent attempt to counter the minority appeasement charge against her, Banerjee said, "I am a devout Hindu who recites Chandi mantra every day before leaving home. But I believe in our tradition of giving respect to every religion."

Taking a dig at BJP leaders having lunch at houses of Dalits, she said, "I am a Brahmin woman. But my all-time associate is a Scheduled Caste woman who takes care of all my needs. She also cooks food for me."

"I need not advertise this as those bringing five-star hotel lunch to eat at the courtyard of a Dalit home are anti- Dalit, anti-backward caste and anti-minority in nature," she said.

The TMC chief claimed that if elected to power in West Bengal, the BJP will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), forcing "many citizens to leave".

"They will divide West Bengal and its people. Remember how they deleted the names of 14 lakh Bengalis and 2 lakh Biharis in the updated NRC in Assam," she said.

Banerjee alleged that central forces are terrorising people at every home 48 hours before polling, asking them to vote for the BJP. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
March 26,2021

Kamalpur, Mar 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will enact laws to tackle the "menace of love and land jihad" in Assam if it is voted to power. Addressing an election rally, Shah said appropriate laws and policies will be put in place to strengthen Assamese culture and civilisation.

The manifesto also promised it will enforce a deradicalisation policy to identify and quash organisations and individuals fanning communal exclusion and separatism. "The Congress manifesto is merely a tool for the election campaign but the BJP manifesto is meant for implementation," he asserted. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of describing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal as representative of Assam's identity. "He (Gandhi) does not understand Assam and its identity," he said.

Assam's identity is linked to Vaishnav saints Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, brave Ahom general Lachit Barphukan who saved the state from Mughal invasion and Bharat Ratnas Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath Bordoloi, he said. "We will not allow Ajmal to become a symbol of Assam's identity notwithstanding Congress's efforts to do so. Can the Congress and AIUDF save the state from illegal infiltration?" he said.

"Rahul baba should remember that it was their chief minister Tarun Gogoi who was once dismissive of the AIUDF chief and had asked 'Who is Ajmal?' And now it is the Congress which has joined hands with Ajmal to gather votes," he added. Calling Gandhi a "tourist", Shah said the Congress leader was seen in the state only for 2-3 days during the elections and then vanishes for the next five years.

There are only three images before the people of Assam--that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and service to people, of Rahul Gandhi's tourism and Ajmal's agenda of infiltration. The people of Assam have to decide what they want, Modiji's double engine for development or Congress-AIUDF's double infiltration, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 31,2021

antony.jpg

Dubai, Mar 31: An India expatriate from Kerala living in Oman is now Dh2million (around Rs 4 crore) richer after becoming the solo winner of the second-tier prize in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw in Dubai.

Antony, 39, who is originally from Cochin, matched five out of six winning numbers (9-10-16-17-34-36) last Saturday, making him Mahzooz’s fourth millionaire this year. The prize was rolled over to Dh2M after no one won the second prize during the March 20 draw. The first prize of Dh50M is also yet to be won.

Antony, who works as lab technician and a resident of Oman for 16 years, said: “It was incredible winning a big amount of money. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it. I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime.”

Now that luck has shone on him, Antony said he will pay it forward. He said: “I am a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community. I have some bank loans I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back in India.”

“I feel blessed and am very grateful to Mahzooz,” said Antony, adding: “From the very first time I read about Mahzooz in the newspaper, I was interested. I have gotten three numbers before and won Dh35 a few times but never thought something this big would come my way. Everyone has been coming up to me and asking about Mahzooz so I’ve been helping them register and showing them how to participate.”

The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (April 3) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 26,2021

india.jpg

Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre's new agri laws.

According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.

The farmers have gathered at several highways and roads in the two states including in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts.

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass.

Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said.

While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said.

The farmers also blocked the Ambala-Rajpura Highway on the Haryana-Punjab border near Shambhu barrier, and the Ambala-Hisar Highway near Ambala City.

Blockades on various state highways were also reported in Naraingarh and Mullana in Haryana, police said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of protesting unions, appealed to protesting farmers to be peaceful and not get involved in any kind of illegitimate debate and conflict during the 'bandh'.

"All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked. All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well," SKM had said in a statement.

Farmer leaders have said road and rail transport will be blocked and claimed that markets will also remain closed.        

They also claimed that trade unions from organised and unorganised sectors, and transport and other associations too have extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), apex religious body of the Sikhs, has also supported the nationwide protest.

SGPC president Jagir Kaur had said on Thursday that its offices would be kept closed on Friday in support of the Bharat Bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.

The statement issued by the SKM claimed that various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organisations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported its call for a nationwide protest.

Apart from repealing of three farm laws, the demands of protesting unions include cancellation of all police cases against farmers, withdrawal of electricity and pollution bills, and reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and government, but the deadlock has continued as both sides have stuck to their stand.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.