  2. BJP leader sacked for ‘beat up and skin them alive’ remark against Kashmiri Muslims

BJP leader sacked for ‘beat up and skin them alive’ remark against Kashmiri Muslims

News Network
November 2, 2021

Jammu, Nov 2: A senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader has been booked for obnoxiously provocative remarks prompting the party to relieve him of all his responsibilities including the post of J&K secretary.

Vikram Randhawa, a former BJP lawmaker from Jammu region who was recently appointed as state secretary of the party, was seen in a video exhorting his supporters to beat up Kashmiri Muslims and “skin them alive”. The video was first posted on Twitter by Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar.

Akhtar’s post on Randhawa was quote-tweeted by his party president Mehbooba Mufti who highlighted the fact that no action was taken against Randhawa’s open call to violence, but J&K students are charged with sedition for cheering Pakistan.

"An FIR has been registered against Randhawa at a police station here under section 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on," a police official said.

Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, while section 505 (2) gives powers to the police to arrest anyone who makes a statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

In a communication, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, "Randhawa has been relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect."

The order said BJP JK-UT vice president Sham Choudhary, a former minister, would be the new incharge for district Rajouri in place of Randhawa.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit had taken note of the video and served Randhawa a showcause notice on Monday, asking him to submit a public apology.

In the notice, the BJP disciplinary committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, also asked him to explain his position within 48 hours.

"A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred-promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party," the notice read.

The BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, who ordered the disciplinary action against the former legislator, had said he was personally hurt after hearing the comments of Randhawa.

He said the remarks "are totally against the basic principles of the party which believes in respecting all faiths and taking everyone along in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ (inclusive development)".

Randhawa's remarks caused outrage across Jammu and Kashmir with people demanding action against him in accordance with the law.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has said, "So good to see this man making friends with Kashmiri people! He should be made an example out of and the law should deal with him firmly to dissuade others from being as abusive as this man has been."

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the disciplinary committee has given an interim report in view of the huge impact of reckless statement of Randhawa and the bad name it has brought to the party.

He said the report has recommended to immediately relieve him of all official party positions pending finalising of disciplinary proceedings.

"Party President Ravinder Raina agreed with the report and decided to take strict and strong action against Randhawa without wasting any time as party believes in respecting all religions particularly women.

"And it is unacceptable to party that a person occupying high position in party may makes statement which will hurt religious sentiments of anyone," Sethi, who is also chairman of the three-member disciplinary committee, said in a statement. He welcomed the registration of the FIR against Randhawa.

Comments

News Network
October 26,2021

Mumbai, Oct 26: NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday shared a letter from an unnamed NCB official alleging fraud with the anti-drugs agency, firing yet another salvo at NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. 

Malik, who said he is forwarding the letter to NCB DG SN Pradhan, urged the agency to look into 26 allegations in the letter claiming an "extortion racket" being run within the anti-drugs agency. 

In the letter, the unnamed officer, who claimed that he has been working in the Mumbai NCB bureau for the past two years, alleged that Rakesh Asthana directed Sameer Wankhede and K P S Malhotra to register fake cases against Bollowood stars and extract money from them. 

The officer alleged that Wankhede and Malhotra filed 'fake cases' against Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Bharti Singh and others extracted crores of rupees via their lawyer.

"Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," Malik said in a tweet.

Malik has alleged collusion between the NCB and the BJP leaders in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Aryan Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, has been identified as the accused number 1.

Comments

News Network
October 22,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 22: "It is a matter of pride for all of us that what, at one point of time, Lord Sri Ram and Sri Krishna did in Lanka and Mathura, the same was done by our forces in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday here.

Elaborating the statement, Singh said the 1971 war was one of the few wars which was neither fought to gain control of the land and sky, nor to gain power in any way, but to hand over the power to an able ruler and return.

"This is what Sri Ram and Sri Krishna did, giving reigns of power to able people belonging to the defeated nations," Singh said.

The main objective behind the 1971 Bangladesh war was to protect the dignity of humanity and democracy, he said addressing the IAF conclave as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations here.

"What could be a better example of the great legacy of India's morality presented by our armies than the 1971 war, that our armies in Dhaka, even after ensuring complete victory, without causing any harm or imposing any kind of political control, handed them power and returned," Singh said.

After the World War II, the world saw the largest military surrender in which more than 93,000 soldiers surrendered simultaneously, he said.

"In just 14 days, Pakistan lost one-third of its army and 1/4th of its air force.

"This war proved to be historic in many ways and scholars and historians later called this war as a classic example of a 'Just War'," he said.

During the war, the Indian government's effort to join hands with the world's big countries and the Friendship Treaty with the Soviet Union also proved to be an important step, Singh said.

"When many powerful countries of the world directly refused to support India, Russia's support came in as a morale booster for the country and it was a great diplomatic achievement," he said.

This move created a framework in which the neighbouring opponents were neutralized and many difficulties in the path were eradicated, Singh said.

Comments

News Network
October 19,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who retracted an "uncivil" tweet made by his party on Monday, has demanded an apology from his BJP counterpart Nalin Kumar Kateel for calling former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict and peddler". 

While speaking at an event in Hubballi, Kateel claimed his remarks on Rahul were based on media reports. Congress leaders, however, condemned the statement, asking the BJP to sack Kateel. 

"Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi," Shivakumar said in a tweet. 

Kateel's remarks came as an apparent strike against Congress for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "#HebbettuGiraakiModi" which translates into the belittling Hindi expression ‘angootha chhaap’ for an illiterate person. 

Shivakumar regretted the tweet and said it was posted by a "novice social media manager". Shivakumar added that he always believed that civil and parliamentary language was non-negotiable in political discourse and that the tweet was "regretted and withdrawn."

Meanwhile, condemning Kateel's statement, AICC general secretary Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded that BJP remove Kateel from the post.

"Being a party president, he should not make such baseless statements and stoop to this level. It is shameful that a person with such a mentality is the state president of a national party," Rao said, calling Kateel "senseless" and as someone who had lost his "mental balance". 

Lashing out at the ruling party, Rao further alleged that BJP was a corrupt party both financially and morally. "They have no principles. They take God's name for ulterior political motives," he said. 

He urged Chief Minister Bommai to take control of what his party leaders were speaking. 

Comments

