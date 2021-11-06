BJP leader was mastermind of plot to trap Aryan Khan; NCB officer was part of it: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Nov 7: NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, on Sunday, claimed that Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik made this statement during a press conference in Mumbai.

He also said that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, was the mastermind of the drugs-on-cruise case and he was a partner of Wankhede for ransom and extortion.

Stating that the case was actually a ‘kidnapping and ransom’ case, Malik said that Aryan did not buy any ticket for the cruise party, but it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him on the cruise.

The developments come days after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.