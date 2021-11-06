  1. Home
  BJP leader was mastermind of plot to trap Aryan Khan; NCB officer was part of it: Maha Minister

BJP leader was mastermind of plot to trap Aryan Khan; NCB officer was part of it: Maha Minister

News Network
November 7, 2021

Mumbai, Nov 7: NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, on Sunday, claimed that Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik made this statement during a press conference in Mumbai.

He also said that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, also known as Mohit Kamboj, was the mastermind of the drugs-on-cruise case and he was a partner of Wankhede for ransom and extortion.

Stating that the case was actually a ‘kidnapping and ransom’ case, Malik said that Aryan did not buy any ticket for the cruise party, but it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him on the cruise.

The developments come days after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.

Comments

News Network
November 1,2021

A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.

A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

Comments

News Network
November 1,2021

Commercial cooking gas price on November 1 was increased by Rs 266 with immediate effect. With the latest price hike, the price of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 2000.50 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains the same.

The cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 1,734 each in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. In Mumbai, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, it is of Rs 2,073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,133.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate that domestic households who are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and industrial users pay.

In a related development, the Centre on October 27 said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

Comments

News Network
October 29,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to constitute a committee to analyse the quality of drinking water supplied to the people in Mangaluru, in view of contamination reported at Pachanady area and Maravoor dam.

A division bench passed the order in the wake of contradictory reports filed by the Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The counsel for KSPCB said that the report dated August 24, 2021 had found that the water was not fit for human consumption and recommended immediate remedial measures. Senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the MCC, submitted that while an earlier report by the KSPCB pointed at contamination, a subsequent report stated otherwise. He also said that testing is being carried out regularly and the pollution level in water has been found within the standard limits and it is not poisonous.

“Since there is contradictory stands taken by the parties to the case with respect to the drinking water supplied by the MCC for human consumption, we deem it appropriate to direct an independent agency such as IISc to conduct testing at various levels, including at the entry and exit point, to find out the exact position of water having been supplied to the people at large,” the bench said.

It directed the KSPCB and the MCC to provide required assistance to the team. The court has directed the IISc team to visit the places within 15 days and submit the report in a sealed cover.

Meanwhile, the MCC also submitted that a tender process for the purpose of shifting legacy waste from the Pacchanadi dumping yard has been initiated. The bench directed the MCC to finalise the tender process and start the process. The matter has been posted to November 30.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) with regard to the Pachchnadi disaster in August 2019. A heap of garbage had slid, damaging several houses and agricultural properties in the vicinity. The contamination of water was caused because of the overflowing of leachate from the dumping site. 

Comments

