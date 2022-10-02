  1. Home
  BJP may win Gujarat, Himachal; AAP unlikely to be big factor; Cong may further diminish: ABP-CVoter

October 2, 2022
October 2, 2022

BJP is likely to romp home comfortably in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year as the AAP is unlikely to be a big factor, according to ABP-CVoter survey on Sunday. The survey also predicted that the Congress' numbers may further diminish.

In Gujarat, the ruling BJP is likely to improve its numbers from the current 99 to 135-143 seats out of 182 seats at the cost of Congress. Congress, which has 77 seats, is likely to get only 36-44 seats.

AAP, which has been spending considerable time in Gujarat after its impressive victory in Punjab, is unlikely to win more than two seats, according to the survey. However, it may garner 17.4 per cent vote. 

Both Congress and BJP appear to be losing votes to AAP but the largest chunk is from the former. Congress which garnered 41.4 per cent votes may have to settle for 32.3 per cent, while the BJP which got 49.1 per cent may get only 46.4 per cent, according to the survey.

In Himachal Pradesh, the survey has projected that BJP can get 37 to 45 seats out of 68 seats, followed by the Congress with 21 to 29 seats. AAP is unlikely to have an impact in the state though it may garner 9.5 per cent votes.

September 22,2022
September 22,2022

New Delhi, Sept 22: After meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation said that Mohan Bhagwat is 'Rashtra Pita (father of the nation) and a 'Rashtra Rishi' (sage of the nation).

Talking to IANS after the meeting, Ilyasi said: "Mohan Bhagwat visiting us is a privilege. Bhagwat came to Imam House for a meeting and he is our Rashtra Pita and Rashtra Rishi. The unity and integrity of the country should be maintained. We may all worship in a different way, but before that we all are human. We live in India and are Indians."

"India is on the verge of becoming Vishwa Guru and we all should strive for it," he said.

When asked if he referred to Bhagwat as 'Rashtra Pita', Ilyasi said, " Absolutely, he is 'Rashtra Pita' (father of the nation)."

Umar Ilyasi's brother Suhaib Ilyasi said, "Our father had an old relationship with the Sangh. Mohan Bhagwat had come to the mosque on the death anniversary of Jameel Ilyasi. It was a family programme and it should be seen in that context only."

Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony, Suhaib Ilyasi said.

The RSS Chief met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at his office in a mosque at Kasturba Gandhi (KG) marg in the national capital.

Providing details about the meeting, RSS prachar pramukh said, "RSS chief meets people from various sections of the society. It is a part of continuous conversation (Samvad) process."

Bhagwat, who has been trying to reach out to Muslims, in August too had met Ilyasi. Recently, Bhagwat had held discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

In the August 22 meet, Bhagwat had met former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Musilm University vice chancellor L-G (retd) Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and Industrialist and social worker Saeed Sherwani. 

September 19,2022
September 19,2022

Kolkata, Sept 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of central agencies in the state and blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests.

Banerjee, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.

The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.

"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against.

Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused. 

September 28,2022
September 28,2022

Ahmedabad, Sept 28: Bajrang Dal workers late Tuesday night thrashed several youths from a particular religion reportedly for trying to enter a 'garba' venue in Ahmedabad. Videos being circulated on social media show some youths being questioned about their religious identities and beaten up by the saffron brigade. 

One of the videos shows a person being stripped, punched, and kicked by half-a-dozen men in saffron scarves amidst the busy traffic. The person identifies himself as Salman Shaikh, and while pleading that he be allowed to go, says that he won't come back. The police said that they were verifying the authenticity of videos.

"We are aware of the videos and in the process of verifying those. As of now, there is no case filed since no one has come forward to lodge a complaint," B U Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad said. 

According to Bajrang Dal, the incident happened at R K Party Plot at Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night while they were "checking" identities of revellers in order to keep non-Hindus away from 'garba' venues. The nine-day Navratri festival began on Monday and like for the past several years, Bajrang Dal activists have been warning non-Hindus to stay away from 'garba' venues. 

Confirming the incident, president of north Gujarat, Bajrang Dal, said, "Our workers spotted these people from R K Party Plot on Sindhu Bhavan Road. While applying 'tilak' to everyone entering the 'garba' venue, we spotted four Muslims. I heard that there were some fights."

The saffron brigade claims that non-Hindus going to 'garba' is nothing but part of "love jihad". The organisation has submitted memorandums to district authorities in various parts of Gujarat for not allowing non-Hindus into 'garba' venues.

R K Party Plot owner Nirav Patel said that he was not aware of the incident as he had only rented his plot to an event management firm -- Sky Events. When contacted, Vedik Shah, who runs Sky Events, said that he did come to know about some fights last night but "it didn't occur at his event".

