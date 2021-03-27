  1. Home
BJP MLA Arun Narang thrashed, stripped by farmers

March 27, 2021

Muktsar, Mar 27: Angry over notorious farm laws, a large number of farmers allegedly thrashed BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang, tore his clothes, stripped and threw black ink on him at Malout in Muktsar district of Punjab today.

Narang had come to Malout to hold a press conference against the state government.

The farmers were, however, already waiting for him near the BJP office. As soon as Narang reached there in his car, the farmers gheraoed him and threw ink on him. They also blackened his car.

The cops and BJP workers then took Narang inside a shop. However, when Narang came out, the farmers allegedly attacked him with full force, even tore his clothes. 

In some videos viral on social media, cops are seen saving Narang from the farmers, who, however, continued abusing and thrashing him. Meanwhile, some other BJP leaders too were thrashed by the farmers. Party office was also ransacked.

BJP leaders were again taken inside a shop. After a few minutes, the police took them out from the backdoor of the shop and shifted to a safer place.

Sources said a senior police officer too suffered minor injury during the scuffle as the melee continued nearly an hour.

The saffron party leaders could not even reach the BJP office in Malout, where they were scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 pm. The farmers reportedly also burnt the party flags in the BJP office.

At the time of filing this report, the farmers were dispersing from the spot.

In November last year, the farmers had gheraoed Narang at Tarmala village in Lambi Assembly segment here.

Two days ago, the farmers had gheraoed senior BJP leader-cum-former cabinet minister Surjit Jyani in Bathinda. A number of senior BJP leaders, including state president Ashwani Sharma and former state president Vijay Sampla, too have faced the farmers’ protest in the recent past.

Muktsar SSP D Sudarvizhi said, "We will investigate the entire incident and will then take an action."

On the alleged police failure in preventing the situation from taking an ugly turn, she said, "We will verify what were the circumstances when the MLA was brought out from the shop."

March 19,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 19: A man from Dakshina Kannad lost his life and two others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Ravoof (22) from Harekala Aiku near Ullal in Mangaluru. 

Shakir from Pavoor Harekala suffered grievous injuries, while a youth from Natekal here escaped with minor nicks and cuts.

It is said that a lorry in which the youths were transporting fish from Odisha to Mangaluru met with and accident in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. 

The ill-fated vehicle, which had left a fisheries port in Odisha on Wednesday morning and had covered a distance of about 450 km when the accident occurred.

The lorry was expected to reach Mangaluru on Friday, March 19. The mortal remains is being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. 

March 21,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 21: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday warned saying that the second wave of Coronavirus has begun in the State and sought people's cooperation to contain the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said "We are at the beginning of the second wave of Coronavirus. Let us join hands to curb its spread, next three months are crucial, as the cases have started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the Covid-19 situation and measures to be taken. The Technical Advisory Committee on Coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in for trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the byelections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

The Chief Minister too had appealed to the people to exercise caution as coronavirus was on the rise at an alarming proportion.

He said that the State government would arrive at a decision on the functioning of Schools after observing the Covid situation for a week. Though Covid cases are on the rise in the State, the situation does not call for closure of schools. We will decide further course of action by observing the situation for a week."
 

March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: MLAs from Mangaluru and Udupi today met chief minister B S Yediyurappa and minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani to seek relaxation in the restrictions on transportation of rocks and jelly stones to be used for construction works in the twin districts of coastal Karnataka.

The delegation of crusher owners, quarry owners and truck/ tempo owners led by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath and Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat met the ministers and demanded that the transportation of materials should be allowed to expedite construction works in the region.

The MLAs said the chief minister and minister for mines and geology have agreed to consider their demand. Initially, the delegation met minister Nirani. After listening to their grievances, the minister took them to the chief minister and the issue was discussed.

“We have discussed the issue with the chief minister and minister for mines and geology. Most of the construction works are stopped due to the non-availability of construction materials due to the restrictions. Based on our demand, the chief minister has directed the officials to take necessary steps immediately to allow transportation of sand, stone and jelly stones for the construction sector in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” said Vedavyas Kamath.

Raghupathi Bhat said the restrictions have not only halted the construction works, but also affected the industry especially workers in the construction and transportation sector.
 

