  2. A BJP MLA in UP finally questions own govt on deaths caused by oxygen shortage

A BJP MLA in UP finally questions own govt on deaths caused by oxygen shortage

News Network
July 25, 2021

Lucknow, July 25: The BJP was left red-faced when one of its own legislators sought to dismiss the NDA government's claim that no deaths were caused by shortage of oxygen in the country.

Shyam Prakash, BJP MLA from Gopamau seat in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, said that hundreds had died owing to the shortage of oxygen when the second wave of Covid-19 was ravaging the country.

''Hundreds died owing to oxygen shortage....no one feels the pain and anguish of MLA Raj Kumar Agarwal and lakhs others,'' Shyam Prakash wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Agarwal, who was also a BJP MLA from Hardoi, lost his son to Covid-19 a few months back. Agarwal had then alleged that the hospital where his son was admitted ran out of oxygen, which led to his son's death. He had also lodged a complaint with the police in that regard.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Praveen Pawar had a few days back said in a written reply in the Parliament that no deaths due to shortage of oxygen had been specifically reported by the states and UTs.

The statement triggered sharp reactions from the opposition parties.

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Calling BJP the most corrupt party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah today said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators, the former CM said: “B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption.” 

“By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: The budget allocation for National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) rose 10 times to Rs 333.58 crore in 2017-18 from the previous fiscal with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday claiming that it was the year in which Rs 100 crore was paid to Israeli company NSO which makes the controversial spyware Pegasus.

The NSCS advices the Prime Minister on key strategic and security issues and reports to the National Security Adviser.

Bhushan's remarks came as the country is rocked by the revelation of a leaked database, which claimed that Opposition leaders, journalists activists, law enforcement officials and Constitutional authorities among others were potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus.

"In 2016-17, NSA’s budget was Rs 33.17 crore. Next year the budget increased 10 times to Rs 333 crore because Rs 300 crore was added under new head 'cyber security R&D'. This is the year when NSO was paid Rs 100s of crore for cyber hacking of Opposition, journalists, judges, Election Commissioner, activists using Pegasus! Wow," Bhushan tweeted.

It appears that Bhushan is referring to NSCS as the NSA's budget comes under it.

The allocation for 2016-17 was Rs 33.17 crore, which was later revised to Rs 81.03 crore. However, the actual spending was Rs 39.09 crore.

The allocation rose to Rs 333.58 crore in the next fiscal which was further revised to Rs 168 crore. However, the actual expenditure was only Rs 61.18 crore.

In 2018-19 fiscal, which preceeded the April-May Lok Sabha elections, the NSCS budget allocationwas Rs 303.83 crore, which was revised to Rs 841.73 crore while the actual spending was Rs 812.32 crore. 

News Network
July 13,2021

Mumbai, July 13: In a significant development in the Civil Aviation sector, Adani Group has formally taken over the management of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which runs the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The announcement was made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“We are delighted to take over management of the world-class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure, and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs,” Adani tweeted.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, took over the management control of the MIAL from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board meeting on Tuesday.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

The MIAL is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

With India set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalisation of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), provides a transformational aviation platform, allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Adani Group’s other B2B businesses.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Adani said, “Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, ecommerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts.”

According to him, the airport expansion strategy is intended to help converge our nation’s Tier 1 cities with the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a hub-and-spoke model.

“This is fundamental to enabling a greater equalisation of India’s urban-rural divide, as well as making international travel seamless and smooth. I believe that the economic value that cities create will be maximised around airports and the cities of tomorrow will be built with the airport as the focal point. This is a fundamental lever for modern world development and the rapid build-out of our airport infrastructure will create multiple employment structures that generate thousands of new job opportunities,” he said.

