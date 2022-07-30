  1. Home
  BJP rejoices as ED officials search Shiv Sena leader Raut's residence, investigate him

News Network
July 31, 2022

Mumbai, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday conducted search and questioning at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case. The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached Mr Raut's home in Bandup in eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Mr Raut, 60, in connection with the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and close associates. Mr Raut, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Mr Raut tweeted shortly after probe agency officials' visit to his home.

Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the ED raids at Raut's house. "I am very happy that the ED has intensified its investigation," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane said that the money of poor Marathi people has been swindled and the ED action was appropriate.

While the ED investigations were under way at his home, Raut's brother and two-time Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut too was present. 

The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned for about 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over ₹ 11.15 crore of Mr Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its probe.

The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.

News Network
July 22,2022

Bengaluru, July 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption cases against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park. 

News Network
July 28,2022

New Delhi, July 28: India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.18% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.71%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.32 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,216 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 42,20,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.21 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.40 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 194.60 crore (1,94,60,45,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.15 crore balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.

News Network
July 23,2022

Bengaluru, July 23: Debate on Anti-Conversion Bill is back in Karnataka with the High Court accepting a PIL and issuing a notice to ruling BJP on the implementation of the law by promulgating an ordinance.

On Friday, the High Court directed the government to file objections with regard to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's move. The petition claimed that Anti-Conversion law (Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021) exhibited intolerance and questioned its constitutional validity.

The petition filed by All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and Evangelical Fellowship of India from New Delhi stated that the bill is an attack on democratic values which unites the country.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued notice to the Secretary of Home department and Principal Secretary of Law Department. The bench has asked them to file objections within four weeks.

The laws formulated under the Anti-Conversion Bill violate the right of choice of an individual, right of liberty and right to practice religion. The provisions of ordinance violate Section 21 of the Indian constitution as it gives liberty to the state to violate individual rights of citizens, the petition claims.

After the ruling BJP in the state brought the Anti-Conversion law into force by promulgating an ordinance, the state Congress had announced to launch a Jan Andolan (people's agitation) against it.

Congress stated that it will never allow the misuse of The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion. "Our party will firmly stand with each individual belonging to the minority community, those who are threatened by the government. The party will launch 'Jan Andolan' against the proposed bill, the Congress had announced."

The Karnataka government had tabled the proposed controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as Anti-conversion bill in Legislative Assembly in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi on December 21, 2021. However, it is yet to come before the Legislative Council.

All legal entities, educational institutions, orphanages, old age homes, hospitals, religious missionaries, Non -Governmental Organizations (NGO) are brought under the purview of the institutions.

According to new law, any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion which contravenes the provisions. The offense is made to be non-bailable and cognizable offence.

