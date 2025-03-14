  1. Home
  BJP, RSS demand arrest of Gandhi's great-grandson after he calls them 'enemies'

BJP, RSS demand arrest of Gandhi's great-grandson after he calls them ‘enemies’

Media Release
March 14, 2025

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Friday said that he will neither retract his recent statements against the RSS and BJP nor will he apologise for them, while the two saffron outfits demanded that he be arrested for his remarks.

Gandhi, during the recent unveiling of a statue of the late Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram, had referred to the BJP and RSS as "dangerous and insidious enemies" who have entered Kerala.

He had also termed the RSS as "poison", following which BJP-RSS workers shouted slogans and blocked his car.

On Friday, speaking at an event in Aluva near Kochi, Gandhi said that once he said "those things", he does not believe in retracting them or apologising for them.

"What this incident has done is strengthen my resolve to continue to expose the traitors. This is a fight which is even more essential than the freedom fight. We have a common enemy now, the Sangh. They must be exposed," he said.

He also said that he was worried that "the descendants of my great grandfather's murderers" will go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and fire bullets at it "as they are habituated to do".

The BJP hit back at him by saying that he is just someone who was "by default" born as a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi and has been trying to "monetise" his great grandfather's name.

Former Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that Tushar Gandhi has been for several years trying to "monetise" Mahatma Gandhi's name.

Muraleedharan, speaking at a BJP protest against Tushar Gandhi at Neyyattinkara, further said that those who invited him for the statue unveiling probably were not aware of his background.

He further said that just because Tushar has the Gandhi name, it does not entitle him to the same respect or honour reserved for the Father of the Nation.

He demanded that Tushar Gandhi be arrested for his statements based on the BJP's complaint.

The BJP leader also criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for arresting five RSS-BJP workers a day ago for raising slogans against Mahatma Gandhi's grandson.

A case was registered against the five people under Sections 189(2), 191(2), 190, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of unlawful assembly, rioting, and wrongful restraint.

According to the police, a small group of people, allegedly linked to the Sangh Parivar, raised slogans against Tushar Gandhi at the end of a function he attended at Neyyattinkara on Wednesday evening.

Vijayan had strongly condemned the alleged "Sangh Parivar attack" on Tushar Gandhi, stating that actions that suppress freedom of expression cannot be allowed in a democratic society.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 1,2025

waqfmanglore.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Muslim religious and community leaders have strongly opposed the Wakf Amendment Bill 2024, calling it a threat to religious freedom. They have urged the government to uphold constitutional values and withdraw the bill immediately.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, March 1, they stated that the bill, introduced in August last year, has faced widespread resistance. Critics argue that it undermines the rights of Muslims and disregards constitutional protections. The bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, but reports suggest that the committee rejected opposition-proposed changes and introduced even more controversial provisions, deepening concerns.

Leaders emphasized that Wakf properties are sacred donations meant for religious and social welfare purposes within the community. The Wakf Act, first established in 1913 and amended multiple times, safeguards these properties. The Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom under Articles 25-28, and Article 26 specifically grants religious communities the right to manage their institutions and properties.

The BJP-led government has proposed a new bill titled United Wakf - Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, Development (UMEED) Act. Community leaders fear that the amendments will reduce Muslim control over Wakf assets. One of the most contentious changes requires all Wakf properties to have documented proof within six months, failing which they will lose their Wakf status. Previously, an independent Islamic law expert surveyed Wakf properties, but the amendment shifts this responsibility to district collectors, raising concerns about impartiality. Additionally, the bill removes the requirement for only Muslim officials to be appointed to the Wakf Tribunal and mandates at least two non-Muslim members in the Wakf Board. Critics question why such changes apply only to Wakf institutions while other religious trusts remain self-governed.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee received 9.8 million public objections, the majority opposing the amendments. However, reports suggest that the government ignored these concerns and proceeded with the bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Opponents argue that this amendment aims to bring Wakf assets under government control, eroding the religious and cultural identity of the Muslim community. They view it as a divisive political move that threatens the rights of India’s largest minority.

Religious leaders have urged all citizens who support constitutional values and secularism to voice their opposition to the bill.

Prominent scholars and community leaders at the press conference included Khazi Ahmad Musliyar Takha Ustad, Khazi Zainul Ulama Mani Ustad, Sayyid Ismail Thangal Ujire, Usmanul Faizi Thodaru, U K Muhammad Sadi Valavoor, U K Abdul Aziz Darimi Chokkabetu, S P Hamza Sakhafi Bantwal, N K M Shafi Sadi Bengaluru, Abdul Hameed Darimi Sampya, P P Ahmad Sakhafi Kashipatna, K I Abdul Khader Darimi Kukkil, P M Usman Sadi Pattori, K L Umar Darimi Pattori, T M Muhiyuddin Kamil Sakhafi Toke, Dr M S M Zaini Kamil, Anees Kausari, Umar Darimi Salmar, Qasim Darimi Savanoor, M Y Abdul Hafeez Sadi Kodagu, Abu Bakr Siddiq Darimi Kadaba, K K M Kamil Sakhafi Suribail, Rafiq Hudavi Kolar, K M Abu Bakr Siddiq Montugoli, Hussain Darimi Renjaladi, M P M Ashraf Sadi Malluru, Abu Saleh Faizi Tumbe, Muhammad Ali Turkalike, and Muhammad Musliyar Mundol.

The meeting was led by B A Abdul Nasir Lakki Star, president of the Dakshina Kannada Wakf Advisory Committee, and Ashraf Kinar, vice president of the committee.

Agencies
March 3,2025

An Indian woman sentenced to death in Abu Dhabi for allegedly murdering a four-month-old child was executed on February 15, the Delhi High Court was informed on Monday. The revelation came during a hearing on a petition filed by her father, who was seeking information about her well-being.

Court Calls Execution "Unfortunate"

Justice Sachin Datta, upon learning of the execution, described it as "very unfortunate."

"It is over. She was executed on February 15. Her last rites will be held on March 5," Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court.

Family’s Fight for Information

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel said the family had been desperately seeking clarity on whether she was alive or had been executed.

He mentioned that Shahzadi Khan had called her family from prison on February 14, informing them that she would be executed within a day or two and that it would be her final call. Since then, they had received no updates about her condition.

The Centre’s counsel stated that embassy officials were in touch with the petitioner and were making arrangements for the family to attend her last rites in Abu Dhabi.

"We did our best. We hired a law firm to represent her in court. But the laws there deal with the murder of an infant very severely," he submitted.

Case Background

According to the petition, Shahzadi contacted her father from detention on February 14, 2025, saying she had been moved within the facility and wanted to speak with her parents before her execution.

Her father, Shabbir Khan, a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, filed an application with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 21, 2025, seeking official confirmation of whether his daughter had been executed.

Shahzadi had been handed over to Abu Dhabi police on February 10, 2023. She was sentenced to death on July 31, 2023, and was held at Al Wathba jail.

The petition alleged that Shahzadi did not receive proper legal representation in court and was pressured into confessing, leading to her death sentence.

Events Leading to the Case

Shahzadi traveled to Abu Dhabi in December 2021 on a legal visa. In August 2022, her employer gave birth to a son, and she was hired as the child’s caregiver.

On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations but tragically passed away that same evening.

The petition claimed that the child’s parents refused to allow a post-mortem and signed an agreement waiving further investigation into the death. However, despite this, Shahzadi was arrested and later sentenced to death.

Her family continues to seek justice and closure following her execution.

News Network
March 1,2025

The Trump administration has given the go-ahead for a nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel, sidestepping the standard congressional review process to expedite the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs widely used by the Israeli military in its ongoing onslaught in the Gaza Strip.

In a series of notifications sent to Congress on Friday, the State Department has reported it has approved the sale of more than 35,500 MK 84 and BLU-117 bombs and 4,000 Predator warheads worth $2.04 billion to Israel.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States, thereby waiving the Congressional review requirements,” the department said.

Deliveries are set to begin next year, it said.

According to the same statement, Rubio has also approved another munitions sale to Israel worth $675.7 million to be delivered starting in 2028.

The Israeli regime has extensively used the MK 84, also known as the 2,000-pound bomb, in its genocidal wars against the people of Lebanon and Palestine, including the assassination of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Last May, the previous US administration attempted to curb Israel’s military aggression in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, by imposing a temporary ban on the sale of 2,000-pound bombs.

This effort, however, proved futile in halting the invasion, as the US continued to supply other weapons to the Israeli regime.

On February 25, Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Waltz, rescinded the ban to allow the State Department to resume the sale of the bombs to the regime.

The State Department has also approved the sale of Caterpillar D9 Bulldozers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $295 million to Israel.

The Israeli regime has used D9 bulldozers to demolish thousands of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights has advised Caterpillar Inc. that by supplying the bulldozers to the regime, it is complicit in human rights violations.

D9 has been involved in several incidents of civilian deaths, including in 2023 when it was used against the refugees sheltering outside the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

