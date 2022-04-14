  1. Home
  2. BJP sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad shot dead by militants in Kashmir

BJP sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad shot dead by militants in Kashmir

News Network
April 15, 2022

Srinagar, Apr 15: A sarpanch affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gunned down by unidentified militants in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening.

Reports said the militants fired upon Manzoor Ahmad, sarpanch of Goshbugh area of Pattan, leaving him critically injured. He was shifted to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A police official while confirming the incident said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the assailants.

There has been a spurt on attacks on civilians by the militants in Kashmir in recent weeks. A dozen civilians, including members of minority community, migrant labourers and political workers, have been killed in militant attacks this year in Kashmir, while over a dozen have been injured.

A police officer told DH that the militants were looking for soft targets to make news. “As relentless operations by security forces have pushed terrorists on back foot, they are now resorting to civilian killings to spread fear. In coming months, there is a possibility of a rise in such attacks,” he warned. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 7,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 7: The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi for their provocative statements in connection with a youth's murder in Bengaluru.

Chandru, 22, was murdered in the J.J. Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight in a road rage case.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday night lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station.

A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in bad colour.

Jnanendra on Wednesday falsely claimed that Chandru was murdered for speaking in Urdu with the accused persons. "The murder has been carried out for refusing to talk in Urdu and for insisting to talk in the Kannada language. He had been stabbed to death. The police have arrested a few persons and a hunt is on for other accused persons," Home Minister stated. "This is a barbaric incident. After the quarrel, they have suddenly stabbed and killed him. I have asked the police to initiate action," he said.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said.

Both the leaders were slammed by the Opposition Congress and JD(S). Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an inefficient minister. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gang-rape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our home minister.

"Initially, he stated that Harsha had criminal cases against him and later denied it. In Mysuru gang-rape case, he had said that why women should come out during odd hours to isolated places," Siddaramaiah said.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Home Minister is not serious about his job. "He had used the word 'Dalit' instead of 'Hindu'. This is a trivial statement. He has started to carry out political agenda in murders also in the state," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 13,2022

sdpi.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 13: Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defending Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa the members of SDPI waved black flags at the CM's convoy at Valachil near Manglauru.

The protest comes a day after the unnatural death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled allegations against Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission.  

The CM was on his way to a meeting of BJP workers at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal. As the convoy reached Valachil, the SDPI workers blocked the road and waved black flags. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2022

khanimran.jpg

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly past midnight on Saturday, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be removed through a no-confidence motion.

Khan, 69, was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the lower house.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote.

Also, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

The opposition had filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan’s insistence that he was being targeted as part of a “foreign conspiracy” with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, was dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

He apparently also lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Finally he agreed but it soured his ties with the powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan wanted to keep Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the spy chief but the army high command transferred him by appointing Corps Commander in Peshawar.

Ahead of the voting, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned.

Qaiser said he could not take part in a foreign conspiracy to oust the prime minister.

After announcing his resignation, Speaker asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings.

Voting on the resolution then began at 11:58pm (local time). Sadiq adjourned the house for two minutes due to the change of day at 12. The new session then began at 12:02am.

Earlier, the crucial session convened in line with a landmark Supreme Court ruling to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan witnessed multiple adjournments and heated arguments.  

Back to 'purana Pakistan'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday hailed the adoption of a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan as he asked the members of the Pakistan National Assembly to mark 10th April 2022, as an important date in country's history.

Addressing the Pakistani parliamentarians after the motion was passed against Imran Khan, Bilawal Zardari recalled what had happened on April 10 and said on this day, Pakistan approved the 1973 Constitution.

"On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her self-imposed exile and arrived in Lahore to launch her struggle against former Pakistan President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq," he said,

"Today [on] April 10, 2022, we welcome [you] back to the purana Pakistan," said Bilawal in the Pakistan National Assembly. "I have a message for the Pakistani youth that they should never give up on their dreams as nothing is impossible. Democracy is the best revenge," he added.

Prior to assuming office in 2018, Imran Khan had vowed to create a "naya Pakistan" --- one with zero corruption and prosperous economy. However, as time went by there were fewer takers of this empty sloganeering.

The voting on the no-confidence motion was undertaken with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq chairing the session after Speaker of the House Asad Qaisar resigned after a meeting with Imran Khan.

 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.