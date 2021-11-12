  1. Home
  2. BJP still favourite in UP, but losing 108 seats to SP; Cong fighting back in Uttarakhand, Punjab: Snap Poll

News Network
November 12, 2021

New Delhi, Nov 12: The BJP is still the favourite to win the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year but it is now losing 108 seats as the Samajwadi Party rises rapidly, while in Uttarakhand and Punjab, Congress is making a strong comeback, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

While the BJP led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is still the favourite to win the Assembly polls in 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) is gathering steam and the difference between the two parties is narrowing, as per the snap poll.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,07,193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP and its alliance partners are projected to get 217 seats, 108 seats down from 325 it won in the 2017 elections.

The SP led by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is rising rapidly in popularity and is now expected to get 156 seats. The battle in UP is now clearly between the BJP and the SP and the gap between the two is only around 60 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is still leading the race with 38 seats down from 57 it won in the previous elections, losing 19 seats. It is the Congress that is giving a strong fight to the BJP with a gain of 21 seats, touching a tally of 32 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

In Punjab also, the gap is narrowing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. AAP is still ahead with 51 seats in the 117-member Assembly, but the Congress has narrowed the gap with a tally of 46 seats, still down 31 seats from its tally of 77 in the previous elections, but new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is making a difference. Akali Dal is third with 20 seats.

In Goa, the BJP is leading with 21 seats in the 40-member Assembly, followed by others at 10, AAP at 5 and Congress with only 4 seats.

In Manipur, the BJP is leading with 27 seats in the 60-member Assembly, followed by Congress with 22 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP is holding on to its vote share, with just a minor drop of 0.7 per cent at 40.7 per cent, it is losing 108 seats as the SP is gaining vote share by 7.1 per cent to 31.1 per cent. 

News Network
November 11,2021

The Indian rupee depreciated by 20 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning, weighed down by a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.44, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 20 paise from Wednesday’s close.

Reliance Securities said the rupee opened weaker tracking strengthening dollar and US bond yields. "Globally worries over inflation persist and will weigh on sentiments," it said in a note released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 94.94.

The US dollar surged after US consumer prices increased to their highest rate since 1990, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected, the Reliance Securities note said.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 420.68 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 59,932.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.50 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,887.70.

News Network
November 11,2021

Riyadh, Nov 11: Saudi Arabia has approved granting citizenship to foreign nationals with specialized skills in a number of professions on Thursday. 

The royal decree allows certain high-skilled professionals working in specialized areas within the legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sport and technical fields to obtain Saudi citizenship.

The move is in line with Vision 2030, which aims to create an environment that is attractive to top level professionals.

News Network
November 10,2021

nabfadnavis.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 10: Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to protect Sameer Wakhede.

Malik accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics" and said that after demonitisation DRI raided places at BKC and seized Rs 14.56 crore fake notes but the Leader of Opposition and the then CM buried the case. 

"It is due to the friendship between Sameer Wankhede and Devendra Fadnavis that criminal activities flourished in Mumbai and Maharashtra during the BJP government's tenure," said Nawab Malik. 

The NCP leader said that he wanted to know how an IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has been posted in Mumbai for the last 14 years. 

Malik alleged that a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang Riyaz Bhati was caught with double passports at an airport but no action was taken against him. He further said Bhati has been seen in photos with Devendra Fadnavis and he even attended an event where PM Modi was also present. 

"How did he get access?" Malik asked.

Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged a dubious land deal involving Malik, his family members and two convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case over a decade ago, a charge stoutly denied by the NCP politician.

Malik has been levelling a string of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede after he led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and 19 others were arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case.

More details to follow...

