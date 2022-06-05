  1. Home
  2. BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal for derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

News Network
June 5, 2022

New Delhi, June 5: The BJP today suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party following her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad which had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

The party also expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, saying that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," a communication from its Delhi president Adesh Gupta said.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

May 23,2022

A trial court in Kerala on Monday, May 23, held S Kiran Kumar guilty in the dowry death case of his wife Vismaya.

Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student was found dead in her husband’s house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

Kumar was charged under Sections 304B, 498A, 306, 323 and 506, for the offences of dowry death, dowry harassment, abetment to suicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, respectively, under the IPC.

Vismaya, 22, was found dead in the house of her husband at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21, 2021. Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was arrested and the state government later dismissed him from service. 

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father had told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold (one sovereign is equal to 8 grams gold) and over one acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020. 

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father had said. 

Also Read: Tortured by husband over dowry, 22-yr-old medical student dies after sharing pics of injuries

May 30,2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Acclaimed scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah on Monday tendered resignation as chairperson of the Kuvempu Pratishthana to protest the government’s reluctance in acting against Sangh Parivar product Rohith Chakratirtha, who heads the textbook review committee formed by the government. 

Prof. Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, is the first member of a government-run academy to resign amid a growing clamour for action against Chakrathirtha for apparently insulting Kuvempu and the nada geete (state anthem) he penned. 

In his resignation letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hampana condemned the government’s move to have a person who has no regard for Kuvempu and his work as the chairperson of the textbook revision committee. This sends a wrong message, Hampana said.

Over the past week, various social, literary and religious leaders have raised their voice against the Chakratirtha even as the government’s plans to tweak the contents of school textbooks has stoked a controversy.

May 30,2022

Around 30,000 Israeli settlers marched through al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its old town while chanting anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans, as part of what's known by Israel as the flag march that takes place annually to celebrate its occupation of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967.

Thousands also marched through the Muslim quarter of the old town of al-Quds, amid security deployment and restrictions against the Palestinians. Clashes broke out at the Bab al-Aamoud known also as the Damascus Gate multiple times ahead of the march. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces.

At the same time, Palestinians held counter-rallies across the occupied territories, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. In Ramallah, the protesters said although the al-Quds is occupied by Israel and surrounded by military checkpoints, it will always remain their eternal capital and the al-Aqsa mosque will always be a Muslim sacred site.

Ahead of the march in the morning, some 2500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in groups of 40 to 50 under the protection of Israeli forces. Following that, Palestinian worshippers were attacked and forced out of the compound by the regime forces.

Some around the world could argue it’s only a flag parade and nothing more, but for Palestinians the flag march is one ugly face of Israel’s occupation, domination and seizure of their right to exist on their homeland. For Palestinians, al-Quds is a red line and they will always defend it with all means possible.

