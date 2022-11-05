  1. Home
  BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if comes back to power: Amit Shah

News Network
November 6, 2022

amitshah.jpg

Jaswan Pragpur, Nov 6: Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12. 

News Network
October 27,2022

OpLotus.jpg

Hyderabad, Oct 27: Barely a week before the Munugode byelection, Cyberabad police last night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and reportedly detained three persons for allegedly trying to lure four TRS legislators into the BJP.

The MLAs in question — Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet - SC), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kantarao (Pinapaka-ST) and Pilot Rohith Reddy (Tandur) — themselves tipped off the police, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra revealed.

As much as ₹ 100 crore was offered to a key leader in secret negotiations at a farmhouse, sources said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the TRS MLAs had called the police, saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties".

"They said they were offered big money, contracts and posts to switch parties," he said.

Apart from ₹ 100 crore for the main leader, ₹ 50 crore was offered to each MLA, sources said. After the police raid, the four TRS MLAs were taken to the home of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS chief.

Those detained are Satish Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a Hyderabad-based businessman, Nandakumar.

Sources say the investigators are working on leads to establish the that these three were working at the behest of a BJP leader.

Satish Sharma and D Simhayaji are seen in photos with BJP leaders but it is not yet established whether they were acting on behalf of the party. Videos were also viral on social media of Nandkumar with Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy but he denied any conspiracy by the BJP to buy MLAs and said several people got photographed along with him and that did not establish any ties beyond that.

The men had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, said the police chief. Sources suggested that one of them was possibly in the Maharashtra coup in which the Shiv Sena-led coalition collapsed after a key leader, Eknath Shinde, broke away and formed a new government with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP denied the allegations, claiming there is "no reason" for them to offer astronomical amounts for four MLAs when the ruling party (TRS) has a comfortable majority.

Telangana BJP leaders DK Aruna and the BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Arvind accused Chief Minister Rao or KCR of staging the "bribe" incident to deflect attention from the high-stakes assembly by-polls in Munugode on November 3.

"It is drama. KCR understood that the TRS is losing in Munugode. So they orchestrated this drama," BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said.

Since 2019, there have been claims that the BJP wants to launch an "Operation Lotus" in Telangana, where the TRS enjoys a comfortable majority. Operation Lotus is the term used by the opposition to describe the alleged bribing of ruling party MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP was trying to lure away its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab.

In August, there were reports of a BJP leader claiming that around 18 MLAs of TRS would soon join the BJP.

Accused reportedly close to Shah, Kishan

The accused, Ramachandra Bharati, is said to be close to the RSS and was seen several times with top BJP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nandakumar, on the other hand, is said to be close to Union Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy. TRS sources also revealed that the Delhi BJP leadership was in talks with multiple MLAs.

News Network
November 6,2022

PakInd.jpg

Who would have thought that Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa could start a domino effect in Group 2 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday? Despite starting their final fixture as outright favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of Netherlands which confirmed India's qualification from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The Bavuma-led South African side suffered a premature exit from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Dutch side at the Adelaide Oval. Netherlands' famous win over the Proteas also paved the way for Pakistan to seal the final spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their final group fixture to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

With the impressive win over Bangladesh at the Oval, Pakistan have joined traditional rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, former world champions England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had entered the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup from Group 1.

Rohit-led Team India ended their Super 12 campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Sunday as the 2007 world champions secured the top spot in Group 2. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries, as India registered a 71-run win in Melbourne.

With a comfortable win over the African nation, India have set up a date with Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The win also confirmed Pakistan's meeting with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1) on November 9, 2022 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

England vs India (Semi-Final 2) on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval

TBC vs TBC on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
 

News Network
October 28,2022

elonmusk.jpg

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change government of India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days.

Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked the company to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains."

Asked about what the government thought about the ban on Twitter for individuals such as Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chandrasekhar did not answer directly but said India’s new amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation.

Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, took to Instagram on Friday to applaud articles about Musk's takeover.

Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account. 

