  Bulldozers demolish illegal structure at Indore temple after 36 deaths

April 3, 2023

Indore, Apr 3: Days after a tragic accident that killed 36 people here, more than five bulldozers rolled into the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today to demolish illegal construction. A large contingent of municipal and police officials reached the temple on Monday morning to ensure the action was carried out without any disturbance.

Personnel from four police stations have been deployed to prevent any possible resistance. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate, and other officials are also present at the spot.

The tragedy, in which some families lost more than one member, could have been averted had the Indore Municipal Corporation acted on complaints filed by residents, an NDTV investigation showed. The temple area that collapsed was an illegal structure and the Indore Municipal Corporation had marked the cover of the stepwell for demolition last year, but they backed down after the temple trust warned them religious sentiments would be hurt.

The stepwell roof broke due to the weight of the crowds on Ram Navami. A havan was being performed when the incident happened.

Managed by a private trust, the temple is located at Sneh Nagar, one of the oldest residential colonies in Indore.

The 200-year-old stepwell was covered with four iron girders, a thin layer of concrete and tiles incapable of holding the weight of the crowd that gathered to offer puja on Ram Navami.

The walls had come up around the floor. A tin shed was set up as the roof of the temple. People gathered at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple for a havan (ritual) did not know that the ground beneath their feet hid a deep well amid rusty iron grills.

On Sunday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed District Collectors virtually from his residence office and instructed them to identify traditional ancient wells and stepwells and prepare a list. He told them to stay particularly alert about wells and stepwells which have been covered without filling. If there is such a place, arrangements should be made by opening them so that there is no possibility of an accident. If necessary, boundary walls, fencing, or railing should be made around such places.

Information about wells and stepwells should also be obtained from the local elders. It should be ensured that an incident like Indore does not recur anywhere in the state. He also told them to be careful about open boreholes. Such boreholes located on government and private land should be identified. Action should be taken against the concerned officer-employee in case of an open borehole on government land, and on the concerned landowner if the borehole is found open on private land.

After his order, the Indore district administration also issued an order under section 144 of CrPC to identify and free all stepwells from encroachment. The order, released by collector Ilayaraja T, says that a survey of all stepwells and wells will be carried out across the district and those that have dilapidated covers will be marked dangerous.

IMC officials will also survey 629 water bodies in Indore The name of the place and owner of the stepwell will be recorded, along with the land survey number and photograph.

A police case has been filed against two officials of the temple trust. Two municipal officials have been suspended for not removing illegal construction. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ₹ 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 to those injured in the freak accident and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the accident victims.

A tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office read; "An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000 (each): PM."

March 22,2023

New Delhi, Mar 22: Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 fresh infections, with the active cases rising to 7,026, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid-related death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five more fatalities. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

The Union heath ministry last week wrote to six states that were reporting a rise in Covid cases, suggesting that a possible localised spread of coronavirus could be causing the increase in cases.

“There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection, and there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach to prevent and contain the infection,” said Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

March 29,2023

Mogadishu, Mar 29: This year's holy month of Ramadan coincides with the longest drought on record in Somalia. As the sun sets and Muslims around the world gather to break their daily fasts with generous dinners, Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed and her family have just water and whatever food might be at hand.

Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed is among more than 1 million Somalis who have fled their homes in search of help while an estimated 43,000 people died last year alone.

She and her husband and their six children now take refuge in one of the growing displacement camps around the capital, Mogadishu.

Ramadan brought an increase in food prices for a country already struggling with inflation caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the withering of local crops by five consecutive failed rainy seasons. Millions of livestock that are central to people's diets have died.

Now food is even harder to come by for those displaced. For Ramadan, Mohamed and her family rely on well-wishers to provide their single meal a day. First, they break their fast with water and pieces of dates, then spoons of rice.

Finally, they eat the donated meal of rice cooked with mixed meat, bruised banana and a small plastic bag of juice, which Mohamed waits in line for hours under the searing sun to obtain.

“I recall the Ramadan fast we had in the past when we were enjoying and prospering,” she said.

“We would milk our goats, cook the ugali (maize porridge) and collard greens and drink water from our catchment. However, this year we are living in a camp, without plastic to cover us from rain, without food to eat, thirsty and experiencing drought. We have this small hot meal, but do you think that this can feed a family of six children, plus a mother and father? That is not possible.”

The family once was prosperous and owned farmland and goats in a village about 140 kilometres (87 miles) west of the capital.

Now they try to get by on the little money her husband makes by carrying goods in a wheelbarrow. But food prices have soared so much that his income is no longer enough to buy a 1 kilogram (2.2 pound) bag of rice.

The inflation in Somalia pinches the more well-off, too. The typical Ramadan fast-breaking meal includes samosas and other snacks; juice and tea and coffee; the main dish of rice or spaghetti or flatbread with camel, goat, chicken or fish; and finally, dessert.

The Horn of Africa country imports the majority of its food, from Ukraine-grown wheat to the bottles of Mountain Dew stocked in some gleaming Mogadishu shops. Meanwhile, prices of basics like rice and cooking oil continue to rise in parts of the country.

This month, World Food Program monitoring reported that supply chain resilience was generally good in Somalia, but the spike in demand for Ramadan would be “a disadvantage to vulnerable households who depend on local markets.”

“We are really experiencing a soaring price of food and another basic commodities,” said Ahmed Khadar Abdi Jama, a lecturer in economics at Somalia University.

“Whenever there is an external factor that can reduce the supply of food, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it is more likely that Somalis will feel a low supply.”

For example, a kilogram of camel meat that cost about USD 4 before the holy month now costs about $6. But this inflation will subside after the month is over, Khadar said.

Ramadan is a month of alms and forgiveness throughout the Muslim world. With the growing number of Somalis displaced by the drought, the imams of the mosques in Mogadishu are leading efforts to encourage the city's wealthy and others who can afford it to sympathise with the poor and give generously.

“Some people need food to afford to break their fast," said one imam, Sheikh Abdikarim Isse Ali. "Please help them.” 

March 25,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Former Ministers U T Khader, B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake will contest from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal), Bantwal and Kaup Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district as the Congress announced its first list of 124 constituencies on Saturday, March 25. 

Of the eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi districts, Congress has finalised candidates for five and three respectively in the first list. 

Rakshith Shivaram will contest from Belthangady seat while Mithun Rai will contest from Moodbidri and G Krishnappa from Sullia (SC) constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. 

M Dinesh Hegde and former MLA K Gopal Poojari will contest from Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies in Udupi district, respectively. 

Former Minister R V Deshpande is fielded from Haliyal, Satish Sail from Karwar and Mankala Subba Vaidya is fielded from Bhatkal constituencies in Uttara Kannada district.

In coastal region, U T Khader is offered ticket from Mangaluru City (earstwhile Ullal constituency), Mithun Rai from Moodbidri, Rakshit Shivaram from Beltangady, Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Krishnappa G from Sullia, Gopal Poojary from Byndoor, Vinay Kumar Sorake from Kaup and Dinesh Hegde Molahalli from Kundapur legislative constituency.

