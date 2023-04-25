  1. Home
  2. CBI files supplementary chargesheet against Manish Sisodia in excise policy row 

News Network
April 25, 2023

New Delhi, Apr 25: The CBI on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the alleged excise policy scam case, officials said.  

The CBI had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and it filed the chargesheet on the 58th day which may deny him the chance of getting default bail.  

The agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and private person Arjun Pandey in the chargesheet. 

The CBI has invoked IPC 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 and 420 besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court here,  the agency said the probe is kept open to look into larger conspiracy and role of other accused in the case. 

The CBI had filed the last chargesheet on November 25, 2022.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was filed on August 17 last year. 

News Network
April 11,2023

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Supreme Court today allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out its rallies in Tamil Nadu, rejecting the MK Stalin-led DMK government's request.

The DMK government had challenged a Madras High Court order permitting the RSS to carry out marches in the state, citing what it called rumours that had triggered panic among Hindi-speaking workers in the state.

The Supreme Court dismissed the state government's appeal.

The RSS, in October, had sought the Tamil Nadu government's permission to carry out a march to mark "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and Gandhi Jayanti.

The state government had refused, and the RSS approached the High Court.

In November, a single judge bench allowed the RSS march with conditions like restricting the march indoors or in enclosed spaces.

In February, these restrictions were removed by a division bench, which stressed on the importance of protests in a healthy democracy.

The state government appealed against the High Court order. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24,2023

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s key strategist Amit Shah began his campaign in the Old Mysuru region, on Monday, April 24.

Amit Shah offered prayers to idol of Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday morning. 

He then held roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district. Thousands of people had gathered in Gundlupet, swaying the BJP flags to welcome their leader.

The roadshow began from the new bus stand in Gundlupet. The 1.5-km long roadshow took more than 45 minutes to cover the stretch.

The vehicle used during the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra was used for the roadshow also. Shah was accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and BJP Gundlupet candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

Addressing the crowd, Amit Shah said, BJP will win all the four assembly seats in Chamarajanagar and will come to power in the state again.

Earlier, he was welcomed at Mysuru airport by MLA S A Ramadass, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders of the BJP. 

He proceeded to Chamundi Hill and offered prayers accompanied by the leaders. 

Amit Shah's poll campaign from Old Mysuru Region is to strengthen the party, which is said to be a strong fort of JD(S), followed by Congress. 

He will begin the roadshow from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and campaigns for the party candidate C S Niranjan Kumar.

It may be mentioned that Congress too began its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Gundlupet taluk.

From Gundlupet, he will leave for Sakleshpur and hold a roadshow campaigning for the party candidate Cement Manjunatha. He will later proceed to Hubballi. 

News Network
April 12,2023

Hyderabad, Apr 12: Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the ally of ruling Shiv Sena is "inciting riots" in the State.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that their Hindutva is clearly defined and they do not believe in BJP's Hindutva.

"Our Hindutva is clearly defined. We don't burn people over what they eat. If that is the BJP's Hindutva, it is not acceptable to me, my father, my grandfather, and our people and not to Maharashtra," Mr Thackeray said while addressing a group of students at the Gitam University in Hyderabad today.

He said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not being built because of the Central government.

"If you think that the Ram Temple is being constructed because of the Central government it is wrong. The Supreme Court has given the decision and not the Centre," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP backstabbed the then Shiv Sena in 2014.

"I am a Hindu and was a Hindu when the BJP had broken alliance with the Shiv Sena in 2014. The BJP backstabbed us in 2014. We were Hindus then, we are Hindus now. The BJP is inciting riots in the State today. What about the Kashmiri pandits? Why isn't the world's largest pro-Hindutva party speaking about the Kashmiri Pandits? Who are asking for transfers from Kashmir to safer places when Kashmiri Pandits are even being killed today," he said further.

"If the BJP was so careful about my grandfather's ideology, they would have not tried to finish up the party my grandfather built," Mr Thackeray said.

Asked about, who among Eknath Shinde and BJP, is a bigger threat to his party, the former Maharashtra minister said, that he doesn't think that Eknath Shinde is a threat at all. "We do not have any personal issues with the BJP," he added.

Aaditya Thackeray was on a day-long visit to Hyderabad and was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Earlier in the day, he also met Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KT Rama Rao at T-hub.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Thackeray said, "Always fantastic and encouraging to meet @KTRBRS ji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India's growth. Visited the @THubHyd and witnessed the amazing work that's happened there for start-ups, innovators and ideators."

