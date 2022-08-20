  1. Home
  2. CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia; bars from travelling abroad

CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia; bars from travelling abroad

News Network
August 21, 2022

manish.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 21: A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 other people named in a First Information Report filed by the CBI on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad, officials said today. 

The CBI had carried out searches at the residence of Manish Sisodia, who also handles the Excise Department, and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

Mr Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused named in the CBI's FIR. The offences listed in the 11-page document are corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

As the news of the lookout notice emerged, Mr Sisodia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fresh tweet, saying, "all your raids have failed, nothing was found. Now, you have issued a lookout notice against me. What is this gimmick Modi ji? I am right here in Delhi, please tell me where should I come."

On Saturday, Mr Sisodia alleged that the BJP-ruled central government and the Prime Minister were "misusing the central agencies against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because its work in the education and health sector is being discussed globally.

He alleged that the CBI officials were instructed by the "high command" to raid his home.

Mr Sisodia said the centre wanted to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP chief, because they see him as the main challenger to PM Modi in the upcoming general election in 2024. 

"The 2024 election will be a battle between the AAP and the BJP," he said.

Mr Sisodia, Mr Kejriwal and other party leaders have claimed that the centre was furious over the front-page shout-out to the Delhi education model in the New York Times on Thursday. 

He denied any wrongdoing and said the Excise Policy was implemented with complete transparency. The minister also said that he will most likely be arrested in the coming days, but that won't deter his party from doing the good work. 

The probe agency alleges that liquor companies and middlemen were "actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation" of the excise policy.

The Lieutenant Governor had recommended the CBI probe last month, accusing AAP of bringing the Excise Policy "with the sole aim" of benefiting private liquor barons for financial benefits to "individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia".

The policy was rolled back by Mr Sisodia in July after a probe was started initially by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2022

praveen.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 17: The National Investigation Agency sources on Wednesday said that 31-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettare, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Bellare town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered to create terror in the region.

The accused -- Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare -- who are arrested in connection with the incident have revealed this during investigation.

The assailants did not intend to kill Nettare but avenge the killing of Masood and spread terror in the mind of locals, the sources added.

Karnataka police had arrested all the eight persons within 24 hours of the death of Masood on July 19.

The assailants followed Nettare, prepared a plan to hack him to death and executed it on July 26, the sources said.

Nettare's murder had led to the revenge murder of an innocent Muslim youth 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet at Surathkal. Police have cracked the case and arrested all six accused of murder.

Nettare's murder had led to resentment against the ruling BJP by its party workers and activists. The party members have also laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 13,2022

Manglauru, Aug 13: In a fresh case of “immoral policing”, miscreants belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits targeted an interfaith couple travelling in a bus at Kapinabagilu in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk, on Friday.

It is learnt that the interfaith couple – a girl belonging to Hindu community and boy belonging to Muslim community –  from Gadag had arrived at Dharmasthala. 

They had enquired about a room in a lodge. As they were denied room, they travelled to Subrahmanya from Dharmasthala in a bus.

On getting information on the same, the members of saffron outfits allegedly waylaid the bus at Kapinabagilu and forced the couple to alight from the bus. The boy was allegedly attacked and the girl was threatened. 

The police at Nelyadi outpost have sent the couple back to their home after an enquiry.

Reacting to the incident, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said “none have filed any complaint on the incident. The youth and young woman have been sent back home.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2022

utkhader.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Condemning the protests by Sangh Parivar activists against former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly U T Khader has come down heavily on the ruling BJP of Karnataka and the police department. 

Addressing the press in Mangaluru, Mr Khader, who is also Mangaluru MLA, alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of opposition leaders by sponsoring such protests.  

Khader accused the government of failing to take stringent action against those who tried to create unrest in society. He went on to say that the police have become puppets in the hands of the BJP. 

"The Opposition leader is considered a shadow chief minister. It is the duty of the opposition leader to listen to the woes of people in distress and awaken the government for its negligence. Several people were affected by recent rain in Kodagu. Inspite of the Chief Minister’s visit, relief has failed to reach the rain victims," he alleged.

Should opposition not raise their voices when the government fails to discharge its duty, he asked. The act of the BJP workers cannot be justified and has revealed the mindset of the party, the Congress leader said, adding that this act is against democratic values.

 “If a banner/flex is mounted with good intention by taking permission from authorities concerned, then none will object to it or ask authorities to remove it. Intention of those who mounted the banner is also important. None had asked to remove the flex on Savarkar mounted in Mangaluru constituency. The police only removed it,” Khader said.

To a query on Veer Savarkar, Khader said, “Congress has only ideological differences with Savarkar. We never said Savarkar was not a freedom fighter. All are well aware that Savarkar was imprisoned in Andaman along with others. Savarkar had begged the British for mercy and was released later. After 1924, he did not take part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

“Should we consider those who had laid down their lives as patriots or the one who begged for mercy as patriots?” he asked.

Khader said that the BJP is scared of Congress and is worried that it will not come back to power in the state. As a result, they are supporting those acts that aim at creating unrest in the state, he alleged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.