  CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed amid 2nd wave of covid

CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed amid 2nd wave of covid

April 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

April 3,2021

Udupi, Apr 3: An Indian expatriate worker from Karnataka’s Udupi district died in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after he suffered a heart attack while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Saranga (57), son of late Panduranga Saranga, from of Kharvikeri, Melkeri in Kundapur taluk. He was employed in Lijaman company.

The incident occurred on March 29 when Nagaraj was driving his company vehicle. It is learnt that his vehicle collided with another vehicle after he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

Nagaraj’s mortal remains is being taken to Kundapur via Mangaluru airport today.

April 3,2021
April 3,2021

addu.jpg

Back in October, Harold Hamm predicted a win by Joe Biden in the US election would “strange and starve oil and gas.” Instead, he’s made a killing.

With shares of his Continental Resources Inc. more than doubling in the past six months, Hamm’s personal fortune has jumped this year by $3.3 billion to $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Sure, Biden won in November and is now promoting policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But crude prices have surged in recent months amid supply cuts and increased demand for natural gas to renewables as economies emerge from the Covid-19 crisis. Hamm, 75, who supported Donald Trump in the election, is one of the biggest gainers among energy billionaires.

Energy tycoons from the US to Russia and India have also boosted their fortunes. Their combined net worth climbed about $51 billion in the first quarter — or roughly 10 per cent — the fastest rate of any group in the Bloomberg index.

Positive Outlook

Leonid Mikhelson, 65, co-owner of the largest non-state-owned natural-gas provider in Russia, has added $3.8 billion in 2021, threatening to take over the top spot among the nation’s richest. India’s Gautam Adani has gained $23.3 billion this year — the most of anyone in the world.

The outlook for energy companies like Continental Resources -- which struggled last year -- has turned more positive, with Hamm’s shale-oil producer even expected to return to profitability.

At their meeting this week, OPEC+ members expressed confidence about the economic recovery and agreed to gradually increase oil production in the coming months. In February, JPMorgan Chase & Co. talked about a new supercycle for commodities, echoing similar comments from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Oil has climbed 66 per cent in the past six months, and some bulls predict prices could once again top $100 a barrel by the end of next year.

“Higher oil prices translate directly into higher profits and increase these companies’ returns to their shareholders,” said Ryan Dusek, director at Opportune, a commodity risk-advisory group in Houston.

Still, the increasing focus on eco-friendly measures is threatening oil producers in the longer term. Biden wants to make the US electricity grid carbon-free by 2035, while China and the European Union aim to be carbon neutral by 2060 and 2050, respectively.

Green Ambitions

That’s why some companies have been boosting their green ambitions. Adani, who spent two decades building an empire centered around coal, has plans to increase his firm’s renewable-energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025 and has gotten backing from big players including French oil giant Total SE. Mikhelson’s Novatek PJSC, whose Yamal LNG plant in Russia’s Arctic has been operating above capacity, wants to clean up its output even as it more than triples production by the end of the decade.

Even with the recent energy gains, technology remains the main creator of wealth globally, with the wealthiest entrepreneurs in that industry adding $87.6 billion so far this year. Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Su Hua of Chinese video service Kuaishou Technology are among the top gainers after Adani.

April 12,2021
April 12,2021

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the updated mechanism and regulations for the issuance of permit to perform Umrah as well as to perform prayer at Grand Mosque in Makkah and visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the regulations, only vaccinated pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to perform the rituals. Children will not be allowed to accompany the pilgrims and worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques. The Isha prayer permit will include performance of taraweeh (special prayers during Ramadan) prayers as well.

The ministry said that the permits will be issued for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, and these include three categories: those immunized by taking two doses of the vaccine; those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine; and those who have recovered from coronavirus.

The Ministry has set seven time periods for the performance of Umrah, and it will update the capacity around the clock according to the available and canceled reservations.

The ministry emphasized that unauthorized vehicles are not allowed to enter the Central Haram Area in Makkah. Vehicles will have to enter Makkah through various checkpoints only in the appropriate time as mentioned in the permit.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of pre-purchase of transport tickets electronically through the Eatmarna application in order to avoid the delay in transport centers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the capacity of the Grand Mosque will be raised in order to accommodate 50,000 vaccinated Umrah pilgrims and 100,000 worshipers.

The pilgrims and worshipers will be allowed to enter the Grand Mosques strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Showing the permits and verifying their validity will be through the Tawakkalna application directly from the account of the permit holder in the application.

The ministry urged all the faithful to get permits issued only through the approved Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications and warned against relying on fake websites and campaigns.

Recently, the Ministry of Interior warned that hefty fines would be slapped on those who enter Makkah to perform Umrah or prayer at the Grand Mosque without a valid permit during the month of Ramadan.

“Anyone who is caught while entering Makkah to perform Umrah without a permit will face a fine of SR10,000 while anyone who enters Makkah to perform prayer at the Grand Mosque without a permit will have to pay a fine of SR1,000,” an official source at the ministry said.

According to the source, the new regulation will be in force until the end of the pandemic and till the return to normal public life. The ministry source called upon citizens and expatriates to abide by the directives to obtain a permit for the performance of Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque through the Eatmarna application.

“The security personnel will carry out their duties along all roads, security check posts, as well as at the sites and corridors leading to the central area around the Grand Mosque to prevent any attempt to violate the regulations issued in this regard,” the source added.

