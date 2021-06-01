  1. Home
CBSE Class 12 Board exams cancelled due to covid

News Network
June 1, 2021

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations citing the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the Covid-19 situation was dynamic across the country.

However, if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The meeting convened by the prime minister came close on the heels of consultations by the Centre with state governments on May 23, where there was a “broad consensus” on holding the Class 12 exam for fewer subjects and a shorter duration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

News Network
May 24,2021

Dhaka/Jerusalem, May 24: Bangladesh on Sunday made it clear that it has dropped the phrase "all countries except Israel" from passport to maintain international standards of the document and there was no change in its decades-long policy of travel ban to the Jewish state.

Bangladeshi passports earlier had a clause written on them that said "This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel", but the government on Saturday decided to remove "except Israel" from the document making it valid for the entire world.

Israel welcomed Bangladesh's decision and called upon Dhaka to establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

"Great news! #Bangladesh has removed the travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step & I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with #Israel so both our peoples could benefit & prosper," Deputy Director General at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gilad Cohen tweeted.

However, hours later Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen told the media in Dhaka that "the changes have been made to maintain global standards."

He said that it "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that said the holders of Bangladeshi passports are still banned from travelling to Israel.

The country's position on Israel remained unchanged, the ministry said, reiterating Bangladesh's support for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently been drawn to a tweet issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel that welcomes the removal of the ban on travel to Israel on E-passports issued by Bangladesh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The confusion appears to have emanated from the new booklets of E-passports, which do not contain the phrase "all countries except Israel," it added.

The phrase has been removed to maintain international e-passport standards and does not imply any change to Bangladesh’s foreign policy towards the Middle East, it further said.

"The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and remains firm in its longstanding position," the statement said.

It said that Bangladesh has condemned "the recent atrocities inflicted upon the civilians by the occupation forces of Israel in al-Aqsa mosque compound and at Gaza".

"Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-State Solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," it added.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal earlier said they are bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the "international standards".

"No country uses the words (except Israel) anymore, not even the Arab nations," he said.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict of eight decades, Bangladesh has all along stridently supported the Palestinians’ cause. It has never recognised the existence of Israel, and so the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Kamal said that the move "does not mean that there has been a change in Bangladesh's position" regarding Israel.

The decision to change the declaration was taken more than a year ago, and it is now being implemented, according to Department of Immigration and Passports Director General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury.

"Passports only carry important information pertaining to the holder. That applies to immigration in all countries of the world. Nothing is more important than that,” he said.

Israel has normalised its ties with the Muslim-majority UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan between September and December of 2020.

Mafazah Sharafuddin
May 26,2021

modis.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi choking up at the plight of healthcare workers in Varanasi had brewed up a storm. It has been met with both sympathy and disbelief. The Indian public is divided on what to make of the spectacle.

It is no secret that politics is most often elaborately planned and executed. The speeches are written, the leaders are told what to say, what questions to answer, what questions to evade. That is not to say that there is no truth to what they say, but simply that they choose what truth, and how much of it, to speak.

The question then arises, how much of it is an act?

The video of the Prime Minister in tears has, predictably, gone viral. By his supporters, it has been described as an outpouring of grief. He is commented for empathizing with the terrible situation the healthcare workers are in. It is perceived as him truly caring about the Indian public.

The more skeptical of the Indian public, on the other hand, have called it a spectacle of ‘crocodile tears’. It’s been referred to as drama. Rising to the occasion as always, trolls on the internet have begun to refer to it as PMCries, an allusion to the ‘relief fund’ PMCares.

Pathos has always been the preferred tool in BJP’s arsenal. Indians are sentimental folk, and swaying the public’s emotions is a good way to gain their support. Strategically speaking, it is undoubtedly a smart move. In terms of credibility, however, it leaves much to be desired.

Some other instances of PM Modi being ‘moved to tears in the history of Indian politics may help shed some more light on the current situation. A few notable moments are after he was chosen as the leader of the parliamentary party in 2014 and during the demonetization debacle in 2016. 

The two instances are great examples of the two different kinds of scenarios that brings PM Modi to tears in public. 

When he was chosen as the leader in 2014, he was made emotional saying that he was grateful for the BJP for giving a ‘poor boy’ such an opportunity. It is an act of humanizing politicians. One of removing the professional distance maintained to give the public enough of a glance into their personal lives to make them see them as individuals rather than an amorphous blob of party ideology.  Although the PM’s current lifestyle is far from one of a ‘poor boy’, it creates a relatable figure to look up to. He goes from simply being a man in power, to an underdog who fought against circumstance to get there.  

During the time of demonetization, the public was up in arms, outraged. It was a policy that hit the middle class and poorer sections of society hard. The speech that had him in tears did not speak of how the crisis would be solved, or why it was considered appropriate to plunge the country into crisis without warning. Instead, he tearfully spoke of his sacrifices to reach that position. He said he wasn’t in it for the ‘kursi’ and requested that the public endure the hardships brought about by demonetization. .

Rahul Gandhi tweeted “No Vaccines. Lowest GDP. Highest Covid deaths...GOI’s response? PMCries.”

Amidst the struggle to find beds, oxygen and medicine, along with the mismanagement of the vaccine and social distancing measures, the pressure on the government is high. There has been some questionable decision making, like conducting the Kumbh Mela amidst the pandemic that further exacerbates the public’s skepticism towards how well the government is handling the situation. 

It is important to remember that trying to earn an emotional response happens when logic and competence have both failed. 

News Network
May 27,2021

New Delhi, May 27: Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday as the petrol rate in the financial capital of Mumbai neared Rs 100. Petrol prices are up by 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to IOC.

The fresh hike marks the 14th increase this month, pushing fuel prices across the country to record highs. 

Petrol prices have already crossed 100 in various parts of the country. On Thursday, petrol stood at Rs 99.94 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, price of petrol rose to Rs 93.44 while diesel increased to Rs 84.32. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol will now cost Rs 95.06 and diesel Rs 93.49.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 96.80 and diesel Rs 89.70.

