  CBSE class 12 results 2021 announced: check details

News Network
July 30, 2021

New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced results for class 12 board exams. 

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Here's how you can check the result online

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021. You will be directed to a new window.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to find your roll number

Step 1: In a browser, search for cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/RollDetails.aspx.

Step 2: Fill in details including name, mother’s name, father’s name, and school code.
Step 3: Click on the 'search' option.

Step 4: Your roll number will be displayed on the screen.

You can carefully note down your roll number and keep it safely.

News Network
July 22,2021

Lucknow, July 22: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was murdered by her grandfather and two uncles, reportedly after she flared up in opposition to their ‘no jeans’ diktat.

The crime occurred on Monday but came to light on Tuesday when passersby saw the 17-year-old victim’s body hanging from the grille of Patanwa bridge on Kasya-Patna highway. The passersby alerted the police who then started investigations leading to the arrest of the victim’s grandfather, identified Paramhans Paswan, a hardline Hindu. Her uncles -- Vyas Paswan and Arvind Paswan -- are at large.

Police said the now-deceased teenager’s father is employed in Punjab’s Ludhiana. She started wearing western dresses after she, along with her family, moved to Ludhiana. Later, she and her mother, Shakuntala, returned to their village in Deoria’s Mahuadeeh area. Elders here demanded that the teenager switch to Hindu wear. She, however, didn’t pay heed to their demands and used to stay out for long hours, according to a report.

“On Monday, Arvind asked Shakuntala to stop her daughter from wearing western clothes and staying outside for long. Oram has also supported Arvind. In the meantime, the girl returned home and overheard the conversation. The issue snowballed when the girl opposed the diktat and allegedly slapped Arvind. Irked over this, Arvind, his wife, and brother (Vyas) pushed the girl in a fit of rage. She hit against the wall and slumped on the ground, bleeding profusely,” Deoria SP Shripati Mishra said.

After the teenager died, the accused hired an auto-rickshaw to take her body to the Patanwa bridge. The accused threw the body from the bridge. The body, however, got stuck in the bridge’s grille and passersby spotted it. Thereafter, the police were alerted and an investigation was taken up.

The SP stated that the girl’s grandfather and the auto-rickshaw driver have been arrested, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend her two uncles.

This comes months after a few Bajrang Dal members from Mangaluru in Karnataka were arrested in connection with a case of purported ‘moral policing’ after they allegedly attacked an inter-faith couple on a city bus.

News Network
July 15,2021

RTIvenkatesh.jpg.jpg

Bengaluru, July 15: In a horrific incident, a group of miscreants severed the leg and hand of an RTI activist in broad daylight on Thursday on the outskirts of Bengaluru and fled from the scene. The gruesome incident took place in front of the public.

The RTI activist has been identified as Venkatesh. The incident took place in Tavarekere near Bengaluru, which falls under the neighboring Ramnagar district.

Venkatesh, who was lying on the road bleeding profusely, was later shifted to a hospital where he is said to be undergoing intensive treatment.

The miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons and severed his hand and leg. Shockingly, the spot where the incident took place is just a stone's throw away from the local police station.

Venkatesh had been filing RTI applications seeking information on various departments of the state government.

Ramnagar SP Girish has formed three special teams to probe the matter. The police maintained that they are also looking into the angle of rivalry and personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Tuesday, 20 Jul 2021

INDIA IS A BARBARIC COUNTRY
This is a most barbaric crime and the Indian Government has failed its people.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

News Network
July 23,2021

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions, and "the only word for this is treason", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends were informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

"The only word for this is treason,” he said. The matter has to be investigated, the former Congress president said. “A judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court should be conducted and the home minister must resign," he told reporters.

