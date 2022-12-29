  1. Home
  2. CDSCO starts probe into deaths linked to Indian cough syrup

News Network
December 29, 2022

drugs1.jpg

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm, official sources said on Thursday.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring.

"There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said.

According to the ministry, chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests.

Sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator.

An inspection jointly conducted by the central drugs regulatory team of north zone and state drugs regulatory team was also taken during which samples were lifted.

Earlier this year, death of 70 children in Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following which the Haryana-based unit was shut for violation of manufacturing standards.

However, later the samples tested in a government laboratory in India were found to be complying with specifications.

India's drug regulator had told the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month that the global health body drew a premature link between the deaths of children in Gambia and the four India-made cough syrups which adversely impacted the image of the country's pharmaceutical products across the globe.

In a letter to Dr Rogerio Gaspar, Director (Regulation and Prequalification) at WHO, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani had said that a statement issued by the global health body in October in the wake of the deaths "was unfortunately amplified by the global media which led to a narrative being built internationally targeting the quality of Indian pharmaceutical products".

In the letter, Somani said the samples of four made-in-India cough syrups linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia, which were tested in a government laboratory in the country, were found to be complying with specifications.

The DCGI had said that India has been committed to rigorous monitoring and oversight to ensure that the highest standards of manufacture are maintained in quality control of drugs and cosmetics.

News Network
December 24,2022

India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that RT-PCR testing will be made mandatory for international arrivals from five countries.

Passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will be tested. If travellers test positive or display symptoms of Covid-19, they will be put under quarantine.

Filling the Air Suvidha form to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries.

Yesterday, India issued updated Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, with effect from 10am IST (8.30am UAE) today.

The new guidelines are being revised in light of the "increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world," said the notice by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Consulate General of India in Dubai also took to Twitter on Friday to share the advisory.

The updated protocol underlines that two per cent of passengers on the flight will undergo random testing for Covid-19 on arrival. Additionally, passengers having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.

The ministry noted that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per protocol.

News Network
December 18,2022

ashraf.jpg

An expatriate who worked for decades in the Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to give a better life for his family back home in India was rejected by his own wife and children after he died.

Dubai-based NRI social worker Ashraf Thamarassery who has repatriated the bodies of thousands of Indians who have died in the Middle East, hit out at the wife and two children of a 62-year-old man who refused to accept his body.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf said the deceased had worked in the Middle East for decades and had not gone home in the past five years.

He worked day and night and even saved money without having proper meals for himself and sent the money to his family in India.

He died earlier this week and after the family was informed about his death, the wife and two children unanimously said they didn't need his body. The wife even gave an undertaking to the police that they didn't need the body.

Sister's family receive the body

After several phone calls to different people, Ashraf said the family of the deceased's sister came forward to accept his body and perform his last rites.

"Don't show disrespect to the body, after death. We also have a body, and no one can predict what will happen to it tomorrow. I pray that no one has to endure the same fate," he wrote on Facebook.

Who is Ashraf Thamarassery?

Ashraf, a native of Thamarassery in Kerala, has dedicated his life to repatriating the dead to their homelands.
Over the years, Ashraf has received and repatriated thousands of bodies, including that of actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai in 2018.

While it is not the first time he has come across such an experience, Ashraf says learning that someone who spent his life for the family was rejected by his loved ones after he died is painful.

News Network
December 23,2022

israel.jpg

Tel Aviv, Dec 23: Israeli occupation forces have killed a young Arab man from the city of Kafr Qassem as unchecked crimes against Palestinians rage on in the deadliest year in the occupied territories since 2005.

Mahmoud Naim Badir, 23, was killed as the Israeli forces claimed he was carrying out an alleged shooting and ramming attack, injuring two occupation forces.

The Israeli forces said the suspect phoned in a false report of a violent incident in Kafr Qassem – northeast of the city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories - to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.

However, the family of the slain Palestinian man said "the Israeli forces killed our son Naim Badir in cold blood, and the Israeli story on our son carrying out an attack on Israeli forces is a false claim.”

Naim’s family went on to say that "the police, after killing our son, stormed the house and destroyed it completely in front of children, who screamed, cried, and were terrified by the Israeli violent behavior."

Earlier in November, Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian man in Ariel settlement in the West Bank city of Salfit, after he allegedly killed three settlers in a stabbing and car ramming attack.

Israeli occupation forces and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other occupied areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal Israeli settlements.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year is the highest it has been in 16 years. 

