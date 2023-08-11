Centre introduces 3 bills in Lok Sabha to replace IPC, CrPC & Indian Evidence Act

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Central Government introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha today to repeal and replace Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the following bills:

- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (to consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial).

These bills were listed for introduction in the supplementary list of business. After the three Bills were introduced, they were referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

It may be noted in March 2020, the Central Government had constituted a Criminal Law Reforms Committee to make suggestions to revise IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act 1872.

The Committee was headed by Professor Dr Ranbir Singh, the then VC of National Law University Delhi and consisted of Professor Dr.GS Bajpai, the then Registrar of NLU-D, Professor Dr.Balraj Chauhan the VC of DNLU, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and GP Thareja, former District and Sessions Judge, Delhi.