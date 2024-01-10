  1. Home
  'Clearly RSS-BJP event': Sonia, Kharge 'respectfully' decline Ram Temple invite

‘Clearly RSS-BJP event’: Sonia, Kharge ‘respectfully’ decline Ram Temple invite

News Network
January 10, 2024

kharge.jpg

The Congress party has decided to skip the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony on Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had received an invite to attend the ceremony from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

The party issued a statement ending speculations over the Congress’s stance on the Ram Temple event amid contradictory opinions coming from several INDIA bloc partners.

In an official statement, issued by Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary (Communications), it was stated that, “Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain.”

“While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event,” the statement further read.

The party’s refusal to attend the high-profile event is expected to become the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP ahead of the general election.

Several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have indicated that they would skip the event as well, providing ammunition to the BJP.

The temple town is getting ready to host thousands on the big day, during which schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut. The event will be telecast live across the country and many places abroad. 

News Network
December 27,2023

language.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 27: A protest by the Kannada Raksha Vedhike, a pro-Kannada language outfit, turned violent on Wednesday as the group vandalised a hotel in Bengaluru demanding use of the local language on their sign board.

The protests come in the background of BBMP's order telling commercial establishments in the capital city to use as much as 60 per cent of Kannada on their name boards by February 28, 2024, or lose their trade licence and face legal action.

However, many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it. More to follow.

News Network
January 2,2024

netan_0.jpg

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law limiting its own powers, a momentous step in the legal and political crisis that gripped the country before the war with Hamas, and pitted the court against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

The court’s 8-7 ruling has the potential to throw Israel’s national emergency government, formed after the Oct. 7 attacks, into disarray and reignite the grave domestic turmoil that began a year ago over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul plan. Mass protests brought the country to a near-standstill at times, in one of the deepest political upheavals Israel had faced in its 75 years, and led to warnings of possible civil war.

The court, sitting with a full panel of all 15 justices for the first time in its history, rejected the law passed by parliament in July that barred judges from using a particular legal standard to overrule decisions made by government ministers.

The much-anticipated decision did not come as a total surprise to Israelis. A television station last week reported on a leaked draft of the ruling. But it heralds a potential showdown that could fundamentally reshape Israeli democracy, pitting the power of the government against that of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s political allies and their supporters want to make Israel into a more communal and nationalist state. Their opponents, who hold mildly secular vision of the country, accused the government of undermining democracy by lowering the barriers to a majority doing whatever it pleases.

Yariv Levin, the Israeli justice minister widely seen as the architect of the judicial overhaul, vowed to resume efforts to pass the package of controversial bills that included the newly overturned measure. He accused the high court of sowing divisiveness at a time when the nation is in danger.

Opponents of the judicial overhaul feared it would make the court much less able to prevent government overreach, and also make it much easier for the government to end the prosecution of Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges.

The timing of the decision was crucial: two retiring justices would have been ineligible to participate in the decision had it been delivered after mid-January. Legal analysts have calculated that without those justices, the court would have ruled to uphold the law, 7-6.
 

News Network
January 9,2024

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 8: A monsoon-like atmosphere has continued to prevail over Dakshina Kannada and other parts of coastal Karnataka as the region has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall for past few days.

Karnataka has received 6.3 mm rainfall from January 1 till January 8, which is above the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm for the week, due to the trough passing from south Sri Lanka through Tamil Nadu’s north coastal area leading to cloudy conditions in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the condition is likely to remain the same in coastal and south interior Karnataka, till Tuesday. 

Coastal Karnataka registered 23.3 mm rainfall against the average of 0.3 mm. Places like Mangaluru received 4 cm rainfall and Panambur and Mane received 3 cm on Sunday. Similarly, Taluguppa in Shivamogga district received 2 cm rainfall. South Interior Karnataka received 7.3 mm rainfall so far this year. 

“Coastal Karnataka received above normal rainfall due to the 1.5-km wind speed over the Arabian Sea from Karnataka’s coastal areas, especially over Lakshadweep,” said a Met official.

Tree falls on car

Meanwhile, a tree fell onto a moving Tata Sumo vehicle on the Subramanya-Dharmasthala state highway at Bilinele Kaikamba junction in Sullia last evening.

The driver, identified as Shekhar from Nettana, sustained head injuries, and the vehicle was damaged. The tree also caused damage to a nearby shop, injuring its owner Rajesh. A couple of electricity poles were also uprooted in the mishap.

Emergency response teams, including the Kadaba tahsildar, Subramanya zonal forest officer, Bilinele gram panchayat representatives, Kadaba police, and Mescom personnel, promptly arrived at the scene to clear the fallen tree.

The public has urged government authorities to provide appropriate compensation to the injured parties and address the issue of potentially hazardous trees along the roadside. Forest officer Vimal Babu stated that they will take action upon receiving appeals through the gram panchayat.

