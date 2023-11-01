  1. Home
  2. UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises Israel for Gaza massacre

November 1, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, which claimed lives of nearly thousands of civilians, mostly children and woman.  

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Adityanath referred to the Israeli aggression and said, "Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai (only Lord Hanuman's mace can eradicate Taliban)."

He said, "Dekh rahe hai na is samay Gaza mein Israel Talibani mansikta ko kaise kuchalne ka kaam kar raha hai (you can see how Israel is crushing the Talibani mentality in Gaza)."

"Sathik tarike se bilkul sathik nishana maar maar kar kuchal raha hai (they are taking correct measures to ensure their targets are finished)," he added.

Nearly 9000 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza in last three weeks. 

October 21,2023

quds.jpg

A few days after killing hundreds of people by bombing a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Israel has threatened to attack yet another such facility in the coastal sliver, which has come to house thousands of Palestinians.

On Friday, Reuters cited the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) as saying that the Israeli military had warned it to "immediately evacuate" Gaza's al-Quds hospital.

The facility is currently rendering services to more than 400 patients. It has also turned into a refuge for around 12,000 Palestinians, who have fled there amid a relentless Israeli war that has been pounding the Palestinian territory since October 7. The war has so far claimed more than 4,000 people.

The PRCS described "70%" of the displaced Palestinians inside the hospital as "children and women," saying they "are in imminent danger."

"This place could turn to ashes if those threats are carried out," it said, asking, "Is there a world power capable of stopping the threats of the Israeli occupation army to bomb hospitals with innocent civilians inside?"

The Palestinian Red Crescent issued an urgent appeal to the international community, saying, "We call on the world to take immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital."

More than 500 people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike against al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre. Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's indiscriminate campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.

The regime has been responsible for numerous deadly offensives against hospitals and other healthcare facilities across Gaza through both its near-daily attacks against the coastal sliver and several wars that it has waged against the territory in the past. 

October 27,2023

bombing.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Thursday that Israel’s bombing of Gaza has so far killed 50 Israelis captured by Hamas earlier this month. 

Abu Hamid, a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow, told Russia's Kommersant newspaper the movement could not release the hostages until a ceasefire was agreed.

Since the aggression began, only 74 trucks of food, water, and medicine have been allowed to enter Gaza, a figure described by aid groups as vastly insufficient.

That’s while Gaza used to receive about 500 trucks daily before the fighting began, according to the United Nations.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The Al-Aqsa Storm operation conducted by the Palestinian resistance killed at least 1,500 Israeli forces and settlers and injured more than 4,800 others. Dozens of captives were also taken to Gaza as part of the operation.

The White House reportedly advised Israel to delay the ground invasion to buy time to negotiate the release of the captives.

October 30,2023

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (Oct 30) met with families of 8 Indian expatriates who have been sentenced to death in Qatar on charges of spying for Israel. 

In the meeting with the family members, Jaishankar said that all efforts will be made by the government to secure the release of the detained Indians.

After meeting the family members of those detained in Qatar, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families.”

The detained Indians included decorated officers who were once the commanders of major Indian warships and were employed with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, which is a private firm which provides training and other similar services to the armed forces of Qatar.

As per the reports, some of the officials were working on a highly sensitive project related to midget submarines. These submarines were using Italian technology and had stealth characteristics. The men were arrested in an alleged case of espionage in August last year, as per reports.

On Thursday (Oct 26), Qatar's Court of First Instance handed down the death sentence to the eight former Indian Navy personnel.

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated that they were shocked by the verdict delivered and the issue will be taken up with Qatari authorities.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the ministry had stated.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the statement read.

To save the Indian nationals, the Indian government has the option of utilising a 2015 agreement between India and Qatar which is related to the transfer of sentenced prisoners. This agreement permits the nationals to complete their sentences in their respective home countries.

The charges against the Indian nationals were not made public either by Qatari authorities or New Delhi.

The Indians sentenced in Qatar are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.

