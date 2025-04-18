Collaboration in technology and innovation: Modi-Musk hold telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk held a telephonic conversation on Friday, discussing the vast potential for collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation. During the call, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United States in these sectors.
In a post on X, PM Modi shared, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington, DC, earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”
The two leaders had previously met in February at Blair House in Washington, DC. Their discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.
They also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance. Elon Musk, who also heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children during the February meeting.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The Prime Minister and Mr. Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.”
PM Modi also took to X to reflect on their earlier in-person meeting, saying, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I also spoke about India’s reform efforts and the vision of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”
He added, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”
