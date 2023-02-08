  1. Home
  2. Congress fumes as Kharge’s remarks on Modi-Adani expunged from parliament records

Congress fumes as Kharge’s remarks on Modi-Adani expunged from parliament records

News Network
February 9, 2023

kharge.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 9: Eight references made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and linking him with an industrialist facing allegations among others were expunged from Parliament records, prompting Congress on Thursday to allege censorship.

The action on Kharge’s remarks made during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address came on Wednesday night, a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered removing 18 references made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the same lines.

The removal of Kharge’s remarks from records were raised by Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha and were joined by senior MPs Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari as well as Kharge.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he took the decisions as per the rules of the House and it was wrong to make sweeping statements that “everything was removed”. 

Ramesh countered it saying the essence of the speech was expunged, while Wasnik argued that they were following Dhankhar’s advice to raise it during the debate while rejecting notices for immediate debate on Adani issue.

Intervening in the matter, Kharge said he had not used any unparliamentary expressions or levelled any allegation but his remarks were expunged. “If you (Chairman) had any doubts, I would have clarified but my remarks were expunged,” he said.

Kharge went on to refer to an expression that he used to suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent when his party leaders indulged in hate speech and was expunged, but Dhankhar asked him not to use it.

However, Kharge said, the same expression was used by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee against the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and that is still in the Parliament records.

Ramesh said it was wrong to expunge Kharge’s remarks and the Chairman should have expunged his own remarks (made on the Leader of Opposition’s speech).

Wasnik said that they were following the Chairman’s advice as he had suggested that the MPs could raise the Adani Group issue during the debate while rejecting notices to suspend the business of the House to discuss the contentious matter. 

“But you have expunged the remarks of the Leader of the Opposition instead. Tell us what were the unparliamentary words he used?” he asked. Tiwari too echoed the views.

Talking to reporters, Ramesh said the action amounted to censorship and the country is witnessing an “undeclared emergency”.  He added, “Legitimate questions raised by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Digvijaya Singh have been expunged.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 2,2023

bengalurudentist.jpg

Bengaluru: A female dentist from Lucknow committed suicide in Bengaluru after being constantly harassed by a colleague at a prestigious hospital, police said.

The victim worked at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the police, she was being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital.

It is alleged that Sumit had forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and smoke.

The accused was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests, the police said.

Enraged by this, Sumit allegedly spread rumours about the the victim's character at the hospital, following which she took the drastic step.

The incident had taken place on January 25 and the Sanjaynagar police are investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 27,2023

Raichur: A 37-year-old staff nurse of the government hospital died of heart attack while performing a dance during the Republic Day function at Sindhanur taluk stadium on Thursday.

Mahantesh Pujar, a staffer at ART centre in the taluk hospital, collapsed while performing Kolata (a traditional folk dance of the state) at the 74th Republic Day programme. 

Sindhanur CMC commissioner Manjunath Gundur rushed Pujar to the hospital in his car. Pujar was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Pujar is survived by his wife and three daughters. His final rites were performed at his native Diddagi village in the taluk on Thursday evening.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 26,2023

babar.jpg

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as winner of the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 award, winning the coveted honour for the second year in a row. He had competition from Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa, West Indies' opener Shai Hope and Zimbabwe's off-spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Azam played only nine ODI matches in 2022, but the 28-year-old made them count as he smashed three centuries, a further five half-centuries and only really failed with the bat on one occasion.

He has been at the top of the men's ODI player rankings since July 2021, scoring 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87 in the nine matches he played in 2022, registering eight scores of more than fifty, three of which he converted into hundreds.

Azam had a memorable year as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning three out of three series. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine.

His best effort in ODIs this year was 114 against Australia in Lahore. Set a daunting target of 349 by Australia, Azam put on a masterclass in chasing a total. Walking out to bat when his team needed 231 from 187 balls, Babar almost took his side home with an exceptional display of shot-making.

Azam brought up his hundred off just 73 balls, his fastest ever in ODI cricket and stuck around till the 44th over. The rest of the batters finished the job as they recorded their highest-ever successful chase in ODIs, with Azam deservedly named Player of the Match.

ICC also said Richard Illingworth won the award for Umpire of the Year in 2022. Illingworth, who played nine Tests and 25 ODIs for England as a left-arm spinner from 1991-1996, had won the honour earlier in 2019 and is now a two-time ICC Umpire of the Year. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.