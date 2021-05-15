  1. Home
  2. Congress MP Rajeev Satav, 46, succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from covid

Congress MP Rajeev Satav, 46, succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from covid

News Network
May 16, 2021

RajeevSatavCong.jpg

Pune, May 16: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, passed away in a hospital in Pune due to Cytomegalovirus, after a 23-day long battle with COVID-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

Rajiv Satav was 46-years-old and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav was fit and healthy just four weeks ago. He developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.

He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.

After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides COVID-19, Satav was also being treated for cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts. 
State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.

He won from Hingoli in Marathwada in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Satav was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Gujarat. He was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.
Known for his clarity of thought, he was respected by every member of Congress and also other political parties.

A big loss

Condoling his demise, several leaders from Congress and other parties expressed their grief.

" I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
 
"Speechless!" wrote Surjewala, who remebered Satav and his first foray into politics with joining the Youth Congress.

 "A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!" Jairam Ramesh wrote.

 Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences and said it was a sad day for the state.

 "I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2021

Panaji, May 11: Oxygen shortage led to 26 deaths in four hours at the Goa Medical College, the state's top government hospital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has now sought a probe into the deaths by the Bombay High Court bench in Panaji. "I request the High Court to check if there is mismanagement or shortage and bring out a white paper using experts... High Court should take over Covid management of GMC," Rane told reporters.

According to the Health Minister, between 2 am and 6 am on Tuesday, 26 persons lost their lives and added that while there was no mismanagement, the hospital had not received an adequate supply of oxygen.

"We need 1,200 (jumbo) cylinders, but yesterday we got only 400," Rane said. A jumbo cylinder contains 46.67 litres of oxygen per unit.  

This is in contradiction with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statements on Tuesday when he visited the Covid ward at the college to meet anxious patients and their families.

Sawant had told reporters that there was no oxygen shortage at the facility, and that deaths were caused as cylinders in stock could not be ferried to the patients in time, suggesting mismanagement of resources at the hospital.

"We have 100 per cent oxygen, but I am thinking now that we are unable to get the oxygen to patients on time. We have abundant oxygen, but if cylinders are not given in time, there is no point in having oxygen (stock). The time taken to get the cylinders in place is important," Sawant said. Patients and their kin complained to Sawant about the sudden unavailability of oxygen at the hospital, especially late at night.

Sawant said that he would address the issue within "one day". He is expected to meet top health officials and those in-charge of the Goa Medical College for a meeting later tonight to resolve the issue.

"I will not tolerate a single death due to lack of oxygen," Sawant said, while also warning the Scoop Industrial Private Limited, the sole supplier of oxygen to the Goa Medical College, against any laxities.

The last few weeks have seen Sawant and Rane politically sparring with each other over the issue of Covid management. The conflict between the two has forced the opposition to urge the ruling politicians to bury their differences in the fight against Covid. Two weeks ago, the Chief Minister had taken charge of oxygen management at the medical college, divesting responsibility from the Health Minister, after similar complaints had emerged from the hospital. 

"How many more #CovidDeaths @BJP4Goa Govt. need to realise where the mismanagement is taking place?" Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said after the deaths.

Goa is facing an unprecedented Covid surge over the last two months. The state currently has 32,262 active Covid cases, 1,729 persons have died in the state since the pandemic outbreak. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's Covid tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths. There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major Covid hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya, 1,006 in Dharwad, and 855 in Udupi.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 8,2021

New Delhi, May 8: While 1,70,841 Covid patients across the country are on ventilator, as many as 9,02,291 patients are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

In his virtual address at the 25th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the pandemic situation, the minister said that 1.34 percent of Covid caseload was in ICU, 0.39 percent of cases were on ventilators and 3.70 percent Covid patients were on oxygen support.

He said that across the country, the number of patients in ICU beds is 4,88,861 while 1,70,841 patients were on ventilators and 9,02,291 patients were on oxygen support.

The meeting was attended by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare and Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were present virtually.

Paul gave a detailed report on the work of the Empowered Group-1 and highlighted the various efforts made towards ramping up hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of hospitalised patients.

Giridhar Aramane, Secretary, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (Chair, EG-2) presented the current scenario of Liquid Medical Oxygen Production, Allocation and Supply.

Aramane stated that the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been maximized to meet the present demand of Covid patients.

The domestic production has increased to more than 9400 MT/day, the health ministry quoted him, adding that he also enumerated steps to import LMO, the status of establishment of PSA oxygen plants through the support of PMCARES fund with the support of DRDO and CSIR, enhancement of tanker availability, the functioning of the web portal and mobile application for Real-Time Tracking of LMO Tankers.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.