Congress MP Rajeev Satav, 46, succumbs to Cytomegalovirus, days after recovering from covid

Pune, May 16: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, passed away in a hospital in Pune due to Cytomegalovirus, after a 23-day long battle with COVID-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

Rajiv Satav was 46-years-old and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav was fit and healthy just four weeks ago. He developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.

He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.

After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides COVID-19, Satav was also being treated for cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.

He won from Hingoli in Marathwada in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Satav was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Gujarat. He was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

Known for his clarity of thought, he was respected by every member of Congress and also other political parties.

A big loss

Condoling his demise, several leaders from Congress and other parties expressed their grief.

" I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



"Speechless!" wrote Surjewala, who remebered Satav and his first foray into politics with joining the Youth Congress.

"A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!" Jairam Ramesh wrote.

Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences and said it was a sad day for the state.

"I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.