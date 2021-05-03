  1. Home
Consider lockdown to curb 2nd wave of covid: SC tells Centre and state govts

News Network
May 3, 2021

New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court has asked the Union and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare".

A three-judge bench, presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, made the suggestion in light of the continuing surge of infections in the country. The court asked the Centre and state governments to put on record by May 10 the efforts taken to curb the spread of the virus and the measures that they plan on taking in the near future.

The order comes at a time when several state governments have imposed curbs, including curfew on movement of the public, at a local level.

In a detailed order in the suo motu matter, released on Sunday evening, the bench clarified, "We are cognisant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically on the marginalised communities. Thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities."

The court, which asked the Centre to revisit its policy on procurement of essentials drugs, oxygen and vaccination, also favoured taking care of healthcare professionals -- not just limited to doctors, but also nurses, hospital staff,  ambulance drivers, sanitation workers and crematorium workers for their dedicated efforts in currently tackling the pandemic.

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, noted that the Centre has extended for one year the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme of Rs 50 lakh to help about 22 lakh healthcare professionals.

The court directed the central government to inform how many claims are pending under the scheme, and the timeline to settle them.

It noted that till date, only 287 claims have been settled, including from the families of 168 doctors who died after contracting Covid-19 while treating patients.

The court also asked the central government to provide other facilities such as food, rest during intervals, transportation, non-deduction of salary, overtime allowance in both public and private hospitals. A separate helpline for doctors and healthcare professionals was also needed to ensure the nation truly acknowledges their effort and creates incentives for them".

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 25,2021

lockdown1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remained suspended for the second consecutive day today with the enforcement of weekend curfew to prevent spread of covid.

Even though a few marriages were held in different parts of the coastal districts, no major case of breach of law was reported in the region. 

All main roads of Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the residents preferred to stay home and private buses too remained off the road for the second day.

Though shops selling vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries remained open till 10 am, only a few customers were seen in the markets and shops. The street vendors selling vegetables outside Central Market were eagerly waiting for the customers to arrive, to sell all the vegetables they had in store.

Even fish markets wore a deserted look with few fisherwomen arriving to sell the fish. A majority of the hotels remained closed, too. The busy Nanthoor, Ambedkar Circle roads too were deserted with only a few vehicles moving around.

All the post offices coming under Mangaluru Postal division were shut, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sriharsha N.

The railway authorities were seen entering the names of the passengers and allowing into the platform after checking their temperature and ensuring that they properly wear face masks.

The Mangaluru city police set up checkposts at 54 places in the city, including at major junction like Clock Tower junction where about 12 personnel were posted to stop unnecessary movement of vehicles.

A total of 1,000 police personnel have been used for bandobast duties. As many as 35 mobile squads, with about three squads for each police station, have also been deployed. The police will seize vehicles that are seen unnecessarily moving on the roads, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar. 

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said 28 checkposts have been set up to across Dakshina Kannada. Sector mobile squads were also patrolling in the district. Apart from cases booked for not wearing masks, six FIRs have been registered for major violation of COVID-19 protocol since April 21, he said.

In Udupi district too, the second day of weekend curfew was total with police barricading some major points in Udupi town and other areas. Motorists who were seen unnecessarily moving on the road were sent back home. Shops selling essential items were closed by 10 a.m. Most of the hotels did not operate and as there were fewer customers. 

News Network
April 28,2021

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan — who tested positive for Covid-19 — to AIIMS or the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi., news agency ANI reported.

It added that Kappan could be transferred back to Mathura jail after a doctor certifies his recovery.

Kappan, it was revealed, was allegedly chained to a bed and denied adequate treatment by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Kappan was arrested on way to Hathras following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020 in a village in the district.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

hosangady.jpg

Manjeshwar, Apr 19: A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding bus knocked his motorbike down at Hosangadi Pete near Manjeshwar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Paivalike Beedubail. 

While the bus belonging to Kerala State Road Corporation was plying from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, the motorbike was too heading to Kasaragod from Talapady.

It is said that the bus hit the motorbike from behind while trying to overtake another vehicle.  The intensity was such that the rider died on the spot. 

Manjeshwar police have seized the bus and registered a case in this regard.

