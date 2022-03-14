  1. Home
Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group to start from Mar 16

March 14, 2022

New Delhi, Mar 14: The Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that the vaccination for children aged 12 to 14 will begin from Wednesday (March 16). The Ministry also announced that all those who are aged above 60 can get inoculated with the precautionary dose of Covid 19. Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to the 12-14 years age group.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that from March 16, Kovid vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get the vaccine."

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. 

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

March 10,2022

Bucking the exit polls projections, the ruling BJP has taken a lead in Goa. BJP has staked the claim to form the government in the state. BJP is leading in 19 seats and claims that it has support of Independent candidates. 

BJP wants 21 seats for forming the government. Congress is ahead in 11, while AAP and MGP are leading at one seat each.

Meanwhile, three Independent MLAs - Chandrakant Shetye (Bicholim), Alexio Reginaldo Lourence (Curtorim) and Antonio Vaz (Cortalim) - extend support to BJP

Trends at 2 PM
BJP 19
Congress 11
MAG 3
AAP2
Others 5

March 1,2022

Haveri, Mar 1: No one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine, where a Karnataka native pursuing medicine was killed in shelling amid a Russian military offensive, the victim's father alleged on Tuesday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from the district was killed when he stepped out of his bunker to exchange currency and fetch some food, his uncle Ujjanagouda claimed.

The victim's residence in Chalageri in this district slipped into gloom upon receiving the news of their child killed in the faraway European nation, with a large number of people thronging the house to console the bereaved family.

The boy's father Gyanagoudar complained that no one from the Indian embassy reached the students stuck in Kharkiv, which is witnessing hostilities. His family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college.

Ujjanagouda said Naveen along with others from Karnataka was stuck in a bunker in Kharkiv. He had gone out in the morning to exchange currency and to fetch some food when he was caught shelling happened, in which he was killed instantaneously.

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was no food and water in the bunker, Ujjanagouda stated. Learning about the tragedy, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Gyanagoudar over the phone and expressed his sorrow.

Bommai assured Gyanagoudar he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is in touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well. Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.

March 14,2022

Russia has asked China for military and economic aid for its assault on Ukraine, US media reported, hours after the White House warned Beijing would face severe "consequences" if it helps Moscow evade sanctions.

Russia asked China for military equipment after its February 24 military campaign in Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, several US officials said on Sunday.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome has warned Beijing it would "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Moscow evade sweeping sanctions over the assault in Ukraine. 

Sullivan plans in his meeting with Yang on Monday to make Washington's concerns clear while mapping out the consequences and growing isolation China would face globally if it increases its support of Russia, one US official said, without providing details. 

Asked about Russia's request for military aid, first reported by the Financial Times, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, said: "I've never heard of that." 

He said China found the current situation in Ukraine "disconcerting" and added: "We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis." 

Liu said "utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in carrying forward negotiations despite the difficult situation to produce a peaceful outcome." Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that Washington believed China was aware Russia was planning some action in Ukraine before the assault took place, although Beijing may not have understood the full extent of what was planned. 

After the assault began, Russia sought both military equipment and support from China, the US officials said. 

'Escalatory spiral'

Sullivan told CNN Washington was watching closely to see to what extent Beijing provided economic or material support to Russia, and would impose consequences if that occurred. 

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to backfill them," Sullivan said.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world." 

The meeting, planned for some time, is part of a broader effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain open channels of communication and manage competition between the world's two largest economies, a senior Biden administration official said.

No specific outcomes were expected, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the meeting's focus was to "implement the important consensus" reached during the virtual meeting held between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in November, which discussed "strategic stability" and arms control issues. 

The two sides will exchange views on US-China relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern, he said in a statement published on the ministry's website. 

Wang Huiyao, head of a Beijing think tank and adviser to the Chinese government, warned of "an escalatory spiral" in a column published in the New York Times on Sunday, and said China was "uniquely positioned to act as a neutral mediator between a Western-supported Ukraine and Russia" to end the war. 

"Unpalatable as some in the West may find the idea, it is time to offer the Russian leader an off-ramp with China's help," Wang wrote. 

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed Chinese Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter: "If Sullivan thinks he can persuade China to participate in sanctions against Russia, he will be disappointed." 

