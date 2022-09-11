  1. Home
  2. Crackdown on gangsters, terrorism: NIA raids in 50 locations across North India

News Network
September 12, 2022

New Delhi, Sept 12: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday was carrying out raids at around 50 locations in different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the activities of terrorists and gangsters.

The raids under way were also in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, sources said.

It is learnt that search operations in Punjab were going on at at least 25 locations.

Delhi Police this month invoked stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- against several gangsters, including those allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala.

They included jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based fugitive Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, and also members of their rival gangs -- Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil, alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet, alias Budha.

Sources say the Union Home Ministry then asked the NIA to carry out intelligence-led coordinated operations against these gangsters across India, and also consider their international links.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on June 29.

A day after Moose Wala was murdered, Goldy Brar had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned it to avenge the killing of another gangster. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

News Network
September 12,2022

Sri Lanka.jpg

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai on Sunday to clinch their sixth Asia Cup. Here we look at five things learned from the six-nation tournament, which was a precursor for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pundits gave Sri Lanka little chance of making the Super Four after an embarrassingly one-sided opening defeat against Afghanistan, but five successive wins took them to Asia Cup glory.

Sri Lanka beat favourites India in the Super Four and then got past Pakistan twice to give the young team confidence going into the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they will have to progress through a qualifying round.

But Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the final, said he believed a rejuvenated Sri Lanka could ride the momentum of their Asia Cup triumph and go all the way in the T20 showpiece.

Pakistan's bowling attack was without the injured pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi but another Shah, teenager Naseem, rose to the occasion.

The 19-year-old's express pace saw him take seven wickets in five matches and he was also a match-winner with the bat -- his two last-over sixes in the thrilling win over Afghanistan took his team into the final.

Shah signed off the Asia Cup in typical fashion by taking a wicket in the first over in Sunday's final, spectacularly uprooting Kusal Mendis's off stump after Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Virat Kohli was dropped on nought by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman from the second ball he faced in the Asia Cup and the former India captain took full advantage of the reprieve.

Kohli went on to score 276 tournament runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.

Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.

Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.

Mohammad Nabi's team showed their white-ball credentials by bundling out eventual champions Sri Lanka for 105 in the opening match, which Afghanistan won by eight wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare.

Afghanistan then hammered Bangladesh and in the Super Four gave Pakistan a mighty scare before going down by one wicket in the final over of an ill-tempered clash.

Most of the team learnt their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan and they have made giant strides since getting Test status in 2017.

Nabi predicted they will "come back stronger" for the T20 World Cup where Afghanistan will be looking to upset the established cricket powers.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned as captain after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board ultimatum to scrap a deal with a betting site.

But his presence made little difference to Bangladesh's woeful T20 record as they failed to make it to the Super Four after losing group matches to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Shakib returned figures of 1-13 with his left-arm spin against Afghanistan and then made 24 in the Sri Lanka defeat, Bangladesh's 15th T20 loss in their last matches, but insisted his team had a "plan in place" to improve. 
 

News Network
September 9,2022

madrasaassam.jpg

In what may spark controversy, villagers of Darogar Alga char in Assam’s Goalpara district alleged that they tore down a madrasa on instruction from the police, a charge which the superintendent of police dismissed as baseless.

The locals asserted that the communication was sent to a fellow villager having connections in the force and it was he who asked people to pull down the structure.

The police, however, denied the charge saying they were only investigating a case of alleged terror links of two persons, now absconding, who was teaching at the seminary.

According to the police, the Darogar Alga madrasa and a reed house on its premises were demolished on Tuesday by the villagers themselves after the emergence of "suspected jihadi links" with its two teachers, who were reportedly Bangladeshis.

“I was among those who pulled down the two structures. I was working in my jute field on the riverside when Shukur Ali (a villager) called me to the madrasa compound. He asked me and five-six others to help him demolish them," Rahim Badshah, a local, told PTI here.

Ali is a self-proclaimed BJP worker in the sandbank. His motorcycle carries a lotus (BJP party symbol) sticker. Several such stickers are also visible on the walls of his residence.

"When I asked Ali why we should demolish the madrasa, he said that SP (superintendent of police) and DSP (deputy superintendent of police) sirs have asked us to do so. When I reached the madrasa compound, the media were already there," Badshah claimed.

Several other villagers corroborated Badshah’s assertion.

When asked, Ali accepted that the media was invited beforehand to cover the demolition and the structures were pulled down in front of them. However, he was silent on the police asking him to demolish the madrasa.

When approached for his comment, Goalpara Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy said the force had "absolutely no role" in bringing down the seminary and the adjacent temporary one-room house.

"From our side, there was no communication for the villagers saying that they proceed with it (demolition). Had it been planned, the district administration would have taken the steps accordingly,” Reddy told PTI over the phone.

Reddy said that the villagers never thought the madrasa teachers who had left suddenly had links with terror outfits.

“That the teachers were Al-Qaeda jihadis was a piece of shocking news for them. We are only investigating that case. We visited the place many times before to collect statements of the villagers,” he said.

On Monday evening, Ali had reportedly called a few village elders at the madrasa compound and claimed that the DSP of Goalpara had sought the demolition of the two structures.

One of the villagers, who attended the gathering, claimed to have recorded the entire conversation on his mobile phone.

PTI is in possession of the purported audio clip, where a voice allegedly of Ali's is heard telling the people to bring down the madrasa.

"Ali had told us that the DSP and the local police station in charge were on the way to meet us on Monday night. He was continuously on the phone and after some time said they were not coming," the villager told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The SP, when asked, said he was not aware of the meeting and so he "cannot comment on speculations".

“I think whatever is happening in other districts might have acted as a trigger, but we are not sure,” the SP said.

Demolishing the madrasa by the Darogar Alga villagers was in contrast with the three cases of Morigaon, Barpeta and Bongaigaon where the respective district administrations pulled down the seminaries following arrests of teachers for their alleged links with terror groups.

Another villager Soinuddin Sheikh said, "On Tuesday morning, Ali told me that a police officer will come after some time and we should demolish the madrasa before his arrival. I had cut some knots of the reed walls of the house and left for my work. I was not present when the madrasa was brought down."

Somesh Ali of Darogar Alga confessed that the structures were demolished because the villagers got scared of Ali's alleged message from the police and did not want the force to enter their char with heavy equipment like bulldozers.

"The madrasa was built with public money. If we break it, the materials can be used again for other purposes. That is why we decided to pull it down before police arrived," he added.

He stated that around six men demolished the structures within half an hour at around 9:30 am on Tuesday and a crowd of around 25-30 people, mostly women, were present, as the men folk had left for work.

Somesh Ali and Badshah alleged that Ali took away all the materials of the reed house, where the two alleged Bangladeshi nationals lived, to construct a clubhouse as per the "instructions of the DSP sir".

Loose sheets of tin and reed walls were seen lying at Ali's house, about 200 metres from the madrasa compound. Ali, when asked, did not respond to the allegations.

News Network
September 9,2022

modibritish.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (September 9, 2022) announced that the government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India.”

“On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the statement added. 

Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at 96. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences on the solemn occasion. "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted.

