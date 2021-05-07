  1. Home
  On Day 1 as Tamil Nadu CM, Stalin signs 5 orders including covid relief, free bus travel for women

News Network
May 7, 2021

Chennai, May 7: Immediately after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took five decisions, including disbursing the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 promised as Covid-19 relief for rice ration cardholders, and reducing the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 per litre. 

Stalin, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, assumed office at his chamber inside Fort St. George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. The first file that Stalin put his seal of approval related to disbursing of the first instalment of Rs 2,000 of the Rs 4,000 promised as one-time Covid-19 relief for families in the state. 

“The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be disbursed in the month of May to 2.07 crore rice ration cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores,” a statement from the government said. The next file that Stalin signed was to reduce the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre from May 16. 

While the first two are election promises, another important decision is that the government will bear the expenses of Covid-19 treatment for patients who get admitted to private hospitals under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. 

Stalin also announced the formation of a separate department 'Chief Minister in your constituency' to look into complaints and petitions received from people during his election campaign. The department will be headed by IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar, who hails from Karnataka. 

The fifth decision is to allow free bus travel for women in town buses. The scheme would lead to an additional expense of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations which will be compensated by the government. 

News Network
April 28,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 28: Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the State, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka claimed on Wednesday most infected people have switched off their phones and about 3,000 of them who have gone 'missing' from Bengaluru are spreading the disease. Police have been asked to trace them, the minister told reporters.

"We are giving free medicines to the people, which can control 90 per cent of cases, but they have (Covid infected people) switched off their mobile phones. They reach the hospital in a critical stage to desperately look for the ICU beds.This is what is happening now," Ashoka said.

He said most of those infected with Covid-19 have switched off their phones and are not letting people know about their whereabouts, which is making things difficult.

"I feel that at least 2,000 to 3,000 people in Bengaluru have switched off their phones and left their houses.We don't know where they have gone," the minister added.

Appealing to the infected people to keep their phones switched on, Ashoka said police have been asked to track them.

"I pray to them with folded hands that Covid cases will only increase due to this (behaviour). It is wrong when you reach for ICU beds at the last moment," the minister said.

The government has imposed a lockdown for 14 days restricting unnecessary movement of people starting from Tuesday night to contain Covid cases, which is rising at an alarming proportion.

More than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday including over 17,000 in Bengaluru, while the active cases have exceeded three lakh in the state of which two lakh are in the state capital.

News Network
April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

News Network
May 1,2021

Narsinghpur, May 1: A truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore was left parked for nearly 12 hours after its driver went missing under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was left abandoned for nearly 12 hours in Kareli area, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said.

The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when the police were informed that a truck, with a mention of vaccine- manufacturer Bharat Biotech on it, was parked near Kareli bus stand, around 16 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

According to the police, the truck contained 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth ₹8 crore.

"We contacted the transport company TCI of Gurgaon and informed them about the driverless truck. The company also got worried when they couldn't contact the driver after finding out the GPS system that the vehicle remained stationary at Kareli," Shrivastava said.

The company then arranged for another driver and the truck set off for Karnal at 8 pm, he said, adding that the driver Vikas Mishra is still missing.

"We tracked down his phone at a place 16 km from the spot. As the engine of the vehicle was on, its refrigerator with vaccine doses was functioning. So, I feel that vaccines were safe," he added.

When asked if incidents of truck loots had been reported on the route in the past, Shrivastava said road robberies are almost naught in the region.

