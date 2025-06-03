  1. Home
  2. Deeper than disclosed: Pakistan dossier shows India struck more targets than revealed

June 3, 2025

New Delhi, June 3: A classified Pakistani dossier has revealed that India’s airstrikes during Operation Sindoor were far more extensive than publicly acknowledged, targeting at least eight additional locations deep inside Pakistan. These findings shed new light on the scale of India’s retaliation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The dossier, part of Pakistan’s internal review of its counter-offensive dubbed Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, includes maps showing Indian strikes on previously undisclosed targets such as Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat (Punjab), Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor. These locations were notably absent from official Indian briefings by the Indian Air Force and the Director General of Military Operations.

The revelations suggest a deliberate strategic silence on India’s part, possibly aimed at compelling Pakistan to reveal the full extent of the damage while undermining its claims of inflicting significant retaliatory damage on Indian territory.

Earlier, India had confirmed precision strikes on nine key terrorist facilities, including Jaish-e-Mohammed’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Toiba training center in Muridke, along with locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir such as Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber.

However, the new dossier underscores that India’s response was not limited to terror camps alone. In retaliation to Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks on civilian and military sites in India, the Indian Armed Forces reportedly struck eleven major Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Sargodha, Murid, Skardu, and Jacobabad, inflicting heavy damage.

The sheer breadth of these operations likely left Pakistan with little choice but to urgently seek a ceasefire, bringing the intense three-day escalation to an end.

Indian officials maintain that Operation Sindoor has redrawn the rules of engagement, firmly declaring that any future terror attacks on Indian soil will be treated as acts of war and will invite swift and decisive military action.

This newly surfaced dossier reinforces the message: India struck deep, struck hard, and reshaped the regional security landscape—with more precision than it publicly claimed.

May 26,2025

In a shocking case of digital fraud, over 150 people across Karnataka — including victims from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, and Haveri — have been swindled out of more than ₹1 crore through a fake app exploiting the name of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fraudulent app, deceptively named "Trump Hotel Rental," promised users massive returns on their investments, claiming to double the amount in a short span. To build trust, scammers circulated an AI-generated video impersonating Donald Trump, convincing victims of the app’s legitimacy. The scam also lured individuals with fake work-from-home job offers and the illusion of easy money.

According to Shivashankar R. Ganachari, inspector of the Cybercrime, Economics, and Narcotics (CEN) wing in Haveri, more than 15 residents from Haveri district alone were duped. “Victims were promised quick returns and employment opportunities. Once hooked, they were systematically cheated,” he said. 

One of the victims, who lost over ₹1 lakh, shared, “We were initially asked to deposit ₹1,500 to create our account and start work. Our task was to write fake company profiles, and the app dashboard would show fake earnings for each completed task. But we never saw a single rupee in real returns.”

Complaints related to this scam have now been filed across various police stations in the state, including in Mangaluru. Police are investigating the fraud under cybercrime sections.

Cybercrime Soars Across India

This incident is part of a broader surge in cybercrime across the country. As per a 2024 analysis by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India registered a staggering 1.5 million cybercrime complaints in 2023, a massive leap from just 2.6 lakh complaints in 2020.

Today, four cybercrime complaints are filed every minute in the country. The increasing financial reward from such scams is one major reason — with average earnings per fraud case rising from ₹3.8 lakh in 2018-19 to over ₹5 lakh in 2023-24.

Concerned by the rapid rise in digital frauds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue in his Mann ki Baat program on October 27, 2024. “Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no legal provision for digital arrests in India. No government agency will contact you through a phone or video call for such procedures,” he cautioned.

As the digital space becomes increasingly exploited by cybercriminals, authorities urge citizens to exercise caution, verify digital platforms, and report suspicious activity immediately.

May 24,2025

Mangaluru: What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a day of unimaginable sorrow at Kanyana near Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, as a young husband preparing for his wife's baby shower collapsed and passed away just hours before the event.

The victim, Satish (33), a humble pick-up vehicle driver from Mittanadka in Kanyana, was eagerly making arrangements for the joyous ceremony that was to welcome the arrival of his first child. The house was adorned with hopes, decorations, and the warmth of family—until fate dealt a cruel blow.

On Friday, May 23, morning, as the family prepared for the seemantha (baby shower) rituals, Satish suddenly collapsed at home. Panic gripped the household as he was rushed to a nearby hospital. With his condition worsening, doctors referred him to a hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But destiny had other plans—Satish breathed his last before medical help could save him.

The house that was supposed to echo with laughter and celebration now stands silent, draped in grief. His wife, who was moments away from being showered with blessings and love for her journey into motherhood, now finds herself surrounded by tearful condolences and shattered dreams.

Family sources confirm that the exact cause of death is still unknown.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the entire community in mourning. Satish’s untimely demise is a haunting reminder of life’s fragility—how quickly joy can turn into sorrow.

June 3,2025

Israeli forces have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those killed whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The Israeli military has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its soldiers fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and at least 35 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Israel and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been killed and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

“The Israeli military opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning,” Al Jazeera reported from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

According to reports, Israeli snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's killings came hours after Israeli forces shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-Israeli food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that Israeli troops opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the newly established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip have become “death traps” for starving civilians in the blockaded territory. 

Philippe Lazzarini further condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by the Israeli regime and the US, saying, “This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment” by the Israeli military.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.  

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing Israel of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically since March 18, when the Israeli regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the resistance group Hamas.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

