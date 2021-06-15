  1. Home
  Delhi HC finally grants bail to Asif Iqbal, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal

Delhi HC finally grants bail to Asif Iqbal, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal

News Network
June 15, 2021

Delhi.jpg

New Delhi, June 15: A division bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court today allowed bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha and Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under UAPA.

Bail is subject to personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two local sureties. Conditions for bail include the three surrendering their passports and not indulging in activities that would hamper the case.

Narwal and Kalita, PhD scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru University, associated with the Pinjra Tod Collective, have also been in custody since May 2020. Recently Narwal was allowed interim bail to attend the last rites of her now deceased father.

The Delhi High Court earlier reserved orders in Jamia Millia Islamia student, Asif Iqbal Tanha's appeal against the rejection of his bail in connection with a case related to larger conspiracy in Delhi Riots that broke out last year.

A division bench comprising of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Bhambhani reserved the order.

Tanha has challenged an order dated 26th October 2020 dismissing his bail plea who was arrested under the stringent UAPA. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application after prima facie observing that the case was maintainable against Tanha and that he allegedly played an active role in the entire conspiracy.

Advocate Siddharth Agarwal appeared on behalf of the accused, Tanha whereas Aman Lekhi appeared on behalf of the State authorities before the Delhi High Court.

In the FIR 59/2020, which was lodged by Delhi Police in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, a total of 15 people were named and Tanha, Narwal and Kalita were part of them. The police claimed that Tanha played an active role in orchestrating the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was also alleged he is a close associate of Safoora Zargar, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, and thet he is a "key members of anti-CAA protests and subsequent riots in the national Capital". It was also submitted that Tanha conspired, along with others, to "overthrow the Government" by setting up a chakka jam (road blockade) in Muslim-dominated areas.

Police also claimed that Tanha purchased a mobile SIM card by using fake documents and the same was used in planning the chakka jaam, riots etc and it was used to create a WhatsApp group. It was also claimed that the SIM was subsequently provided to another Jamia student and co-accused Safoora Zargar to organise further protests.

News Network
June 6,2021

Bengaluru, June 6: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.

The CM said that he was not in any dilemma over the developments in the party and the government. "They (party leadership) have provided me an opportunity, which I am making good use of. Rest is left to the high command," Yediyurappa said.

His statements came amidst reports of sustained efforts to unseat the CM by a section of disgruntled legislators. Few leaders had also visited Delhi recently with complaints against the state government leadership.

Yediyurappa also dismissed talks of 'lack of alternate leadership' in the state. "I don't agree to claims that there are no alternate leaders," he said, responding to a question. "In the state and at the national level alternate leaders are always present," he said.

On the visit by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri - who was transferred from Mysuru after her spat with another IAS officer Shilpa Nag - Yediyurapa said that "there was no question of re-transfer. I have asked her to report her to her new post," he said.

Sindhuri was transferred as Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department from her previous posting as Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru on Saturday evening. Shilpa was also transferred from Mysuru where she served as Mysuru City Corporation to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department as Director (e-Governance).

News Network
June 7,2021

New Delhi, June 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Modi said private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over fixed price of the vaccine.

As several states take cautious steps towards unlocking and easing of restrictions with a decline in Covid-19 cases, the prime minister said vaccination is like a protection shield against the virus and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

Modi said seven companies are producing various vaccines against the coronavirus in the country and trial of three more vaccines is at an advanced stage.

The process of procuring vaccines from companies of other countries has also been expedited, the prime minister said.

Amid concerns expressed by experts recently over children being affected by the virus, Modi said that in this direction trials of two vaccines are being carried out.

Modi said research is continuing on a nasal spray vaccine which, if successful, can significantly boost India's vaccination drive, he said.

Asserting that vaccines are like a protection shield against the virus, he also asserted that with the efforts made in the country recently, vaccine supply would be increased significantly in India in coming days.

India proved its mettle by making two made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines in a short time and over 23 crore doses have already been administered, the prime minister said.

Modi asserted that efforts are being made on a war-footing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at various levels and production of essential medicines was ramped up.

India is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic on multiple fronts and new health infrastructure has been created across country, he asserted.

India has gone through a lot of pain during this battle and many lost their loved ones, he noted and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

Key takeaways 

1. New health infrastructure has been developed in the past one and a half years with Covid-19 hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs, PM Modi said. 

2. PM Modi noted that during the second wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate. "India never faced such a huge demand of oxygen ever before, and for this, the country did everything possible to meet the demand," the PM said.

3. He stated that vaccination is the only shield but there are only a few vaccine companies in the world. "The Covid-19 vaccine is a lifesaver," he said. 

4. He lauded the efforts of scientists across the nation for preparing a vaccine against Covid-19 in such a short span. "There were fears that how would India save such a big population from the pandemic. But we managed to launch two made-in-India vaccines in no time. Our scientists proved it that we are not behind any other country," Modi said.
5. "India is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic on multiple fronts," the prime minister said. 

6. He also said that there is a very low number of vaccine manufacturers in the world compared to its demand. "Imagine what would have happened in India if we didn't have vaccines. If you look at the history of the last 50-60 years, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get vaccines from abroad," PM Modi said.

7. The prime minister said that work on three more Covid-19 vaccines are in the advanced trial stage and research on a nasal vaccine is also being done. 

8. PM Modi announced a centralised vaccination drive where all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and it will be given to States for free.

9. "Twenty-five per cent of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccines will be given to all those who are above 18 years," PM Modi said.

10. "No state government of the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Till now, crores of people of the country have got free vaccine. Only the Government of India will provide free vaccine to all the countrymen," the prime minister said.

11. The government has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. About 80 crore beneficiaries will be provided free ration, under the scheme. 

News Network
June 4,2021

Mandya, July 4: Three members of the family were burnt to death and two sustained serious injuries after their car rolled into a ditch and caught fire, near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Friday morning.

The deceased are Sheik Faisal (44), his daughter Suhana (12) and his son Sheikh Aihil (6). Faisal's wife Mehak, 33 and another daughter Mahaira, 11, have sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, for treatment.

According to sources, the car hit a roadside stone and rolled into a ditch and caught fire. The victims are the residents of K G Halli, in Bengaluru. They had gone to a friend's farmhouse near Kollegal and were returning when the mishap occurred.

Faisal was a civil contractor in Bengaluru and was driving the car when the mishap occurred.

It is said that he lost control over the car near the petrol bunk in Halagur town when the vehicle hit a roadside stone and rolled into the ditch. It caught fire instantly and all the three were charred to death. Locals rushed and rescued the other two in the car. Halagur police have registered a case. 
 

