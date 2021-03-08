  1. Home
  Dhinakaran seals pact with Owaisi's AIMIM for Tamil Nadu polls

March 8, 2021

Chennai, Mar 8: Despite the appeal from his aunt V K Sasikala asking “true loyalists” of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to work together to bring back “Amma's rule”, AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran on Monday announced that his party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), will contest the April 6 assembly polls.

Dhinakaran also sealed an alliance with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which claims to wield considerable influence in some pockets, bagging three seats. As per the agreement signed, AIMIM will contest in Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram constituencies in an alliance with AMMK.

Speaking to reporters at the AMMK headquarters on Monday, Dhinakaran said his party-led alliance will contest all 234 constituencies in the state, promising to install “Amma's government” in Tamil Nadu. It was speculated that Dhinakaran would join the AIADMK alliance but Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stoutly opposed the proposal moved before him by the BJP.

Dismissing as “rumours” that many of his supporters have been promised tickets by AIADMK if they jump the ship, Dhinakaran said he will contest the assembly elections from two constituencies, without giving away the names. He is currently an MLA from R K Nagar, the constituency which was represented twice by Jayalalithaa.

“The real 'dharma yutham' begins now. AMMK was established to retrieve the AIADMK and to establish the real rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu. We will contest all the seats,” Dhinakaran said. However, he refused to give a direct answer about Sasikala's statement about Jayalalithaa's “true loyalists”.

Sasikala had on March 3 surprised everyone by deciding to “step aside” from politics, dealing a blow to Dhinakaran and handing out a moral victory, albeit for now, to Palaniswami.

AMMK, which was brought into AIADMK by Sasikala hours before she left for Bengaluru to surrender before authorities at the Parappana Agrahara prison in February 2017, scored 5.25 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

March 4,2021

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category in final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020.

Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai are the other cities that scored well in the list.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs released the final rankings of Ease of Living Index (EoLI) 2020 and the Municipal Performance Index (MPI) 2020 on March 4 in an online event.

The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

The analysis categorises them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cites (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer in the Million+ category, followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

In the Less than Million category, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

Similar to the EoLI index, the assessment framework under MPI 2020 has classified municipalities based on their population- Million+ and Less than Million population.

In the Million+ category, Indore has emerged as the highest ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal.

In the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council topped the list, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

The MPI examined the sectoral performance of 111 municipalities (with Delhi being assessed separately for NDMC, and the three Municipal Corporations) across five verticals which comprise of 20 sectors and 100 indicators in all totality.

The five verticals under MPI are Services, Finance, Policy, Technology and Governance.

The Ease of Living Index (EoLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development. It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by city administration through a Citizen Perception Survey.

The Municipal Performance Index (MPI) was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability. 
 

February 23,2021

New Delhi, Feb 23: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case.

The Delhi Police had accused Ravi of creating the online toolkit - a Google document - in support of ongoing farmers' protest in the country and claimed she is part of global conspiracy to create unrest and trigger violence in the guise of farmers' stir against the three agriculture laws.

On Monday, she was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. Ravi was arrested on February 13.

The police sought her custody again yesterday saying they want to confront Ravi with other accused in the case - activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk. She was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell for the same earlier on Tuesday.

Both Muluk and Jacob were booked for alleged sedition along with Ravi, but got transit bail from Bombay High Court. They were both on Monday questioned at the Delhi Police's Cyber cell office in Dwarka, a senior police officer said. The probe agency said that they may arrest Jacob and Muluk as well in the future if there is a requirement.

Ravi was volunteering for Fridays for Future (FFF) India, an organisation founded by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and used to help with the organisation's event management work in Bengaluru. The contentious toolkit was first shared by Thunberg on Twitter but later deleted. However, the teen activist extended support to Ravi and tweeted, "Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy." The tweet was posted with the hashtag 'StandWithDishaRavi'.

Meanwhile, Muluk on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. His application is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

March 7,2021

New Delhi, Mar 7: "We are in the end game of the Covid-19 pandemic in India" and to succeed at this stage, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said, politics should be kept out the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He said people should trust the science behind vaccines and ensure that their near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.

Speaking at the Delhi Medical Association's (DMA's) 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference (MEDICON 2021) in collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Sunday, Vardhan said over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered so far and the vaccination rate has been increased to 15 lakhs per day. 

"Unlike most other countries, we have a steady supply of Covid-19 vaccines that are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy. Based on the initial results, these Made in India vaccines have shown some of the lowest adverse events following immunization (AEFI) anywhere in the world," he said.

Vardhan asserted that today children in the entire world need to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis only because Pakistan and Afghanistan failed to eradicate this disease from their respective countries, the statement said.

"Similarly, India cannot be safe from coronavirus and Covid-19 if rest of the world continues to be unsafe, which is why it is essential to curb Covid-19 vaccine nationalism. 

"If poor and underdeveloped countries continue to harbour the novel coronavirus, we shall not be able to ensure safety for all. A fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine is the biggest need of the hour," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, has emerged as the world's pharmacy, and it supplied 5.51 crore Covid-19 vaccines to 62 different countries, he said.

"At a time of global crisis, under the leadership of Modi Ji, India has emerged as an example to the world in international cooperation," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

"It was Modi ji's insistence that Covid-19 vaccines should be provided with no strings attached, and the countries without the vaccine supply should not be taken advantage of at the time of a global humanitarian crisis," he said.

Looking at the possibility of eradication of Covid-19 in India, Vardhan said, "We are in the end game of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and to succeed at this stage, we need to follow 3 steps: Keep politics out of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, trust the science behind Covid-19 vaccines, and ensure our near and dear ones get vaccinated on time.”

The government has already involved private players in Covid-19 vaccination, and if hospitals want, they can conduct vaccination 24x7, the minister said.

"My request to everyone is that just like people embraced 'Jan Andolan for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour', they should embrace Jan Andolan for Covid-19 vaccination and get all Covid-19 vaccine shots whenever they are eligible," he said. 

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) honoured Vardhan for his contribution to the medical fraternity and outstanding service and exemplary work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health Ministry said in a statement. 

Healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers, not just in this room, but across India, rose to the occasion and sacrificed not only their time with family, but also their own mental, physical and emotional health for this beloved nation, Vardhan said.

