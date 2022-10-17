  1. Home
  Did not contest for my future, but for that of the Cong and India: Shashi Tharoor

News Network
October 17, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17: "I am standing for change", Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said on Monday after casting his vote along with 264 other party delegates from the state.

Of the total 310 delegates in Kerala, 264 cast their vote till 1 PM in favour of either Tharoor or his rival Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been openly supported by the senior party leaders in the southern state. Polling will end at 4 PM.

Prior to casting his vote, Tharoor told reporters here that there is a need for a change in how the party functions and this poll was part of that.

After casting his vote, he told reporters that he did not stand in the election for himself, but instead he stood for the Congress and the country.

"India needs a strong Congress. I did not contest for my political future, but for that of the Congress and India. I am here as a viable alternative. I am standing for change. A change in how the party functions," he said.

Tharoor also said that both sides would get a significant number of votes and it will not be an easy election for either side.

He also reiterated what he has been saying for some time, that the Gandhi family had told him there was no official candidate of the party.

Besides him, other senior party leaders from Kerala also cast their vote by afternoon at Indira Bhavan, the state headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), which saw delegates queuing up outside since morning.

While many of the senior leaders from Kerala, the home turf of Tharoor, have openly declared their support for Kharge, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram has claimed that he has support of the youth leaders and party workers.

Senior party leaders like Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan have said that Kharge was better suited for the party president post as he has risen through the ranks and was more experienced than Tharoor.

Tharoor, who has made an aggressive bid for the party's top post, during the poll campaign had on many occasions said the Congress leaders in Kerala appeared to be against him.

This was refuted by the senior party leaders in Kerala who said that they are not opposed to Tharoor.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had also claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to coax him into withdrawing his candidature.

The counting of votes would be taken up on October 19 and the results are expected the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from across the country were expected to cast their votes during the day.
 

News Network
October 3,2022

Tehran, Oct 3: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has severely censured the unrest that erupted in some parts of Iran following the death of a young woman, stating that the deadly riots were orchestrated in advance by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, made the remarks on Monday as he addressed the joint graduation ceremony for the cadets studying in the academies of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces.

“I state it clearly that these developments were planned by America, the Zionist regime and their acolytes. Their main problem is with a strong and independent Iran and the country’s progress. The Iranian nation proved to be fairly strong during recent events and will bravely come onto the scene wherever necessary in the future,” the Leader said.

“During the latest developments, injustice was done to the country’s law enforcement forces, the Basij and the Iranian nation. Of course, the Iranian nation emerged completely strong as it did before and will do so in the future,” he added.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who fainted at a police station on September 16 and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, erupted first in her native province of Kurdistan and later spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

The protests soon turned into violent riots, with rioters going on the rampage across the country, attacking security officers, resorting to vandalism against public property, and desecrating religious sanctities.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Friday, the rioters have been backed by Western regimes and their mercenary media, who disseminated misinformation and distorted the sequence of events that led to Amini’s death even before the official investigation into the incident concludes.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that although Amini’s death was heart-breaking, the ensuing riots were not natural as groups of people caused social disturbances on the streets, burnt copies of the Holy Qur’an, harassed veiled women, and set mosques, religious congregational halls and private cars on fire.

“If it were not for the young girl, they would have invented another excuse to create insecurity and trigger riots in the country on the first day of [the Persian calendar month of] Mehr this year,” he maintained.

“Many riots broke out across the world, including in Europe. There are riots every now and then in France and Paris in particular. But the question is: Has it ever been the case for the US president and the House of Representatives to support the rioters and make statements? Is there another case where they have sent messages and stated that they are with them? Is there another case where mass media affiliated with American capitalism and their mercenaries in the region, including the Saudis, have supported rioters in other countries? And is there a case where Americans have announced that we will provide certain internet hardware or software to rioters so that they can communicate easily with each other?” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say that such support has, on the contrary, happened several times in Iran, and clearly points to the fact that foreign powers are behind recent events in the country.

He underlined that Americans’ expression of regret for Amini’s death is artificial. “They are happy because of finding an excuse to foment insecurity,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the country’s progress in all sectors, efforts aimed at facilitating domestic production, activation of knowledge-based companies, and the country’s ability to neutralize Western sanctions.

“They (enemies) do not want such progress to happen in the country, and have plotted to close universities, create insecurity on the streets, and engage state officials with new issues in the northwestern and southeastern flanks of the country in order to stop the growth,” the Leader said.

He emphasized that enemies are gravely mistaken in their calculations, and their plots will not yield anything at all.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the US is not only against the Islamic Republic but also against a strong and independent Iran, adding, “They are looking for Iran of the Pahlavi era, which obeyed their orders and was a milking cow to them.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also pointed to the stances of some Iranian sports figures and artists regarding the latest riots in Iran, noting, “In my opinion, these positions are of no importance and one should not be sensitive about them.” 

News Network
October 10,2022

mulayamSingh.jpg

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

Here is a timeline.

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal. 1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

News Network
October 4,2022

PFI.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 4: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The PFI fans have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Several media claimed that this slogan has created massive panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. 

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said. 

