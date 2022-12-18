  1. Home
  'Dishonour killing': HUNDREDS die every year for loving or marrying outside caste in India

‘Dishonour killing’: HUNDREDS die every year for loving or marrying outside caste in India

News Network
December 18, 2022

New Delhi, Dec 18: Hundreds of young people die in India due to dishonour killings merely because they love someone or marry outside their caste or against their family's wishes, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, in a speech on "Law and Morality", according to legal news website Bar and Bench. 

Referring to several cases linked to morality, like the 'breast tax', section 377 that criminalised homosexuality, ban on bar dances in Mumbai, and striking down adultery, he said the dominant groups decide the code of conduct and morality, overpowering the weaker groups.

"Members of weaker and marginalised have little choice but to submit to the dominant culture for their own survival. Vulnerable sections of society are unable to generate a counter culture because of humiliation and separation at the hands of the oppressor groups. The counter culture, if any, that the vulnerable groups develop, is overpowered by the government groups to further alienate them," the CJI said, adding that the vulnerable groups are placed at the bottom of the social structure, and that their consent, even if attained, is a myth.

"Is it necessary that what is moral for me has to be moral for you?" he asked.

He cited an article which spoke about how a 15-year-old girl was killed by her parents in Uttar Pradesh in 1991.

"The article stated that villagers accepted the crime. Their actions were acceptable and justified (for them) because they complied with the code of conduct of that society in which they lived. However, is this the code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? If this is not a code of conduct that would have been put forward by rational people? Many people are killed each year for falling in love, or marrying outside their caste or against their family's wishes," he said.

The CJI was delivering the Ashok Desai Memorial Lecture, organised by the Bombay Bar Association in Mumbai. Mr Desai was a former Attorney General of India.

During his speech, the CJI also highlighted the Supreme Court judgment that decriminalised homosexuality in India.

"We rectified the injustice. Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was based on morality of a gone era. Constitutional morality focuses on rights of individuals and protects it from popular morality notions of the society," he said.

On a Constitution bench judgment which unanimously struck down Section 497 of the IPC, which penalised adultery, he said, "The values of a progressive constitution serve as a guiding force for us. They convey that our personal and professional lives aren't divorced from the Constitution."

The Indian Constitution was designed not for people as they were, but how they ought to be, he said, adding that, "It is the flag bearer of our fundamental rights. It guides us in our daily life."

News Network
December 10,2022

Imran Khedawala of the Congress is the only Muslim candidate elected to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly in the just-concluded polls, which saw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) register a landslide victory. The outgoing Assembly had three Muslim legislators, all from the Congress. Khedawala, the sitting Congress MLA from the Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, won the election by a margin of 13,658 votes on Thursday to retain the seat. 

He defeated his nearest rival, Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP, in the Muslim majority constituency, where state president of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former MLA Sabir Kabliwala was also in the fray.

The Congress had fielded six Muslim candidates, including three sitting MLAs. Of these, five candidates, including two MLAs, lost. In 2017, three of five candidates from the minority community fielded by the main Opposition party had emerged victorious. Muslims account for around 10 per cent of Gujarat's population. 

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh lost to BJP's Kaushik Jain in the Dariapur Assembly segment of Ahmedabad district. Another legislator of the Opposition party, Mohammed Javed Pirzada, faced defeat in Wankaner in Morbi district at the hands of the saffron outfit.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate took away 53,110 votes and contributed in the defeat of Pirzada. In the Abdasa seat in Kutch district, Congress' Muslim candidate Jat Mamad Jung was defeated by a margin of around 9,000 votes by BJP nominee and former Congress MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja. The AAP had fielded Muslim candidates on three Assembly seats - Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariapur and Jambusar - but none of them won. 

The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate, while 12 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominees from the minority community were in the fray, but all of them were trounced. Two of these AIMIM candidates finished third in their respective constituency. In the just concluded elections, the BJP won 156 seats, the highest by any party in Gujarat's history, while the Congress came a distant second with 17 seats. The AAP emerged victorious in five Assembly segments. 

News Network
December 12,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

The Minister also made it clear that there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that a few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya test. Usually 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive," the Minister said.

Stating that the government is maintaining caution and necessary instructions have been given to surveillance (Health department) officials in Raichur and neighbouring districts, to send the samples for Zika virus test in case any suspected infection cases are found in any hospitals, he said, adding that this girl did not have any travel history.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Further noting that no other fresh cases of Zika virus have been found so far in the state and there is no need for any worry, the Minister said, the government is monitoring the situation with caution.

News Network
December 16,2022

Jakarta, Dec 16: The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island Java last month has jumped by hundreds to 602, a local administration official said Friday, after authorities verified unreported casualties across the worst-hit town.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the town of Cianjur in Indonesia's most populous province West Java on November 21, with most of the victims killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.

Cianjur local administration spokesman Adam, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP the new toll -- up from a previously reported figure of 334 -- was based on data collected from residents across the town.

He said many people had rushed to bury their relatives after the disaster without reporting their deaths to authorities.

"If someone dies, residents in Cianjur often immediately bury them. Because of the panicked situation, those who died were immediately buried by relatives without notifying the local health agency," he said.

"It was later revealed that around 600 people died, when it is officially counted," he added, citing the administration's new figure of 602.

The local rescue agency, known as the BPBD, posted the new death toll on social media. An official from the agency, Wawan Setiawan, confirmed the new toll to AFP.

State news agency Antara on Friday cited Cianjur district head Herman Suherman as giving a new death toll of 602.

National disaster mitigation agency spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP it was still sticking with a lower death toll of 335 but was working to verify the new figure.

"Because they were immediately buried and were not reported, their names were not included in the missing people list," he said.

"The district head said they already have the data, regardless we still need to verify."

To claim government aid, relatives must remove victims from their family registry and receive a death cerificate from local authorities, he said.

The tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

Many were found buried under rubble in the days following the quake, with only several successful rescues reported, including an operation to free a six-year-old boy that was described as a "miracle" by emergency workers.

The quake damaged more than 62,000 houses and forced more than 73,000 people to evacuate to at least 325 shelters, officials said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

