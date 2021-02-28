  1. Home
‘Disparity’ in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule: Rahul Gandhi

Agencies
February 28, 2021

Disparity in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 28: Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader interacted with salt pan workers and said he empthaised with them when they narrated their travails, including health issues.

When a woman worker sought government financial support for four months in a year, as during this period they would not have work in salt pans, he said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance had an idea to tackle such an issue.

"When we were in government in the UPA we noticed that the wealth distribution in India was becoming very skewed," he said replying to the worker. While a few people were getting "very very rich," many were poor, he said.

"And now since the BJP has come (to power at the Centre) that has become much much stronger," he alleged.

The idea the party had to handle the problem of protecting the interests of workers for the period they did not have work was the "concept of a minimum income," the Nyay scheme for every single poor family in the country, he said.

Irrespective of factors like from which state they hailed or their language or religion, beneficiaries would automatically get Rs 72,000 a year in their bank accounts till such time they were out of poverty, he said.

When the Congress gets voted to power at the Centre, the Nyay plan would be implemented to address their concern of getting income for non-working period, he said.

Women workers flagged the issue of rampant alcohol addiction among the menfolk who spend their hard earned money on consuming liquor leaving their families in the lurch. They urged Rahul Gandhi to work for implementing complete prohibition.

Some others sought plots to build houses by utilising unused sites owned by the Centre's salt department in the region.

Better wages, a welfare board, pension and improved living conditions were among the other demands workmen made.

When Rahul Gandhi posed questions on health issues they faced due to years of hard work in salt pans, they pointed out that they had to endure eye related ailments and wounds in the feet that often led to difficulty in walking.

Rahul Gandhi said he empathised with them, adding he learnt quite a lot by having a dialogue with them. Also, he requested the workers to explain to him the process of salt making during his next visit.

News Network
February 25,2021

Absolute majority in kitty after phase 6, will cross 300-seat mark: Amit Shah | Hindustan Times

Guwahati, Feb 25: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked people of Assam to vote for BJP again and promised to make the state flood free in the next five years. 

"We want to make Assam flood free...Modiji wants to make Assam flood free. People of Assam has to face the wrath of flood every year. The work in this regard has started. Satellite mapping is underway to identify places where water can be diverted to create big big lakes for irrigation and to make them into tourism centres. So vote BJP to power again, we will bring relief from flood in the next five years," Shah said while addressing the gathering at Batadrava, the birth place of Srimanta Sankardeb, the neo-Vaishnavite saint of 15th century, in central Assam's Nagaon district. 

Shah's promise about solving flood problem comes after Congress-led "grand alliance" of six opposition parties asked on Monday why Prime Minister Modi was silent on solving Assam's long flood problem. Modi on Monday had addressed a gathering at Silapathar in Dhemaji, a flood-affected district in North Assam but did not say anything about flood. 

Claiming that BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) can only solve the infiltration problem in Assam, Shah asked, "Can Congress stop infiltration when they are sitting with Badruddin Ajmal? They are sitting with Ajmal and talking about stoping infiltration. Can they stop killing of the rhinos in Assam?"

Shah's jibe at Congress comes at a time when the "grand alliance" has made CAA its biggest poll plank against BJP. They have been alleging that BJP would destroy identity of the Assam's ethnic communities by offering citizenship to large number of post-1971 Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, through the CAA.

Alleging that Congress did nothing to solve Assam's problems, Shah said what BJP-led government did for Assam in the past five years, Congress could not do in 70 years.

Talking about the two new parties, which came into being out of the anti-CAA agitation (Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal), Shah said, "Their purpose is to cut votes of BJP and help Congress win. Congress government had opened fire on those who were fighting against the foreigners during the Assam Agitation (1979-1985), and now unfortunately they are helping Congress. People of Assam are not fools. They knows only BJP and AGP can stop infiltration and bring development. The process of real development in the entire Northeast has started during Modiji's tenure," Shah said.

"We will make Assam number 1 state in the country (in terms of development) in five years," Shah further promised.

Agencies
February 15,2021

The Delhi Police today appeared to link activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Mallick, who are being investigated in the toolkit case, with a foreigner under Indian agencies' radar for his connections with the ISI claiming that his name figured in the document they prepared in support of farmers' protest.

Under fire from the Opposition parties for "targeting" the youth activists, police also claimed that Nikita and Shantanu, who have given the investigators the slip so far, had a Zoom meeting on January 11 with pro-Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation when modalities for creating the toolkit for farmers' protest was finalised.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Prem Nath told reporters that Disha, who was arrested from Bengaluru, lawyer Nikita and an engineer Mallick "collaborated" to create the toolkit, which was an online guide on how to support the ongoing protest. The collaborative document was owned by Shantanu's email id.

Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said the toolkit was a "carefully crafted" document, meant for circulation among a few people to guide them on which hashtag to be used on a particular day and who is to be followed.

"The document has a list to be followed, which included media houses, established fact-checkers and NGOs among others. There was one Peter Frederick also in the list. This person was under the Indian agencies' radar since 2006 for his links with Bhajan Singh Bhinder alias Iqbal Choudhary, a leading propagandist of K-2 desk (Kashmir desk of ISI)," Chandra said.

He said it is a matter of investigation whether the three people were in contact with Frederick. "Disha will tell us about this. We want to check why Frederick was put as a resource person and whether they have any direct connection with Bhinder," he said.

Prem Nath said search warrants were issued against Nikita on February 9 and two days later, searches were conducted at her residence in Mumbai. Two laptops and an iPhone were seized from her and a written undertaking was taken from her that she will join investigations the next day.

However, on February 12, he said, she fled from her house. Shantanu also could not be located at his residence in Maharashtra's Beed.

"We then acted against Disha, who had deleted a WhatsApp group meant to distribute the toolkit. She was arrested in the presence of her mother and the local Station House Officer. Due procedure was followed," Prem Nath said.

A senior Delhi Police official said Disha shared the document with Greta Thunberg through Telegram. There were hyperlinks in the toolkit and it was a private document to be distributed among select people. 

Agencies
February 28,2021

Pune, Feb 28: A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.

"The police rushed to the spot and the deceased was later identified as Sudarshan Pandit, a research scholar at the NCL. His face was smashed with a stone," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh told PTI.

He was a native of Jalna and was staying in Sutarwadi area here with his brother, the official said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway into it, he added.

The NCL, located in Pashan area of Pune, is a research and development organisation of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) which focuses on chemistry, biology and chemical engineering.

