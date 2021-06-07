  1. Home
  2. Disturbing developments in Lakshadweep: 93 top ex-bureaucrats write to PM

Disturbing developments in Lakshadweep: 93 top ex-bureaucrats write to PM

News Network
June 6, 2021

Thiruvananthapuram, June 6: As many as 93 retired top civil servants from across the country have signed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against a series of controversial decisions by Lakshadweep's administrator Praful Patel.

The letter from the Constitutional Conduct Group states that they are not affiliated to any political party but believe in neutrality and commitment to the Indian Constitution.

"We write to you today to register our deep concern over disturbing developments taking place in the pristine Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep in the name of 'development'."

Taking strong objections to a series of controversial drafts, the signatories have stated, "It is clear that each of these draft regulations is part of a larger agenda that is against the ethos and interests of the islands and islanders," the letter reads, stating that these decisions have been taken without consulting the people of Lakshadweep.

"Each of these measures smacks not of development but of alien and arbitrary policy making, in violation of established practices that respect the environment and society of Lakshadweep. Taken together, the actions and far-reaching proposals of the Administrator, without due consultation with the islanders, constitute an onslaught on the very fabric of Lakshadweep society, economy and landscape as if the islands were just a piece of real estate for tourists and tourism investors from the outside world", the letter further states.

The 93 signatories have sought for the controversial decisions to be withdrawn and a "full-time, people-sensitive, responsive Administrator be appointed, even as some of the draft orders are pending approval before Union Home Ministry.

These objections come days after several people, including those who belong to Lakshadweep took to social media with several online campaigns like #SaveLakshadweep. Elected representatives from Kerala - from the Congress as well as the Left - have been protesting the "unilateral" drafts of the administrator, after Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal raised concerns.

Delegations of parliamentarians from both the parties have been denied permit to enter Lakshadweep. In a sign of Kerala's anger against these developments, a unanimous resolution was passed in the state assembly against the 'reforms'.

On the controversial Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the signatories allege, "Claiming that there has been no development in Lakshadweep for the past seventy years, the LDAR reflects a model of land and tourism development which includes resorts, hotels and beachfronts on the 'Maldives model' unmindful of the differences between the two island groups in size, population, number of islands and their spread." They said this constitutes a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem of Lakshadweep.

The group of former civil servants that includes retired IAS, IFS, and IPS officers as well as a former Lakshadweep administrator, claims that another draft, widely known as the Goonda Act, has generated fear that the real purpose of the regulation is to "smother dissent or protests against policies, actions of the Administrator or on any other issue", especially in a territory where, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, crime rates are very low compared to the rest of India.

"Other regulations proposed by the Administrator target food and dietary habits and religious injunctions of the local islanders, 96.5% of whom are Muslims. The Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation will, if passed into law, effectively ban the killing of bovine animals and prohibit the consumption, storage, transport or sale of cattle meat in an island environment where there are inherent limits to livestock development. No such prohibitions apply to several states in the North-East and even the state of Kerala next door," the retired bureaucrats write, while raising objections to several other decisions.

Lakshadweep Collector K Asker Ali had held a press conference in the last week of May, backing administrator Praful Patel's draft orders as "much needed reforms for the development of Lakshadweep", hitting out at the online protests as "misleading propaganda".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2021

Bengaluru, May 27: Two more people were arrested in connection with a scam related to blocking beds meant for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru hospitals including private ones, police said.

The police have identified the accused as Yashwanth and Varun. It is said that both were saffron activists and supporters of BJP.

With the two arrests, the total number went up to 11, police said.

"Varun worked in the South zone war room helpline, who shared patient numbers with his friend Yashwanth. Yashwanth used to contact the patient and demand money," police said in a statement.

Two days ago, Babu, the mastermind of the bed blocking scam in the Bengaluru South zone, was arrested by the police.

He was running a racket with Nethravathi and Rohit Kumar, who were previously arrested for blocking the beds and allotting them by taking bribes from the patients or their kin.

Babu is allegedly an aide of a BJP MLA.

The Karnataka government has ordered reserving 80 per cent beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients in view of the alarming rise in infections in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

However, many hospitals ran short of beds.

To streamline the bed allotment, the BBMP Covid war room handled the bed allotment as well.

The bed blocking scam came to light when the Bengaluru South BJP MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya alleged that there was large-scale irregularities.

During a live streaming of his expose, he had sought to know from the BBMP officers why Muslims have been hired in the BBMP war room and read out the names of 16 Muslim staff employed in the war room. 

The BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya, who accompanied Surya even alleged the BBMP wanted to convert the war room into a 'Madrassa'.

Comments

Nagalinga
 - 
Friday, 28 May 2021

Hello sir i am nagalinga
Namige ondu new msl paravanige beku
Help me
9902654769

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 6,2021

New Delhi, June 6: A Delhi government hospital on Saturday issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language" which it said causes a lot of inconvenience.

The circular issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), one of the leading facilities here, has asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face "strict action".

G B Pant nurses’ association president Liladhar Ramchandani claimed it was issued in pursuance of a complaint sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department, regarding use of Malayalam language at the hospital, while adding that "the union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular".

The circular says, "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER.

Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience".

"So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication.

Otherwise serious action will be taken,” it reads.

Ramchandani, also the secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation said, "As a language's name, Malayalam, has been inserted in the circular, many will take offence".

He also claimed that this circular was "consequent of the complaint filed by the patient" and "internally, there is no issue among the nurses and the administration".

Many nurses at various hospitals across India, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. The circular has drawn sharp criticism from other nursing unions too.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.